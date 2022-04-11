LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Complete All Level Challenges | The Phantom Menace

You don’t have to be lost in The Phantom Menace. The first film in the prequel trilogy has some tricky Level Challenges. You’ll have to dodge enemy fighters and giant fish, blast armies of marauding Battle Droids, and defeat Darth Maul in record time. There’s one particular Level Challenge in Darth Maul’s stage that took us a very long time to solve — don’t be like us, check out the explanations below instead of banging your head against an invisible wall. Here’s how to 100% all the Level Challenges in Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga guides:

Level 1: A Bigger Fish

Dis is Nutsen: Dodge 3 of the Opee Sea Killer’s attacks in a row.

Don’t get hit by the giant fish tongue or bite attack. When a dodge prompt appears, press the button to escape. Do this three times to complete the challenge. If you’re hit once, you’ll need to start from zero.

Dodge Every-fin: Defeat the Opee Sea Killer without taking damage.

In the first phase of the level, you’ll do battle against the Opee Sea Killer. To avoid taking any damage at all, all you need to do is dodge whenever a prompt appears. Press the prompt (a timer will accompany every prompt) and dodge before taking damage. If you take damage, you’ll need to restart. Keep blasting and dodging to defeat the Opee Sea Killer without taking damage.

Colo Snore Fish: Dodge 3 of the Colo Claw Fish’s attacks in a row.

Like the first battle, you just need to dodge with the shield buttons. Dodge three times in a row to complete the challenge.

Level 2: The Boonta Eve Classic

Eat My Exhaust!: Beat the Ultimate Lap time record.

Not too difficult! Don’t hit a wall and destroy yourself. Aim for the blue boost pads. If you do that, you’re likely to accidentally complete this challenge.

It’s SKYWALKER!: On Lap 3, use the service ramp.

The service ramp is located on the right side, up the large hill in the northern section of the track. Blast through the barriers and hit the blue boost pad.

Take Over: Use 3 boost pads in a single lap.

Aim to hit several boost pads on a single lap. If you follow the main path, you’re bound to run into several. There’s one on the left at the first fork, one on the hill to the right in the north, and several in the canyons before you complete a circuit around the track.

Level 3: Better Call Maul

Complete Maul-ing: Defeat Darth Maul in less than 10 minutes.

Complete the level once, then run through it a second time focusing on just defeating Darth Maul and sprinting through all the other sections. Don’t bother fighting enemies when you don’t have to. Use combos to defeat Darth Maul faster than normal.

Forced Out: Force push 5 droids over the walkway.

After defeating Darth Maul once, he’ll retreat and you’ll have to fight through waves of Battle Droids. Use your force push ability [Tap Build] to launch droids over the ledge.

Odds Stacked in Your Favor: Use the Force to find another way past the electrical hazard.

When Darth Maul rips out the bridge after the second battle, a platform will rise up with LEGO boxes. Place the boxes on the ripped-up electrified platform using the Force to jump across. This is also required to complete the level under 10 minutes.

Level 4: Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan’ed

Don’t Lose Your Head!: Shoot the heads off 3 battle droids.

While defending the Shield Generators against the droid reinforcements, use your ranged weapon and aim. Aim for the heads — you just need to blast 3 heads off. You don’t need to do it in order.

Out Time!: Destroy 300 battle droids with a single booma.

Aim in the center of four groups of battle droids to deal the maximum amount of damage. Try to catch multiple regiments in an explosion. You might get this one by accident.

Booma Shakalaka!: Destroy all AAT-1 Hover Tanks.

During the catapult sequence, focus only on destroy the AAT tanks. These are the hover tanks — you only need to destroy 10. The trick is making sure you don’t accidentally destroy too many droids and end this sequence early.

Level 5: Now This is Podracing

Prodigy: Shoot 3 Vulture droids in 5 seconds.

To pull this off, fly a away from the command ship until you can see a huge swarm of enemy fighters. Wait until 3-4 are clumped near each other, then open fire. Blast everything and you should get this tricky challenge.

Spinning… That’s a Good Trick!: Perform 3 spins in the Naboo Starfighter to escape enemy lock-ons.

Press the shoulder buttons to dodge when an enemy begins locking-on to your fighter. Do this three times in a row to complete the challenge.

Yippeee!: Destroy the Droid Control Ship without being defeated.

You know what to do! Keep moving and don’t crash. Blast all the enemy ships and dodge if an enemy locks on to you.