LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Find All Minikits | The Phantom Menace

With The Phantom Menace, we have officially begun hunting for collectibles in the prequel trilogy. Our quest to 100% every level takes us to every corner of Naboo, and even for a quick revisit to Tattooine to check in on Anakin Skywalker. Scoring all the minikits is a breeze in this vehicle-heavy film. Collecting comes easy when you’re fighting giant fish in the planet’s core or speeding through canyons in the Boonta Eve Classic. The trickiest level for collectibles is undoubtedly the Plasma Refinery where Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan do battle with Darth Maul. Don’t worry, we know how to get them all in that surprisingly large level.

Level 1: A Bigger Fish

Minikit #1: As you swim under the sea, a minikit will appear in the lower-right corner. Blast it with a torpedo to collect it.

Minikit #2: Don’t defeat the first phase boss too quickly! One will appear on the right side of the screen periodically.

Minikit #3: And a final one will appear on the upper left. Shoot it down when it appears!

Minikit #4: During the Colo Claw Fish sequence, a minikit will appear on the left side of the arena.

Minikit #5: Another will appear mid-fight in the second section.

Level 2: The Boonta Eve Classic

Minikit #1: Right after the starting line, the road splits left and right. Take the right (lower) path to collect this minikit. Drive through the red LEGO barriers.

Minikit #1: After the mushroom mesa, in the north section (shown on the map) you’ll reach some rocky arches before the caves. Go to the far right to spot this one.

Minikit #3: Inside the cave network, stick to the left side. A minikit is near one of the rock pillars.

Minikit #4: In the “Waldo Flats” — take the right pathway through the canyons, after the caves.

Minikit #5: Right before the starting line, find a minikit along the left side of the tracks.

Level 3: Better Call Maul

Minikit #1: Destroy 5 black cleaning droids in the area to make this minikit appear.

Droid #1 : In the raised level after taking the lift up for the first time. On the right circle walkway.

: In the raised level after taking the lift up for the first time. On the right circle walkway. Droid #2 : On the first lift (left side) circular walkway.

: On the first lift (left side) circular walkway. Droid #3 : When Maul destroys the bridge, go left across the wreckage to the walkway circle. There’s a droid right there.

: When Maul destroys the bridge, go left across the wreckage to the walkway circle. There’s a droid right there. Droid #4 : Taking the lift up to the second upper level section (after Maul destroys the bridge), find this droid on the right side.

: Taking the lift up to the second upper level section (after Maul destroys the bridge), find this droid on the right side. Droid #5: The last one is on the left side of the same (second) upper level area.

Minikit #2: At the start of the level, make Darth Maul flee. Then turn around and walk toward the entrance door we used in the opening cutscene. On the left, there’s a minikit you can reach by using the force on lowered platforms.

Minikit #3: Found near the end of the Plasma Refinery area. After Maul destroys the bridge, take the right lift up and continue to the deadend walkway. There’s a droid platform — smash everything there and build four red buttons. Use Jedi powers to move two LEGO crates onto two of the red buttons. Then you can use two regular characters to get the lift flying upward to reach this kit.

Minikit #4: After the third Darth Maul battle, use Force powers on the LEGO floor platform before entering the red forcefield hallway. This reveals an orange LEGO hook handle. Pull the handle too reveal a hidden minikit.

Minikit #5: At the final confrontation against Darth Maul, drop into the hole in the center of the arena.

Level 4: Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan’ed

Minikit #1: There are five small flying black droids outside the Gungan shields. They’re on the left, right, and back of the army. Blast all five to earn a minikit.

Minikit #2: Behind the first catapult objective, blast the silver LEGO object with a villain bomb.

Minikit #3: Near the silver LEGO, you can also find a gold LEGO in the corner. Blast it with a Bounter Hunter to earn another minikit.

Minikit #4: In the opposite corner, use a Jedi to move the LEGO jade statue parts. Start with the fat base and build up the statue until it is complete. Connect all four parts to get some hopping bricks.

Minikit #5: The last kit is in the further corner. Use a Scavenger’s Breaker Blaster to destroy the blue cracked wall and construct your minikit prize.

Level 5: Now This is Podracing

Minikit #1: Defeat as many flying enemy ships as you can. Blast enough and you’ll get this minikit.

Minikit #2: Blast all the MTT — the big brown droid transports — when you crash inside the ship. Blast 10 of them.

Minikit #3: When Anikin’s ship crash lands inside the command ship, blast literally everything you can before destroying the power cores.

Minikit #4: Replay the level in Free Play and complete the time trial race. Speed up and watch for the green waypoint on your HUD to quickly get to the end.

Minikit #4: Underneath the Command Ship, there are four LEGO radio tower objects. They’re on the outer edges — two on each side of the ship. Slowly fly under the ship and shoot the LEGO objects. They’re unmarked as primary targets, so they’re pretty easy to miss.