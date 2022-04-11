LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Walkthrough | Phantom Menace Part 1

Begun, The Phantom Menace has. The prequel trilogy begins in a convoluted story that takes you to many different worlds in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but all the real action is on Naboo. To fit an entire movie’s worth of plot into 5 levels, this particular title took some big cuts. We’re skipping the big escape from the Trade Federation ship, meeting Jabba, exploring the Gungan City, and even saving the Princess. For once, we might be spending more time in the open-world than in the levels. Here’s a few tips for completing Level 1 and Level 3 of The Phantom Menace.

Mission: Negotiations

There’s a big blockade causing problems in Naboo Space. At the start of the campaign, the Jedi are on a diplomatic mission to talk some sense into the Trade Federation. Fly and land on the Trade Federation Battleship, then follow the shiny protocol droid to the meeting room. Place the chairs (using the Force) at the meeting table — there are three. After that, the ambush will begin!

Fight through the Battle Droids until you reach your escape ship. You can cut through the blast doors with your sabers. Down on Planet Naboo, our intrepid duo of Jedi will meet with Jar-Jar Binks, an alien that’s willing to help. Follow Jar-Jar, and he’ll lead you to the underwater Gungan City. We’re really blazing through this movie’s plot!

In the Gungan City, follow Jar-Jar to Boss Nass’s place. The door is locked — to open it, move the red and blue LEGO blocks with the Force and plug them in. Once the color-coded lock is connected properly, you can press the button. Talk to the boss, and you’ll gain access to a sweet submarine to reach the Naboo fast. Follow the markers and unlock the door with the Rebel (Or Hero?) Terminal. Through the door, you’ll finally find the first level marker.

Level 1: A Bigger Fish

In this level, you’ll do battle against a giant fish! Press the shoulder buttons to dodge when the warning prompt appears, and pummel the giant fish with torpedoes. Bob and weave!

Minikit: As you swim under the sea, a minikit will appear in the lower-right corner. Blast it with a torpedo to collect it.

Level Challenge : Dis is Nutsen – Dodge 3 of the Opee Sea Killer’s attacks in a row.

: Dis is Nutsen – Dodge 3 of the Opee Sea Killer’s attacks in a row. Don’t get hit by the giant fish tongue or bite attack. When a dodge prompt appears, press the button to escape. Do this three times to complete the challenge. If you’re hit once, you’ll need to start from zero.

Level Challenge : Dodge Every-fin – Defeat the Opee Sea Killer without taking damage.

: Dodge Every-fin – Defeat the Opee Sea Killer without taking damage. In the first phase of the level, you’ll do battle against the Opee Sea Killer. To avoid taking any damage at all, all you need to do is dodge whenever a prompt appears. Press the prompt (a timer will accompany every prompt) and dodge before taking damage. If you take damage, you’ll need to restart. Keep blasting and dodging to defeat the Opee Sea Killer without taking damage.

Level Challenge : Colo Snore Fish – Dodge 3 of the Colo Claw Fish’s attacks in a row.

: Colo Snore Fish – Dodge 3 of the Colo Claw Fish’s attacks in a row. Like the first battle, you just need to dodge with the shield buttons. Dodge three times in a row to complete the challenge.

At about 50% health, the Opee will be attacked by an even-more gargantuan fish, completing the battle early! Your heroes will hide in a dark cave, only to encounter yet another dangerous fish. This begins a second chase sequence, where you’ll be escaping the Colo Claw Fish. Like before, dodge with the shoulder buttons and blast it. It is a lot smaller, so landing a torpedo hit can be tricky.

NOTE: To earn lots of studs in this level, aim for the LEGO objects that appear periodically. That’s the only way to get studs!

Minikit : During the Colo Claw Fish sequence, a minikit will appear on the left side of the arena.

: During the Colo Claw Fish sequence, a minikit will appear on the left side of the arena. Minikit: Another will appear mid-fight.

Defeat the Claw Fish and this is another level in the books. It only takes a few minutes! You’ll depart in the center of Naboo.

Mission: Transport to Coruscant

Follow the waypoint markers until you reach the Queen’s guard detail. A squad of robots is watching her in a large Naboo square. Defeat the droids and her security chief will lead you to the hangars. We’re leaving this planet to report to the Republic! Defend the Queen and her team against ambushes on the way to the hangar.

At the hangar, you’ll be able to board your shiny silver escape ship and break through the blockade. Too bad your ride takes some serious damage. You’ll have to make a pitstop on Tattoine for repairs.

Mission: The Leaking Hyperdrive

Land on Mos Espa and begin your search for a good mechanic. Follow the markers and talk to the NPCs. At the second NPC objective, he’ll send you to Watto’s Junk Shop. The little flying alien guy has what we need — step into the objective marker inside his shop to progress the story and meet up with a very special Skywalker.

After a quick discussion with Watto, Qui-Gon gambles for Anakin Skywalker’s freedom — all Ani has to do is win the big podrace! Follow the markers to the podrace track on the far end of town. We’re going from one vehicle level to another.

Level 2: The Boonta Eve Classic

Time for the race! And it really is a race. We have to win! Press [X] and try to avoid bumping into those corners. Use the blue boost pads to give yourself a jolt of speed. As you complete laps, Sebulba will take out the other drives — and try to sabotage your podracer. Complete the QTE and use the force to repair your podracer whenever you’re sabotaged. Move the cursor over the target.

The race can be tricky. Aim for those blue boosts and weave through the canyons. Keep up with the other racers — especially Sebulba. Due to his cheating, it isn’t likely you’ll get ahead of Sebulba until the third lap. Don’t worry, Sebulba slows down a little by the third lap, giving you a chance to win as long as you hit those blue boost pads.

Minikit : Right after the starting line, the road splits left and right. Take the right (lower) path to collect this minikit. Drive through the red LEGO barriers.

: Right after the starting line, the road splits left and right. Take the right (lower) path to collect this minikit. Drive through the red LEGO barriers. Minikit : After the mushroom mesa, in the north section (shown on the map) you’ll reach some rocky arches before the caves. Go to the far right to spot this one.

: After the mushroom mesa, in the north section (shown on the map) you’ll reach some rocky arches before the caves. Go to the far right to spot this one. Minikit : Inside the cave network, stick to the left side. A minikit is near one of the rock pillars.

: Inside the cave network, stick to the left side. A minikit is near one of the rock pillars. Minikit : In the “Waldo Flats” — take the right pathway through the canyons, after the caves.

: In the “Waldo Flats” — take the right pathway through the canyons, after the caves. Minikit: Right before the starting line, find a minikit along the left side of the tracks.

Level Challenge : Eat My Exhaust! – Beat the Ultimate Lap time record.

-Not too difficult! Don’t hit a wall and destroy yourself. Aim for the blue boost pads. If you do that, you’re likely to accidentally complete this challenge.

: Eat My Exhaust! – Beat the Ultimate Lap time record. -Not too difficult! Don’t hit a wall and destroy yourself. Aim for the blue boost pads. If you do that, you’re likely to accidentally complete this challenge. Level Challenge : It’s SKYWALKER! – On Lap 3, use the service ramp.

: It’s SKYWALKER! – On Lap 3, use the service ramp. The service ramp is located on the right side, up the large hill in the northern section of the track. Blast through the barriers and hit the blue boost pad.

Level Challenge : Take Over – Use 3 boost pads in a single lap.

: Take Over – Use 3 boost pads in a single lap. Aim to hit several boost pads on a single lap. If you follow the main path, you’re bound to run into several. There’s one on the left at the first fork, one on the hill to the right in the north, and several in the canyons before you complete a circuit around the track.

Mission: To the Senate!

We’ve freed Anakin and picked up the ship parts we need! Time to get off this big ball of sand and return to Coruscant. On the way out, Qui-Gon gets into a fierce battle with a strange Sith Lord — don’t worry, its just a cutscene. You’ll regain control in space. Open the map and fast-travel to Coruscant next. We’re landing at the Federal District.

Talk to Senator Palpatine and he’ll lead you to the Senate. Hmm, doesn’t this shifty guy look familiar? Best to ignore it for now. Let’s help him get elected as Supreme Chancellor! Hop onto a yellow hover taxi and travel to the Coruscant Senate Building.

Take the taxi and go inside. There’s a story marker inside Palpatine’s Office — just like in the movie, this is all pointless because the Senate won’t help. Leaving the Jedi Temple, we’ve got to get back to Naboo and talk to Boss Nass in Otoh Gunga city.

Mission: New Allies

At the Jedi Temple, use the yellow taxi and return to the North Landing Pad. At your ship, select Naboo — Lake Paonga. Go to the yellow marker on the water to travel to the empty city. Return to Boss Nass’s room to find it totally empty. No one’s home! Follow Jar-Jar back out of the lake and onto the shore. He’ll show you to a strange LEGO object. This is where the Gungans are hiding.

To get inside, wait for Jar-Jar to pull out some hopping bricks. Construct them into an orange LEGO handle. Push the handle around to raise the statue head — now you can get inside. You’ll meet Boss Nass. After a quick talk, the Gungans will agree to help and you’ll plan to retake the Royal Palace in Theed. Follow the objective to begin the third level.