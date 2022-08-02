30 Best Survival Horror Games of All Time

We’re breaking down our picks for the best survival horror games ever made. There is a good mix of classic titles and modern greats for horror fans to sink their teeth into. Hopefully, there’s something here for every type of survival horror fan, from old-school classics to modern psychological thrillers. Although the list is numbered, that isn’t a reflection of the quality of each game. Every game on this list provides something to make it worthy. If we forgot your favorite, reach out and let us know!

#30 Chernobylite

Release: April 21, 2022

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Survival

Chernobylite might just be the most immersive entry on this list. The Farm 51’s first-person survival game is dripping with tension and horror, taking place in a 3D-scanned version of Chornobyl’s Exclusion Zone. If walking through a twisted version of an infamous nuclear powerplant doesn’t pull you in, maybe the game’s RPG elements and the non-linear story will. Either way, there’s not much like being dropped into the world of Chernobylite.

#29 Tormented Souls

Release: 2021

Platform: PC

Genre: Survival Horror, Puzzle

Tormented Souls is a survival horror game inspired by classic franchises like Resident Evil and Alone in the Dark–specifically, the original Resident Evil and early Alone in the Dark games. Tormented Souls aims to take what made those early survival horror games great and bring that into the modern age, and it certainly succeeds in doing so. The classic gameplay of a fixed perspective combined with the modern controls and camera give Tormented Souls a unique blend of nostalgic yet current gameplay. Tormented Souls is a must-play for any old-school survival horror fans.

#28 DEVOUR

Release: 2021

Platform: PC

Genre: Survival Horror

Devour is a co-op survival horror game that was released last year. The aim of the game is to stop a group of possessed cultists from dragging players to hell. Players must work together in order to stop the cultists from catching them. There’s also a single-player mode where players can attempt to survive on their own, although it isn’t for the faint of heart. Every game is different so there’s plenty of replay value to keep players occupied. It has a very positive rating on Steam because of how terrifying it manages to be.

#27 Pacify

Release: 2019

Platform: PC

Genre: Survival Horror

Pacify is a classic haunted house affair. Players join the Paranormal Activity Helpers Incorporated which investigates the paranormal. Tasked with checking out an old house that is rumored to be haunted, players will soon find out that it’s definitely haunted by an incredibly creepy little girl. Players will need to find a way to “pacify” the evil and get out of the house. There’s a single-player mode which is made more difficult by the fact that all the work needs to be done by one person. Alternatively, players can join up in co-op to solve the mystery of how to cleanse the evil and escape.

#26 Ultimate Custom Night

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Survival Horror, Strategy

Ultimate Custom Night is a DLC that turned into a full game in the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise. The game allows players to choose over 50 characters from various games in the franchise to play against. Players can also set the difficulty of each enemy in order to customize the game to their liking. Ultimate Custom Night is one for Five Nights at Freddy’s super fans. The game is free to play on PC and also available on consoles/mobile.

#25 Poppy Playtime

Release: 2021

Platform: PC

Genre: Puzzle, Survival Horror

If other chapters of Poppy Playtime live up to the first two, then this could be a new franchise on the same level as Five Nights at Freddy’s. It certainly seems to have borrowed a lot from that franchise too. The antagonist of Huggy Wuggy is clearly inspired by Freddy and co. The game also takes place in an abandoned toy store (where Huggy is the mascot), similar to the settings of the Five Nights games. The first chapter was released on PC in October last year and on mobile in March of this year, with the second chapter debuting in May.

#24 Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

Release: 2015

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Survival Horror, Point-and-Click

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 was originally intended to be the final chapter in the main series. Obviously with 13 games and nine mainline entries, that didn’t happen. That makes Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 one of the more interesting games in the franchise. It was the first to leave the confines of the security office where the first three games took place and it is the only game to feature no dialogue. The game features one of the best atmospheres of any of the franchise’s entries. It’s absolutely worth playing.

#23 Darkwood

Release: 2019

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

Darkwood is a top-down horror game that takes place in the 1980s Soviet Union. The game has players trying to solve the mystery of a forest that has appeared from nowhere and is continuously expanding, gobbling up people and turning them into monsters. The game features a day/night cycle where players can explore and gather supplies during the day. At night, players need to defend their hideout from the horror outside. Planning is key as otherwise players will find themselves and their hideouts easily overrun. This unique survival horror game is well worth checking out.

#22 BIGFOOT

Release: 2017

Platform: PC

Genre: Survival Horror

BIGFOOT is a survival horror game about, you guessed it, Bigfoot. Specifically, BIGFOOT has players hunting the mythical creature in order to prove the creature is real. Players will need to be careful as they track the massive beast as there are other dangers in the forest. If only hunting Bigfoot isn’t enough, players can take on the role of the ape itself. As Bigfoot, players will need to defend themselves from other players hunting them. The game features a full single-player mode along with 4 player co-op versus AI Bigfoot or 5 players with one person playing as the creature.

#21 The Forest

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

The Forest tosses players into the role of a man that ends up in a plane crash with his son–but at least you stick the landing. Stuck on an inhabited island full of cannibalistic mutants, players are forced to endure an uphill battle when their son ends up missing. Most praise this game for its unique AI, as the cannibals are not initially much of a problem. Instead, they are more curious about who you are and what you’re doing. As a result, they’ll stay away and just watch you from a distance, but soon, they’ll get closer and will begin wrecking your structures. These guys could use some serious etiquette classes.

This enemy group will even test you to see if you’ll back down when they charge, but as they learn more about you, they become more hostile. The Forest can also be enjoyed as a cooperative gameplay experience with players having the ability to work together, gather resources, build up structures, and take on the baddies.

#20 The Medium

Release: 2021

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Genre: Psychological Horror

The Medium is a psychological horror game developed and published by Bloober Team. From a third-person point of view, players control Marianne, a medium that can travel into the spirit realm. Being able to inhabit both worlds aids puzzle-solving, a major part of the game. The Medium is set in post-Communism Poland in 1999. Marianne helps troubled souls seek final respite, while also having a recurring dream of a man shooting a young girl by a lake. This is where the adventure begins. Horror fans can find The Medium on next-gen consoles and PC.

#19 Outlast

Release: 2013

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

What’s scarier than wandering around a dark psychiatric hospital full of homicidal patients? Outlast is a survival horror game centering around Miles Upshur, an investigative journalist who wants to know more about this hospital. He has no weapons and cannot fight, which seems to be a theme in the scariest games. Instead, he has to hide and evade the murderers lurking in the unlit hallways of this remote hellscape.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get more stressful, we should tell you that for most of the way, you have to look through a camcorder that has night vision capabilities. The first-person perspective, especially through the limited visibility of the camera, makes this game truly terrifying. So much so that it has two sequels to keep the fear going for as long as you want!

#18 Visage

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

Visage is one of the best horror games of 2021. The game was inspired by Konami’s P.T. demo which was intended to be a teaser for future Silent Hill games. P.T. was directed by Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro and released in 2014. However, future Silent Hill games were canceled and the demo was removed from the PlayStation Store and rendered impossible to re-download. Enter Visage. The game was crowdfunded through Kickstarter as a spiritual successor to P.T. and it certainly hasn’t disappointed. The game was released with great reviews and has been ranked among the best horror games around.

#17 Siren

Release: 2003

Platform: PS2

Genre: Survival Horror, Stealth

Also known as Forbidden Siren in some parts of the world, this survival horror stealth game was developed by Japan Studio. The plot revolves around an interconnected cast of characters that possess a power that enables them to see and hear what a nearby character sees. Siren is divided into stages, each taking place in one of ten areas in the village of Hanuda. The story is told through the alternating perspectives of ten survivors of a supernatural, fictional disaster in the rural Japanese town of Hanuda in 2003. This game was originally released on the PS2.

#16 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Release: 2021

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Interactive Drama, Survival Horror

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is the third installment of the Dark Pictures series that began in 2019. The Dark Pictures games are interactive survival horror games with a heavy focus on story and choices that change the events of the game. House of Ashes takes place during the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. During the invasion, five soldiers fall into an ancient temple with demonic creatures lurking inside. Players will need to think about their choices carefully to ensure their favorite protagonists survive the threat.

#15 Dead Space 3

Release: 2013

Platform: PC

Genre: Survival Horror, Action

Dead Space 3 is the final game in the Dead Space trilogy. While it, unfortunately, moved in a slightly more action-based and less horror direction, the core of the series is still there. The story in Dead Space 3 wraps the trilogy up nicely but sales were disappointing and there hasn’t been another Dead Space game since. The series lay dormant for years after Dead Space 3 until the Dead Space Remake was announced. Now is the perfect time to revisit Dead Space 3 before the series is re-launched with the Dead Space Remake in 2023.

#14 Resident Evil: Revelations

Release: 2012

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

If you’re looking for a side story to play through from the Resident Evil series, we have to suggest checking into the Resident Evil: Revelations titles. There are a total of two installments available which take place between the events of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5.

Within Resident Evil: Revelations, players follow staple characters of the series, Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, as they attempt to stop a bioterrorist organization from infecting Earth’s oceans with a chemical virus.

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 follows the events of the first Revelations title and sees the return of Claire Redfield. For the first time ever, gamers can play as Barry Burton as well. It’s also worth noting that for the sequel, you’ll find that the narrative will take place between Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6. This isn’t a big action Resident Evil release either– Revelations titles act more like a survival horror experience. As such, players can expect to conserve ammo, solve puzzles, explore, and at times, evade the enemy.

#13 The Evil Within 2

Release: 2017

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

It did not come as a shock when Bethesda Softworks announced that a new installment in The Evil Within franchise would be coming out. The title takes place three years after the events of the first game. Sebastian once again takes on a new investigation filled with horrifying creatures to battle. However, this investigation touches close to home for Sebastian as he will get the chance to tie up loose ends to his past.

If you enjoyed the first installment, you’ll find that the same overall gameplay mechanics are present. However, you will find that there are some changes to the title such as new voice actors.

#12 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Release: 2021

Platform: PS4, PS4, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach is the latest game in the relatively young franchise. Although the series has only been around since 2014, Security Breach is the ninth main entry. Security Breach changes up the Five Nights at Freddy’s formula by making it one night. This is also the first game to introduce free-roam to the series. The changes in Security Breach make it a must-play for any fans of the franchise. Although the game was released digitally in December, as of April 1 it is now available physically too.

#11 Outlast 2

Release: 2017

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

Outlast 2 follows similar game mechanics from the first installment. This time around, players will take on the role of Blake Langermann, an investigative journalist and cameraman.

On their journey, Blake and his wife become separated after their helicopter crashes. Much like the last installment, gamers are not able to engage in combat with the enemies that lurk about. Instead, he’ll mostly have to hide and run away from any nearby danger while using his night vision camera to get a clear view of the area.

#10 Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Release: 2017

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

Developed and published by Capcom, the long-running survival horror franchise Resident Evil appears on this list a number of times for a good reason. The franchise has begun to experiment with a more blockbuster action-packed experience, and gamers aren’t displeased with it.

Resident Evil 7 takes players back to a terrifying atmosphere in a first-person perspective, which is a bit unique compared to the third-person gameplay style the series is known for. Regardless, players take on the role of a new protagonist, Ethan Winters, who finds himself trapped with a psychotic family at a derelict plantation. Determined to find his wife Mia, Ethan Winters dabbles deeper into the Baker family in order to uncover what’s going on and just how this family is connected to the disappearance.

#9 Resident Evil 2 Remake

Release: 2019

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

With plenty of vocal pleas for developers to bring out a remake of Resident Evil 2, fans finally saw their dream come true with a new release of the title for current generation platforms. This remake does exactly what Capcom did with the original installment.

The remake of Resident Evil 2 brought in an overhaul to the visuals which made the game look fresh and defined, while some changes were made to the overall gameplay. Likewise, there was a change to the camera system, and players aren’t dealing with a fixed camera perspective this time around. Instead, the development team decided to bring in an over-the-shoulder camera angle, bringing the player closer to the action. Luckily, the game wasn’t altered in terms of the story. Players will still take control of both Leon Kennedy and Clair Redfield as they attempt to escape the undead-filled Raccoon City.

#8 Alan Wake Remastered

Release: 2021

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action-Adventure, Third-Person Shooter

Widely regarded as an example of narrative brilliance in games, Alan Wake is an atmospheric thriller set in the fictional town of Bright Falls, Washington. Experience a nightmare made reality as thriller novelist Alan Wake, who must explore various areas of Bright Falls in order to solve the mystery of his wife’s disappearance. This game world is all about survival in an open-world environment where darkness is literally taking over. The creepiness of the game’s story really underpins the setting of Bright Falls, which in itself has an overwhelming horror film-like, small American town vibe to it. Immerse yourself in this incredible world and go on a psychological trip you won’t forget in a hurry.

#7 Until Dawn

Release: 2015

Platform: PS4, PS5

Genre: Interactive Drama

Until Dawn is a PlayStation 4 exclusive and a horror adventure title. Developed by Supermassive Games, the game follows a group of eight characters who decide to hold a holiday retreat at a cabin within a fictional mountain resort in western Canada.

However, their holiday retreat quickly turns sour as they learn that a psycho killer is on the loose, forcing the group to survive until sunrise. If you enjoy choice-based video games then this title will be a must-play. Gamers will be able to control the characters at various points in the narrative while making critical choices along the way. Depending on the choices made, the narrative will change and result in certain characters not making it through the night. If you’ve ever wanted to know what it feels like to hold someone’s life in your hands, this is a perfect choice.

#6 Alien: Isolation

Release: 2014

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

Alien: Isolation is set fifteen years after the events of the film Alien, and players will take on the role of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley, who is on an investigation to track down her mother after she mysteriously disappeared. Much like other old-school survival horror titles, Alien: Isolation has an emphasis on avoiding the hostile alien enemy. Instead, gamers must rely on some stealth mechanics to maneuver around the game and solve the mystery before it’s too late.

#5 The Evil Within

Release: 2014

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

The Evil Within was directed by Resident Evil series creator Shinji Mikami. The game focuses on Sebastian Castellanos, a detective that gets pulled into a distorted world during an investigation. Staying true to the survival horror genre, The Evil Within will have players struggling against a fight with nightmarish creatures while avoiding traps, sneaking around the world, and solving complex puzzles.

Likewise, the video game series received a new installment with The Evil Within 2. The title takes place three years after the events of the first game, where Sebastian once again takes on a new investigation that involves his daughter who he thought was deceased. Sure, the sequel may have a few little hiccups in comparison to the original, but both are definitely well worth playing today.

#4 Dead by Daylight

Release: 2015

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

Dead by Daylight has a massive following and it’s a perfect title to fill that Friday the 13th: The Game void. In this title, you’re dealing with a 1v4 gameplay where four players are survivors attempting to complete a series of goals and escape the area. Meanwhile, one hostile player takes on the role of a monster. The goal for the monster is simple–stop the others from escaping. This means slaughtering the players, but you’ll have to keep moving. Taking too long to commit murder could give another time to escape.

Fortunately, those that are downed can get rescued by another player in the area. As mentioned, this game is still heavily supported today with new crossover events constantly being added into the mix. You can find all sorts of iconic IPs being featured whether it’s from a film franchise such as A Nightmare on Elm Street or a video game IP like Silent Hill.

#3 Dying Light

Release: 2015

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

As we mentioned earlier, Dying Light was a game developed by Techland. This title follows an agent named Kyle Crane who is tasked with infiltrating the quarantine zone city of Harran which has become infected with a virus turning civilians into ruthless zombies. The zombies in this game follow a day and night cycle–during the day, the zombies are lethargic, and won’t put up a fight. However, things quickly change for the worse at night as they become incredibly more aggressive.

Developers have also tossed in some parkour elements allowing players to easily traverse the city and its obstacles when fleeing the undead hordes. Combat has been changed from the melee focus in Dead Island towards more gunplay, giving players a true action-adventure experience. It’s worth mentioning the DLC expansion, Dying Light: The Following. This puts players into a new map filled with more content such as modifiable vehicles. Meanwhile, zombies are still very much a threat but alongside them is an ancient cult. No spoilers.

#2 Resident Evil Village

Release: 2021

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Survival Horror

The Resident Evil franchise has continued to thrive long after it first hit the original PlayStation console. The latest mainline installment, Resident Evil Village, takes place after the events of Resident Evil 7. Players are tossed back into the role of Ethan Winters whose world is again turned upside down during the game’s opening moments when Chris shows up and seemingly takes his child. Now stranded in a remote village in the middle of nowhere, Ethan is forced into fighting all kinds of horrifying enemies from lycans to vampires. Just like with the previous installment, the game requires you to find weapons and ammo to take down enemies along the way. You’ll also have a series of puzzles to solve and some intense boss battles to fight. The weapons might be a bit limited, but you’ll get the chance to swap around between certain guns or make some slight upgrades. Don’t be fooled–this is still a survival horror video game experience, but you’ll still have a ton of gunplay throughout the campaign.

#1 Silent Hill 2

Release: 2001

Platform: PC

Genre: Survival Horror

Developed by Konami, Silent Hill 2 was originally released in 2001 for the PS2. A remastered version was later released in 2012 for the PS3 and Xbox 360. As the second installment to the series, Silent Hill 2 follows James Sunderland, a widower who journeys to the town of Silent Hill. Sunderland received a letter from his dead wife informing him that she is waiting for him in the city, and the plot thickens from there. The Silent Hill franchise is incredibly popular and definitely worth a try for any fans of horror games.