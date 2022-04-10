LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga Walkthrough | Return of the Jedi Part 1

Before Luke and friends can defeat the evil Empire, you’ll have to bring the team together for an undercover mission to Jabba’s Palace. The big ending to the original trilogy has a weird first act — taking place entirely on Tattoine, all the heroes join forces to free Han Solo from the clutches of Boba Fett. You’ll have to sneak into Jabba’s Throne Room twice! There are Rancors to fight and sail barges to blow up. The opening levels are fun beginning to the big action in the second part of the story. Stay out of the sand and bring Jabba’s criminal empire crumbling down into the Sarlacc Pit.

Level 1: A Plan to Save Han

The Rebellion is in trouble. The Empire is building another Death Star. Don’t those guys get new ideas? Before going after the evil Emperor Palpatine, the heroes have to rescue their friend Han Solo from the clutches of Jabba the Hutt. We join C-3P0 and R2-D2 on Tattoine. To start the first level, just follow the path up to Jabba’s Palace and use the terminal on the right.

Inside Jabba’s Palace, you’ll play as Disguised Leia and Chewie. You can rush in blasting, or go through the traps on the right pathway for a sneaky route. To get by the traps safely, slowly walk and look for where spikes appear on the LEGO ground tiles. If spikes appear, don’t walk on those tiles!

Continue until you reach a huge gap in the floor. Grapple across with Leia and use her Bounty Hunter blaster to destroy the gold LEGO bricks. Flip the switch to lower the bridge and stand on the two red buttons. Continue on to the Throne Room door — to open it, defeat the two green guards and smash the LEGO cart to build two orange handles. Leia can grapple to her handle, while Chewie will need to push the LEGO container and double-jump up to his handle.

Travel down to the empty Throne Room and you’ll find Han Solo frozen in carbonite! To free him, smash the LEGO cart on the left and grab the power battery. Plug it into the terminal to unfreeze Han and begin the second part of the level.

Switching perspective to Luke Skywalker, you’ll have Bib Fortuna by your side. The guards will move aside and let you reach the big door. Use your Force powers to lift the LEGO object on the left side of the door. Lift it enough and hopping bricks to appear. Rebuild both red buttons and stand on them at the same time.

Down the steps, you’ll reach another locked door. Standing on the red buttons won’t work. We’ll have to find another way in. Smash the LEGO on the right side of the room and use the hopping bricks to build a Jabba Hologram. Now we can try the red buttons a second time — the robot will let us through now! Use Force power on the entrance door to lift it and we’ll be meeting up with Jabba in no time.

BOSS: Rancor – Unfortunately, Luke’s Jedi powers aren’t so strong against Jabba. Instead of doing what he wants, Jabba dumps Luke into a big pit with an angry Rancor! This begins a boss fight — similar to the Jedi Battle we’ve encountered before. Dodge with [Jump] and perform combos when you have an opening. Stay out of the red zones!

Beat up the Rancor until the big gate opens. When it does, go inside and stand next to the red button. When the Rancor gets close, press the button to squish it! That ends the fight and the level, leading straight into Level 2 located right outside Jabba’s Palace.

Level 2: The Copa-Khetanna

All our heroes are captured now! Well, everyone but Lando and R2-D2. As Lando, approach the flying barge near the Great Pit of Carkoon — that’s the big sand monster Jabba wants to throw everyone into. Not nice. We’ll go wreck up his plans with a little help from R2-D2.

Arriving on the sail barge, Luke escapes (thanks to a little assist from R2-D2 launching a lightsaber) and goes on a rampage! You’ll immediately get into a fight with Boba Fett. Another boss already!

BOSS: Boba Fett – Unlike other bosses, Boba Fett is a bounty hunter with all sorts of gadgets. He flies around the deck, blasting at you with — take cover and shoot the explosives near him to take away his cover. If he flies close to you, he’ll try to unleash his flamethrower. Make a run for it! Finally, he’ll launch a rope to tie up your character. If that happens, tap the attack button to escape.

Level Challenge: Boba Fett? No Sweat! – In the second phase of the Boba Fett boss battle, he’ll fly and launch rockets. Jump onto a turret and you can easily shoot them down before they hit you.

In the second phase, you can use the turrets that line the sides of the sail barge to blast Boba Fett. You can also shoot down his missiles before they hit you. Blast him down, then clear out the rest of the guards as you travel to the second level of the barge. To save R2-D2, you’ll need to get to the top.

To reach the uppper deck at the back of the barge, use Luke to stack LEGO crates. Stack all three then jump to the orange LEGO handle. Defeat the guards harassing R2-D2 so you can use the Astromech Terminal and reach the interior of the ship. Down below, R2-D2 and Leia will take on Jabba himself!

BOSS: Jabba The Hutt – Seriously! Another boss fight! Punch and kick Jabba down to 0% HP and his guards will run in. Defeat the goons and you’ll have a new target — Salacious R. Crumb! That’s the weird little monkey alien that’s running around all over the place. Neither of these bosses can really fight back much, so you’re free to beat them up at your own pace. Punch Jabba, defeat his Gammorrean guards, slap Salacious, and knock out Jabba one more time. After three rounds, Jabba and his sail barge are done for.

Mission: A Promise To Keep

Leaving Tattoine behind, hop on your vehicle and make for Dragonsnake Bog on Dagobah. Its time to finish our training at Yoda’s Hutt. Inside the hutt, you’ll find a sickly Yoda — he’ll tell some important exposition. Mostly that Luke and Leia are family! The Skywalkers need a family reunion immediately. Hop back onto your X-Wing and go to the Rebel Fleet in Endor Space.

Land in the Home One Hangar and reunite with your buddies in the Control Room. Finally, we’re going to take on the Empire!