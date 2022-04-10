LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Complete All Level Challenges | Return of the Jedi

Complete all the level challenges, as the Emperor has foreseen.

Another round of weird, inexplicable Level Challenges awaits in Return of the Jedi, the last film of the OG Trilogy in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You’ll have to fly through AT-AT legs, hide from Darth Vader without getting caught, or bounce laser bolts back at Boba Fett. Level Challenges are usually unexpected, and rarely you’ll complete them just by accident. To help you 100% every level in the big finale, here’s a breakdown of all the Level Challenges and how to ace them. Once you know what to do, they’re usually super simple.

Level 1: A Plan to Save Han

Don’t Blow Our Cover: Complete the Leia and Chewbacca area without causing any trouble.

I recommend playing in Story Mode for this challenge. To avoid setting off an alarm, go through the trap hallway in the first room, then solve the bridge puzzle. Downstairs, you need to distract the guards by shooting the sharpshooter target with Chewie in the side hallway (through the door) — this frees the prisoners and sends the guards running. Now you can solve the door puzzle and free Han from the carbonite.

Learn the Droid’s Fate: Discover the fate of R2-D2 and C-3P0 within Jabba’s Palace.

On the way to Jabba’s Throne Room, at the door with two high orange handles, there’s a window on the left side. Look inside to see a short cutscene with C-3P0 and R2-D2. This window only seems to open in Freeplay Mode or after an alarm has been set off.

Rancor-cussion: Pick up and throw 5 objects at the Rancor using The Force.

Easy! During the Rancor boss fight at the end of the level, pick up any five objects in the arena and throw them at the Rancor. You’ll need to be playing as Luke (or any Jedi) to pull this off.

Level 2: The Copa-Khetanna

Boba Fett? No Sweat!: Destroy one of Boba Fett’s rockets while it is still in the air.

In the second phase of the Boba Fett boss battle, he’ll fly and launch rockets. Jump onto a turret and you can easily shoot them down before they hit you.

How Do YOU Like It?: Hit Boba Fett with a deflected bolt.

Using a Jedi, unsheathe your lightsaber and let Boba Fett shoot at you. You’ll automatically deflect his blaster shots back at him.

Trick Shot: Hit Boba Fett with a thrown lightsaber while he is in the air.

In the second phase of the battle, Boba Fett flies in the air for much longer. Swap to a Jedi and aim your lightsaber for a throw. Score a hit to complete the challenge.

Level 3: Endor the Line

No Safe Place: Damage the Scout troopers by overloading the generator.

In the first encounter with the Scout Troopers, shoot the generator on the right. It will overload and explore, destroying the enemy’s cover.

Dodge This!: Fly through an AT-AT’s legs.

During the speeder bike sequence, you’ll pass by an AT-AT walker. Fly right under it, between the legs, to score a simple level challenge.

In-Fighting: Make the Scouts fight amongst themselves with Jedi Mind Tricks.

Select a Jedi in the very first section of the map, then hold the character swap button near a Scout Trooper to make the Jedi Mind Trick menu appear. Select “Panic” to make them fight each other.

Level 4: The Chewbacca Defense

Helmet Drum Collection: During the first cover shooting section, land 3 headshots on the Stormtroopers.

Nothing tricky here. During the first cover shooting section, score three headshots. Aim carefully!

Ewok and Roll: Blast the loose rocks with the AT-ST to take out Stormtroopers.

In the AT-ST section, look for a wall of loose LEGO rocks to the right just as you begin. Blast them and they’ll crumble, defeating any troopers underneath.

Sweep the Legs: Trigger the log trap against the AT-ST.

Use the Ewok Horn to access the right-hand path through the map. At the AT-ST encounter, use a Bounty Hunter to blast the gold LEGO bricks holding the log trap in place, to the right of the AT-ST.

Level 5: Fulfill Your Destiny

I Will Not Fight You, Father: Make your way past Vader without being detected.

Complete the first phase of the Darth Vader boss fight. When Luke falls into the dark area, avoid him until a cutscene plays. Don’t get caught! You just need to stay out of Vader’s yellow vision cone. If you get too close, he’ll also hear you and turn to look.

Let the Hate Flow Through You: Cause damage to one of Palpatine’s guards by luring them into one of his attacks.

In the final battle against Emperor Palpatine, he’ll summon red Royal Guards to fight you. During this fight, he’ll also blast you with lightning attacks. Stand near one of the guards and let the blast hit you and a guard at the same time.

There is No Conflict: Find the Empire Weapons Crate and use the weapons within it.

The Empire Weapons Crate can be found during the Palpatine boss battle. Turn around and look on the right side of the lift chamber. Swap to a Villain to unlock it. Don’t forget to shoot one of the guards with the weapon you collect!