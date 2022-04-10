LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Find All Minikits | Return of the Jedi

We’re hunting for more Minikits in The Return of the Jedi. The epic conclusion to the original trilogy is an action-packed campaign and getting all 25 Minikits won’t take experienced players too long — the levels are short and sweet, so you won’t have to explore too deeply. Many of these levels can be 100%ed even in Story Mode. Still, there are tricky spots and difficult hidden kits. The very first level challenges you to find a hidden passage in Jabba’s Palace with a secret Salacious Crumb whack-a-mole game. There are other weird challenges to hunt down too. Ever thought you’d blow up a bouncy castle in the Emperor’s Throne Room? We’ll explain how to get a complete set of minikits in the full guide below.

Level 1: A Plan to Save Han

Minikit #1: At the start of the level, check behind the giant gun the guards are controlling. There’s a booth to the left with a Key Terminal. Get it with a Protocol Droid.

Unlock the door to the C-3P0 / R2-D2 room in the lower hallway. There’s a Protocol Terminal that accepts the key.

Inside the room, a Jedi or Sith can lift three missing picture pieces and place them on the corner painting. Place all three to complete the picture.

Minikit #2: In the same room, use the Astromech Terminal and flip the switch inside. The machine will pull the droid apart, leaving behind hopping bricks you can construct into a minikit.

Minikit #3: After opening the double orange handle door, in the hallway where we got the previous two minikits, another door will open. Backtrack and look for an open door leading into a hallway. In the back left corner, blast the silver LEGO lock.

Minikit #4: In Jabba’s Throne Room, collect the blue battery you need to free Han Solo. Instead of saving him, take the battery back toward a different plug in the wall behind Max Reebo’s keyboard.

Minikit #5: A tricky one. At the very beginning of the level, turn around to find an optional hallway with an Astromech Terminal. Use it and follow the passage until you find six vents with Salacious Crumb hiding inside. Play wack-a-mole and defeat Crumb to earn a minikit.

Level 2: The Copa-Khetanna

Minikit #1: Deal with Boba Fett, then climb up and board the gun turret that was located directly behind where you started the level. Four droids will appear in the air — shoot them all down to earn a prize.

Minikit #2: In the main area of the barge, look up at the center sail strut. There’s an orange handle a hero character can grapple onto. Do it to lower a storage hatch. Swap characters and jump onto the lowered platform to grab a kit.

Minikit #3: On the next level up, swap to a Bounty Hunter and blast the gold LEGO objects. Construct the hopping bricks to repair the giant gun turret. Push it into position and flip the switch.

Minikit #4: Up on the deck where you reunite with R2-D2, there’s a broken railing on the left side. Drop down to the ledge below and reach the front of the barge.

Minikit #5: The last minikit is in the locked hatch to the left of the Astromech Terminal, on the upper deck of the barge. To unlock it, smash all the LEGO stuff on the left side, then construct a Gonk Droid Plug. To get the Gonk Droid up to this deck, you need to stack the LEGO crates (with a Jedi) on the raised middle section.

Level 3: Endor the Line

Minikit #1: Right at the start of the level, shoot the red alien LEGO birds flying about the Scout Troopers. Blast all three to earn a minikit.

Minikit #2: In the starting area with the Scout Troopers, grab a fully trooper disguise with Leia and then throw a bomb at the silver LEGO lock on the caged trooper. Pick up the keycard he drops and use it on the terminal nearby. You can build a keycard terminal with hopping bricks, opening the Imperial LEGO container.

Minikit #3: In the same starting area, find this minikit hidden in the bushes to the right of the speeders that arrive. Grab it before chasing down the escaping scouts!

Minikit #4: Still in that starting area, look behind you after dropping down into the Scout Trooper cover-shooting section. There’s a cracked blue wall. Use a Scavenger and summon a Breaker Blaster tool to break into the cave. Inside, destroy all the LEGO carts and build to wake up the ewok.

Minikit #5: During the speeder bike chase sequence, a scout will eventually appear with a minikit on his bike. Defeat the trooper and they’ll drop it so you can take it.

Level 4: The Chewbacca Defense

Minikit #1: After starting the level, immediately turn around. Smash all the LEGO crates and build the switch to activate a shooting minigame. Shoot the targets that pop up to win a prize!

Minikit #2: At the first Stormtrooper shootout, build the Ewok Horn to travel on the right-hand path. To the left of the bridge, there’s a LEGO wood wall a Jedi can cut through. Go inside and smash all the LEGO AT-ST pieces to build an Empire Terminal. Unlock it to get a kit.

Minikit #3: To earn a minikit, you need to shoot down three rebels caught in nets. All three rebels are in the right-hand path through the level.

Rebel #1 : One rebel is next to the AT-ST from the previous minikit.

: One rebel is next to the AT-ST from the previous minikit. Rebel #2 : A rebel is hanging from a tree to the right of the bridge. Down the river.

: A rebel is hanging from a tree to the right of the bridge. Down the river. Rebel #3: The last rebel is hanging in a forest alcove, to the left of where the AT-ST is standing.

Minikit #4: Still in the same area as the last two kits, go to where Minikit #2 was located. Stack the LEGO crates up with a Jedi to reach the high ledge.

Minikit #5: In the AT-ST section, shoot down three speeder bikes that are zipping around to make a minikit spawn.

Level 5: Fulfill Your Destiny

Minikit #1: During the first Darth Vader encounter, check behind the Emperor’s throne.

Minikit #2: The rest of the minikits can only be found during the Emperor Palpatine boss fight. Check behind the elevator where the Royal Guards spawn. Use the Empire Terminal to unlock a hidden kit.

Minikit #3: Turn around from the Palpatine boss and go to the right side of the lift. There are three statues here. Use a Jedi / Sith to lift and place each statue inside a case. If you place one in the correct case, the light will be green. Place all three correctly to earn a minikit.

Minikit #4: Still in the area with the previous minikit, use the Protocol Terminal to acquire a key. Go to the opposite side of the throne room and smash the plant to the right of the big TV to find a Key Input Terminal. Put in the Death Star Throne Room Key.

Minikit #5: In the same room as the previous minikit, blast the computer LEGO console on the far wall to collect a blue battery. Plug in the battery at the nearby input station to inflate the bouncy castle. Bounce to earn the last minikit of the movie!