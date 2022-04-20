22 Roguelike Games That Will Have You Craving For More

Roguelike games have something to offer every gamer. One thing that really sets them apart from other gaming titles is their replay value. However, there’s such a variety of roguelike games out there these days that it can be hard to know which one to pick up first. To help you out, why not check out this list of 22 roguelike games that are bound to tempt you to go on just one more run. Is your favourite in here? Read on to find out.

#22 Vampire Survivors

Publisher: poncle

Developer: poncle

Platform: PC

Release Date: December 2021

An action-packed, shoot-em-up style roguelike that’s all about timed survival, Vampire Survivors is currently in Early Access for PC. The aim of the game is to survive until dawn in the face of huge numbers of enemies, all the while trying to collect as much gold as you possibly can. The gameplay so far is fairly minimalistic, with survival for as long as you can against an onslaught of vampires being your primary objective. Doing so will enable players to unlock new characters, relics and weapons to play with. This is a fairly new entry into the roguelike genre, so it will be interesting to see how it develops further into Early Access and into its full launch phase.

#21 Into The Breach

Publisher: Subset Games

Developer: Subset Games

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Stadia, PC

Release Date: February 2018

Into the Breach is designed by the same team behind FTL: Faster Than Light. It’s a game that has a similar style, in that it again features top-down, turn-based strategy gameplay and has a similar space-based setting. In this game, players must take control of giant mechs from the future and try to hold their own against an alien threat that wants to destroy humanity. Using a turn-based combat system, players will need to coordinate their team on each attempt, as every run creates different challenges and enemies. By starting again with each failure to save the world, players will begin an entirely new effort to hold off the enemy attacks.

#20 Warm Snow

Publisher: Bilibili

Developer: BadMudStudio

Platform: PC

Release Date: December 2021

Set against a backdrop of dark fantasy, Warm Snow is an action-based roguelike with gorgeously detailed artwork elements. Players will see themselves taking on the role of Warrior ‘Bi-an’, whose quest to save the world from destruction sees him facing off with the Five Great Clans. The premise of the ‘Warm Snow’ itself is an interesting one; anyone who breathed it in lost their mind and turned into a monster. Warm Snow sends players on an adventure through a range of different dungeons, and it looks absolutely stunning in its visual style. The game is currently in Early Access, with a free demo available to try out now on Steam.

#19 FTL: Faster Than Light

Publisher: Subset Games

Developer: Subset Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: September 2012

FTL: Faster Than Light is a top-down real-time-strategy roguelike game that’s set aboard a spaceship. You’re in charge of running your ship and trying to save the galaxy at the same time. This game combines complicated strategic thinking with a multitude of randomized events and enemies at each playthrough. All of this means that no two attempts to complete your mission will ever be the same. FTL: Faster Than Light also incorporates a range of text-based encounters into the gameplay, which creates plenty of interesting pauses for thought in amongst the tactical choices you’ll need to make during the various combat encounters you’ll come up against.

#18 Risk Of Rain

Publisher: Chucklefish

Developer: Hopoo Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: November 2013

A 2013 platformer that sees players take on the role of the sole survivor of a crash-landing on an alien planet, Risk of Rain is an action-packed game with plenty of roguelike elements. Permadeath is a primary feature of this title, which has players fighting their way through various encounters on a mysterious extra-terrestrial world. Risk of Rain can be played in online co-op multiplayer as well as in single-player mode, which means there’s plenty of pixelated enjoyment to go around. Plus, with each run being totally different from the last, it’s impossible to get bored on this engaging alien-blasting adventure.

#17 Enter The Gungeon

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: Dodge Roll

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, PC

Release Date: April 2016

A bullet hell-like fortress that constantly adapts to your gameplay awaits you in Enter the Gungeon. It’s a dungeon crawler that has gained a wealth of critical praise, with many gamers finding the challenge of battling their way through the evolving floors of the dungeons a real joy. Enter the Gungeon has a vast array of loot, weapons, treasures and secrets to unlock as you take on the Cult of the Gundead, who are ready to defend their fortress to the bitter end. It’s also a great game to play in co-op mode, so grab a partner and strap in for some real roguelike gun-dungeon fun.

#16 Risk Of Rain 2

Publisher: Gearbox

Developer: Hopoo Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, PC

Release Date: March 2019

A gorgeously designed third-person shooter roguelike, Risk of Rain 2 is the sequel to the original Risk of Rain title. In this second instalment in the series, players will find themselves on the run from some chaos-driven aliens as they try to escape a hostile planet. With plenty of loot to help you master your character and both multiplayer co-op and PvP modes, there’s plenty to do in this roguelike. Risk of Rain 2 is crammed full of challenging monster fights and colourful visuals, making the run (or fight) for your life an incredibly exciting and adrenaline-packed experience. It’s definitely a game with infinite replay value, especially given that your skill and overall power increase the more you play it.

#15 The Binding Of Isaac: Rebirth

Publisher: Nicalis

Developer: Nicalis, Edmund McMillen

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: November 2014

A distinctly original indie roguelike, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is widely acknowledged as being one of the best roguelike games in its genre. Players will find themselves playing as Isaac, a boy who has to fight his way through a range of randomly-generated dungeons as he tries to escape being sacrificed by his own mother. Pretty dark stuff. The game, however, has a ton of replay value due to the immense amount of content Isaac can collect and make use of in his fight to reach safety. A hybrid of RPG and shooter mechanics in a roguelike format, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is something of a cult classic.

#14 Crypt Of The NecroDancer

Publisher: Brace Yourself Games, Klei Entertainment

Developer: Brace Yourself Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: April 2015

Crypt of the NecroDancer does something quite unique in that it incorporates rhythm into your gameplay. In this award-winning roguelike, players need to move in time to the rhythm of the music as they fight their way past a barrage of dancing zombies, skeletons and dragons, to name a few. Music plays a huge part in the USP of this roguelike adventure, and it’s even possible to use your own mp3 collection as the soundtrack to your game. Crypt of the NecroDancer also supports input for keyboard, controllers and even a USB dance mat, if you really want to get into the groove of the game!

#13 Noita

Publisher: Nolla Games

Developer: Nolla Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: October 2020

One of the more mythically-inspired entries into this list is Noita. This is an action-adventure rogue-lite title that incorporates sorcery and magic into your adventures through a procedurally-generated world. The world of Noita is itself physically simulated down to the last pixel, meaning that each area is totally interactive and players can burn, melt, freeze or explode parts of the world as they see fit. Players can also create their own magical offensive abilities by combining spells to ensure a unique toolbox of gameplay mechanics. This game is the ultimate in discovering new and original environments every time you play.

#12 Dead Cells

Dead Cells_20200211105139

Publisher: Motion Twin

Developer: Motion Twin

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: May 2017

An action-based platformer that’s inspired by Metroidvania, Dead Cells is a highly enjoyable rogue-lite that’s packed with engaging combat and a highly-detailed pixel art style. By fighting your way through a labyrinthine castle that’s constantly changing, Dead Cells gives players a chance to progressively explore a word that’s ever-shifting and filled with monsters. Of course, there’s the high replayability factor that comes with all roguelike games, and the ongoing fear of permadeath to add into the mix. In Dead Cells you’ll find combat that’s reminiscent of a Souls title, only in colourful 2D and a range of new challenges to face on each run.

#11 Wizard Of Legend

Publisher: Contingent99, Humble Bundle, Limited Run Games

Developer: Contingent99

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: May 2018

An action-packed roguelike that’s all about spellcasting, Wizard of Legend is a dungeon-crawling roguelike that’s all about fast-paced combat. Players will need to battle their way through different, challenging encounters and master the art of quick movement and speedy spellcasting. On their quest to become a Wizard of Legend, players will enjoy some classic pixel art inspired graphics as they venture through a ten-floor procedurally-generated dungeon. The game focuses on having players master the ‘arcana’, which are the signature set of combat spells and are designed around six elemental forces. In mastering these spells, players can then customise their own playstyle by adding various magical relics that can upgrade their abilities.

#10 Nethack

Publisher: gurr, Bartlet Software, Gandreas Software

Developer: The NetHack DevTeam

Platform: PC

Release Date: July 198

Perhaps the original game of this genre, Nethack is an open-source roguelike title that’s been available since its launch in 1987. It’s still playable today and is considered by many to be the best roguelike of all time. In Nethack, players can take on one of a set character class and head through a range of procedurally-generated dungeon floors, collecting treasure, fighting enemies and solving puzzles. The aim of the adventure is to survive your way through around fifty different levels, locate the ‘Amulet of Yendor’ and then try to escape. While it’s clearly the oldest entry on this list, Nethack is a surefire classic, and it’s definitely one of the best examples of roguelike games that will really give nostalgia fans a serotonin boost.

#9 Stoneshard

Publisher: HypeTrain Digital

Developer: Ink Stains Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: November 2019

Stoneshard is a roguelike that incorporates turn-based combat with RPG elements. The game’s all about the challenging life of a medieval mercenary and sees players exploring a war-ravaged kingdom as you travel the open-world setting and learn more about its secrets. This game is a very roguelike title in style but it is probably the only entry in this list that has a solid RPG, open-world feel to it. The graphics are beautifully detailed which helps to bring this world really to life. If you’re into treasure hunting, fulfilling contracts and questing without restrictions, you’ll probably enjoy this particular medieval-themed roguelike.

#8 Darkest Dungeon

Publisher: Red Hook Studios, Merge Games

Developer: Red Hook Studios, Sickhead Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: January 2016

Darkest Dungeon is a great choice of roguelike for players who enjoy playing under stressful conditions. A turn-based RPG with a distinctly dark and gothic vibe, this game is all about the effects adventuring can have upon a roster of heroes that players have to manage. The turn-based combat system puts an interesting spin on each run as well. Darkest Dungeon has an amazing art style and will have those who love the dark, gothic style of historical horror drawn into exploring the various rooms of the creepy haunted mansion the game is set in. A real must-try for players who enjoy a bit of strategic character management in their roguelike adventures.

#7 Slay The Spire

Publisher: Mega Crit Games

Developer: Mega Crit Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: November 2017

Slay the Spire combines deckbuilding and roguelikes to create a truly original entry into this list. As a single-player deckbuilding game, players must choose their cards wisely in order to do battle with and defeat a range of enemies. As players set out on their path up the Spire, the layout of their journey will change each time, as will the cards and relics that can be collected on each run. Seeing your deck of cards blast away the enemies is pretty satisfying stuff, so this game will have a particular appeal to those who enjoy their roguelike games with a good deal of strategic thinking.

#6 Neon Abyss

Publisher: Team17, Yooreka Studio (China)

Developer: Veewo Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: July 2020

Neon Abyss feels a lot closer to one of the classic roguelike games with its run-and-gun shooter mechanics. However, this game has much more of a modern-day look and feel to it, as the colourful 2D graphics give this side-scrolling adventure an almost futuristic vibe. Neon Abyss takes players on a journey through a series of procedurally-generated dungeon rooms as they try to make their way into the Abyss and hunt down the powerful New Gods. There’s a huge variety of perks and weapons to explore as well as a massive amount of further unlockable content to discover as players progress deeper into the game with each run.

#5 Gunfire Reborn

Publisher: Duoyi Games

Developer: Duoyi Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: May 2020

Gunfire Reborn is quite a modern-looking game compared to many of those in this genre and its adventures follow a level-based system. In addition, it’s one of the rogue-lites in this list that also features FPS-style gameplay during exploration. In Gunfire Reborn, players can venture through a range of procedurally-generated levels either in single-player mode or in online co-op mode (for up to 4 players). There’s a roster of heroes for players to get to grips with and take on their differing level runs, as of course, every restart of the game brings brand new experiences and challenges. The game also plays on a lot of RPG elements to give Gunfire Reborn a bit of a different feel from many of the roguelike games on this list.

#4 Children Of Morta

Publisher: 11 Bit Studios

Developer: Dead Mage

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: September 2019

An action-based RPG with roguelike elements, Children of Morta takes players on an adventure as a family of heroic characters. This entry into our list of roguelikes makes real use of storytelling in the gameplay and sees players questing against the influx of an incoming corruption. There’s plenty of dungeon-crawling action to be had in this game, but Children of Morta‘s visual style certainly sets it apart from some of the other roguelike games on this list. If you enjoy playing as different characters to get a fully rounded angle on a narrative experience, then this game might just tick your boxes.

#3 Spelunky 2

Publisher: Mossmouth

Developer: Mossmouth, Blitworks

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: September 2020

The sequel to the hit original, Spelunky 2 is a roguelike platformer packed full of the same random challenges that made its predecessor so successful. In Spelunky 2, players will find themselves hunting for treasure and searching for missing family members on the moon. Exploring a myriad of different areas packed with treasure, traps, enemies and items is never the same adventure twice in this game. Design-wise Spelunky 2 is gorgeous to look at and it’s also full of engaging character interactions that make this game’s world feel more engaging. A great roguelike for those new to the genre, but it brings a lot of challenges along with it.

#2 Returnal

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Housemarque

Platform: PlayStation 5

Release Date: April 2021

A game that’s won multiple awards, including a BAFTA for Best Game, Returnal is a third-person shooter roguelike that’s won a wealth of praise from gamers and critics alike. Combining psychological horror and space to create a pretty creepy game in which time loops upon itself, Returnal is an adventure through a constantly evolving world. As the protagonist Selene, it is your job to try and find your way off the planet you’ve been stranded on, amidst the time loop. As players try to break free of the chaos of this seemingly never-ending time loop, they’ll encounter challenging difficulty levels that provide plenty of replay value.

#1 Hades

Publisher: Supergiant Games, Take-Two Interactive, Private Division

Developer: Supergiant Games

Platform: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: September 2020

Hades is a true stand-out entry into this list of roguelike games. As the winner of multiple Game Of The Year awards through the latter part of 2020 and into early 2021, it is a masterclass in how a roguelike dungeon crawler can cut through to appeal to gamers who may not normally play the roguelike genre. In Hades, you play as Zagreus, on a quest to escape the underworld. With each death (and you’ll have many), you grow stronger, more skilled, and unlock more knowledge and secrets along the way. Hades is a fantastic game and will definitely satisfy any roguelike fan’s appetite.