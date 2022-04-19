The Top 13 Best Top-Down RPGs That Are Absolutely Incredible

Top-down RPGs might be few and far between at first thought, it is a fairly niche genre of gaming to be fair. However, there is a shed load of top-down games that stretch back years and years, with some being as iconic as any game that’s followed – we’re looking at you Frogger. And then there are your classic RPGs; a fully immersive gaming experience that just doesn’t end. In recent years though, there has been somewhat of a resurgence in this genre; titles that use that original mechanic and elevate it with a modern twist. And that got us thinking – especially because some of those older games that qualify still stand up today – what are the best top-down RPGs? Which we have whittled down to a list of 13. An unlucky number for some but we don’t play by the rules.

#13 The Ascent

Publisher: Curve Games

Developer: Neon Giant

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Release Date: July 2021

The first game on this top-down RPGs list is the cyberpunk-themed role-playing game, The Ascent. This game is as if Diablo had a love affair with Cyberpunk 2077 and Call of Duty, which sounds absolutely mental, right? The game takes place within an arcology in a futuristic dystopian world known as Veles, which is controlled by a powerful megacorporation called ‘The Ascent Group’, and players assume control of a worker who has been enslaved by the company and must take back control. It was however criticized for its emphasis on grinding and came with some… minor technical issues. But it is a pretty solid game nevertheless and has gained a small following since its release as well.

#12 Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Publisher: Tactical Adventures

Developer: Tactical Adventures

Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Macintosh operating systems

Release Date: October 2020

Solasta: Crown of the Magister is a tactical role-playing game with a turn-based combat system. Set in a fantasy world that was close to being destroyed in an apocalyptic event, eons ago (that old chestnut, is it?). Players create a party of four adventurers to search the ruins of a mystical elven empire for special jewels, which are needed to empower a powerful artifact. At first glance, this game has great tactical combat and newcomers will have no problems getting to grips with it, but if you delve a little deeper, the writing and the story are a little worn, and they lack a certain engagement.

#11 Hero Siege

Publisher: Panic Art Studios

Developer: Panic Art Studios

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating systems

Release Date: January 2014

The first Hack ‘n’ Slash game on this top-down RPGs list also has roguelike and RPG elements that create a great little treasure trove for all you gamers out there. Hero Siege lets you annihilate hordes of enemies, grow your talent tree, grind until your heart’s content, and explore seven ‘Acts’ that are enhanced by gorgeous Pixel Art graphics. You can have countless hours of fun and play with up to four others online, what’s not to love? Well, this is almost the cartoon equivalent to something like Diablo 3 or Path of Exile, and those over-the-top cartoon-like sprites might just get on your last nerve after a while.

#10 Torment: Tides of Numenera

Publisher: inXile entertainment, Techland

Developer: inXile entertainment

Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Linux, macOS, Classic Mac OS

Release Date: February 2017

Some may say that this is the spiritual successor to 1999’s Planescape: Torment and the games do share similarities that stretch far beyond the name. Torment: Tides of Numenera takes place in ‘The Ninth World’, a science fantasy campaign setting that was written for the tabletop RPG Numenera. This game is driven by its story and places a greater emphasis on interaction with the world and the characters within it. Torment: Tides of Numenera was actually crowd-funded through a Kickstarter in the first six hours of the launch of the project, and has gone from strength to strength ever since. And no, this isn’t perfect, but there is no doubt this RPG has appealed to a huge audience of gamers.

#9 Wasteland 2

Publisher: Deep Silver

Developer: inXile entertainment, Obsidian Entertainment

Platform: Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: September 2014

Another game that was crowdfunded through Kickstarter, this is the sequel to 1988’s Wasteland but has seen a big improvement since then though. Wasteland 2 is a turned-based, party-based role-playing game that features a semi-overhead view with a rotatable camera and tactical combat. The player characters are highly customizable, and the player’s choice of statistics, skills, and appearance gives them superb individual qualities. But enough about the mechanics because this game has a great storyline with impeccable writing, which is the leading light for the game, and is affected by the player’s choices throughout. If you can get passed a few minor bugs you are in for a proper little treat.

#8 Children of Morta

Publisher: 11 Bit Studios

Developer: Dead Mage

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, macOS, Classic Mac OS

Release Date: September 2019

Children of Morta allows players to take on the role of members of the Bergson family, with additional family members becoming unlocked as you make your way through the game, with a total of seven playable characters for you to control. Each family member has its own playstyle and gameplay mechanics, which helps you improve yourself and your family members. Another game with great storytelling ability – which is just what you want in a successful RPG – and if this game wasn’t on the short side (it is very noticeable short as well) then this would surely be higher on the list.

#7 Stardew Valley

Publisher: ConcernedApe

Developer: ConcernedApe

Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android

Release Date: February 2016

This might just be the first controversial choice on the list because this definitely has a bit of a following, and by a bit, I mean huge. However, it fits nicely into the middle of this top-down RPGs list and that is final. Stardew Valley is an open-ended game, allowing players to take on activities such as growing crops, raising livestock… the usual farming stuff you all know by now. You can also socialize with the locals, and even marry the love of your life and possibly have a few little children running around as well. Going off that, you’d be right in thinking this isn’t just any old farming game, it is a life simulator, and a quirky one at that.

#6 Divinity: Original Sin 2

Publisher: Larian Studios

Developer: Larian Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch, iPad

Release Date: September 2017

This is the sequel to 2014’s Divinity: Original Sin, so you can expect the same kind of thing, but way better. Divinity: Original Sin 2 is set in the fantasy world of Rivellon, hundreds of years after the first game. The living people in this world have an energy source called ‘The Source’, and individuals known as ‘Sourcerers’ can manipulate the Source so they can cast spells or enhance their combat. Upon its release, this game was a huge critical and commercial success, with the title selling over a million copies in two months (now that is mightily impressive) and has since been called one of the best role-playing games of all time, with special praise going to the complex combat mechanic.

#5 Pillars of Eternity

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Release Date: March 2015

What is it with the games on this top-down RPGs list and Kickstarter crowdfunding? Because this is another one that excelled due to it. Pillars of Eternity is the spiritual successor to the Baldur’s Gate and Icewind Dale series, and maybe a little bit of Planescape: Torment for good measure. This game takes place in the fantasy world of Eora, which is situated in the equally fictional nation of Dyrwood. The infants of Dyrwood have become plagued by a mysterious illness that forces them to be born without a soul – sounds kind of spooky, doesn’t it? Pillars of Eternity garnered critical acclaim when it was released; with critics and fans praising it for its fantasy setting, the incredibly immersive writing, and topped off by some great strategic combat as well.

#4 Fire Emblem Awakening

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Intelligent Systems, Nintendo SPD

Platform: Nintendo 3DS

Release Date: April 2012

What looks kind of basic on the surface certainly isn’t the case when you begin to play this little gem of a game. If you want to talk about a masterful game, then Fire Emblem Awakening is the one to test your skills and your resolve, you may even turn into a strategic mastermind. The gameplay, which is just like those previous Fire Emblem games, focuses on the tactical movement of characters across a grid-based battlefield where you must fight a host of enemy units. This is a magical game, and when it came out back in 2014 it became a major hit with gamers everywhere, some of them even hailing it as the best game of the year. A bold statement indeed, but there was certainly a strong argument to back this up.

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Grezzo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: September 2019

Before any of you are wondering, we have chosen the remake instead of the original classic – I guess the date might just have given that away slightly. People loved the old 1993 Gameboy one, but you can’t deny that this is better in every single way. Updated to fit the modern times but keeping that nostalgic glow that enamored us with the original, giving it a “retro-modern” art style, which is incredibly unique. It consists of toy-like character designs, diorama-like world designs, and a tilt-shift visual that is reminiscent of the presentation of the Gameboy title. It received great reviews upon its release for its faithfulness to the first game, an improvement on its gameplay, and the lovely aesthetic it has – even those technical issues don’t blur the love that this game receives.

#2 Chrono Trigger

Publisher: Square

Developer: Square

Platform: Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo DS

Release Date: March 1995

No words really need to be said about this game, do they? Many an hour has been spent playing this game during the 90s, and the nostalgia this has brought when thinking about it again has flooded over us like a warm summer breeze. And what a story as well by the way, it follows a group of adventurers who travel through time to prevent a global catastrophe, it doesn’t get better than that – those are just some stone-cold facts. This SNES game is the first in the Chrono series and comes with a very noticeable Dragon Ball aesthetic to its characters, it all adds up to an absolute classic of a game that is very much worth revisiting if you ever want to relive those youthful, carefree days, and easily one of the best top-down RPGs of all time.

#1 The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo EAD

Platform: Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Release Date: November 1991

The chances of a Zelda game taking the top spot on this list were very high, the chances of a Zelda game being at the top of any list are extremely high. Talk about nostalgia though, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is the third game in the much-beloved series and might just be one of the best (maybe top 5 anyway) and is certainly one of the most iconic. The player assumed the role of the mighty Link once again, as he journeys to save Hyrule, and defeat the demon king Ganon. It returns to the top-down perspective that we saw in the original game and dropped the side-scrolling gameplay of its predecessor. Not much else needs to be said about this game other than how great it was, how great it is, and how great it will always be. It is worthy of the top-down RPGs top spot, but it was a close one, that’s for sure.