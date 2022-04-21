Some of the best games to exist are open-world RPGs and there are plenty of great ones to choose from. This list may only contain 15, but there are definitely a lot more worth trying. Just this year alone saw the release of some major open-world RPGs such as Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West. Don’t pay too much attention to the order of this list of the 15 best open-world RPGs of all time, they’re all worth checking out. So without further ado, here are some of the 15 best open-world RPGs in existence. Each of these games is an absolute must-play and would please any fan of the genre!

#15 Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

Release: 2012 / 2020

Platforms: PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Developed by 38 Studios, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is a 2012 action RPG. It was recently remasted for current-gen consoles, titled Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. An expansion also launched in 2021 called Fatesworn soon before the game’s tenth year anniversary. This hack and slash title features five distinct regions, four playable races, and three class trees with 22 abilities per tree. The game is set in the Faelands, home to the immortal Fae of the Summer and Winter Courts where players can travel throughout the open world, fighting enemies.

#14 Morrowind

Release: 2002

Platform: PC

Genre: Action RPG

Bethesda released this action RPG in 2002 as the third installment to the popular Elder Scrolls series. Morrowind takes place in Vvardenfell, an island in the Dunmer province of Morrowind. The central story focuses on the demigod Dagoth Ur who seeks to gain power and break Morrowind free. This fantasy game is designed with an open-ended, freeform style of gameplay. It is easily considered one of the best games ever made, not just in the RPG genre. It is definitely worth checking out for any gamer. Find it on PC!

#13 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is great for fans of the medieval era. Developed by Warhorse Studios, this action RPG is set in the Kingdom of Bohemia, an Imperial State of the Holy Empire. The game aims to provide historically accurate content, taking place during a war in Bohemia in 1403. Kingdom Come: Deliverance follows the son of a blacksmith who seeks revenge against the unjust massacre of his village. On his journey, the man leads a resistance movement against the king and attempts to restore the rightful leader to the throne.

#12 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Release: 2022

Platform: PC

Genre: Strategy, Action RPG

Fans of strategy RPGs are sure to be intrigued with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. Developed by TalesWorlds Entertainment, this game is a prequel to Mount & Blade: Warband, an expansion to the first game, Mount & Blade. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord takes place 210 years before the original and is inspired by the historical Migration Period that saw the decline of the Western Roman Empire. It is currently available in early access, with a full version due to release this year. Check out Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord on Steam!

#11 Genshin Impact

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch (TBA)

Genre: Action RPG

Developed by miHo Yo, Genshin Impact was only released in 2020 and was an instant hit on iOS, Android, and PS5. The game features an anime-style open-world environment and an action-based battle system using elemental magic. This RPG is free-to-play and monetized through gacha game mechanics where players can obtain new characters and weapons. Genshin Impact has proved so popular, it received a PS5 version in 2021 and the game is also on its way to Nintendo Switch. Definitely check it out if you are a fan of open-world RPGs and anime!

#10 Nier Automata

Release: 2017

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

PlatinumGames developed NieR: Automata as a sequel to 2010’s Nier. The game is set during a proxy war between alien-created machines and human-crafted androids. The story requires multiple playthroughs in order for players to unlock key story elements and progress through the game. NieR: Automata combines role-playing with hack-and-slash action, as well as elements of the shoot ’em up genre. The game has been praised for its story, gameplay, and music. Check it out on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC!

#9 Xenoblade Chronicles

Release: 2017

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Action RPG

This Nintendo Switch exclusive was released in 2017 and is the third installment in the Xenoblade Chronicles, as well as the seventh main entry in the Xeno series. Developers aimed to create a story-driven game in the style of the original Xenoblade Chronicles. The game takes place in Alrest, a world covered in a sea of clouds. Humans live on top of and inside large living creatures known as Titans. Players control the character Rex who comes into contact with a legendary blade and his adventure begins. Nintendo Switch owners definitely need to try out Xenoblade Chronicles!

#8 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Release: 2014

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: Action RPG

Developed by the popular BioWare, Dragon Age: Inquisition is a sequel to 2011’s Dragon Age II. The game follows a character known as the Inquisitor on a journey to settle the civil unrest in the continent of Thedas. Dangerous demons are unleashed on the world and this is where the adventure begins. Additionally, players control the Inquisitor and their companions in the gameplay. This open-world RPG was nominated for Game of the Year and received a good deal of praise from both critics and gamers. It’s definitely worth a play!

#7 Monster Hunter: World

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Genre: Action RPG

Monster Hunter World was met with skepticism when it was first announced. It heavily diverts from the Monster Hunter formula that made the series one of the biggest in Japan. However, that turned out to be a massive success for Capcom. Not only has World made the series a huge success in the west, it even caught on in Japan too. So much so that the more traditional Monster Hunter Rise lifted many elements from World. Monster Hunter World is definitely the best way to get into this incredibly successful series.

#6 Fallout 4

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Genre: Action RPG

The Fallout games are the retro Sci-Fi cousins of the Elder Scrolls series. Anyone who likes those games will certainly love Fallout. The game is set in the year 2287, hundreds of years after a nuclear war practically destroyed the planet. As a vault dweller, the protagonist survived the war by gaining access to a nuclear bunker at the last minute. Cryogenically frozen, the protagonist wakes up hundreds of years later to find that his son has been kidnapped and the vault abandoned. Set out into this radioactive wasteland for one of the best experiences in gaming.

#5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Genre: Action RPG

Skyrim is so good it has been re-released on seemingly every device that has a screen. In fact, The Elder Scrolls V is so influential that a lot of games on this list can trace their roots back to it. That’s not to say it feels outdated either. Skyrim plays as well today as it did when it was released on the PS3. Better given all the versions that have been released and improved upon since then. This fantasy open-world game is so good it’s arguably the reason that Bethesda hasn’t released The Elder Scrolls VI. If that doesn’t make it worth playing, nothing will.

#4 Monster Hunter Rise

Release: 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG

Capcom released Monster Hunter Rise in 2021 on the Nintendo Switch, with the PC version launching in 2022. It is the sixth mainline installed in the Monster Hunter series, following many of the conventions established in World. The game also introduced many new features including an animal companion called a Palamute that players can use to travel across the map. Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over 8 million copies worldwide, making it the second most successful game in the series. Find it on Nintendo Switch and PC!

#3 Bloodborne

Release: 2015

Platform: PS4, PS5

Genre: Action RPG

Developed by the company that brought gamers Elden Ring, Bloodborne follows a Hunter making its way through the decrepit Gothic city of Yharnam. The locals are afflicted with a blood-borne disease and players must unravel the mystery of where the plague started, all while fighting various beasts and cosmic beings. Bloodborne focuses on strategic weapons-based combat and exploration. Players can find it exclusively on PlayStation consoles.

#2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Release: 2015 / 2022 (Next-Gen)

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Genre: Action RPG

The Witcher 3 is arguably one of the best and most influential RPGs of the Xbox One/PS4 generation. The game was released in 2015 and kept getting better with time as CD Projekt Red added DLC and updates to the game. This year is also the perfect time for Xbox Series/PS5 owners to get into the game. CD Projekt Red is delivering a free next-gen update for the game later this year that will make it worth getting into for the first time or even playing again. It’s truly one of the most fantastical RPGs of recent years. So deep and rich that it spawned the hit Netflix series of the same name. If swordplay, magic, and monsters are your jam, The Witcher 3 is a must-play RPG.

#1 Elden Ring

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action RPG

There’s a reason Elden Ring is the highest-rated game ever on Opencritic. The game received perfect or nearly perfect reviews across the board. It is quite simply one of the best games ever, third person or not. However, as the first open-world Souls game, it also adds a lot to that already popular franchise. Hours upon hours can be lost exploring the world of Land’s Between. It’s the kind of game where you do “just one more thing” and then 3 hours fly by. Barring any major surprises, it’s likely to be most people’s game of the year for 2022, and with good reason.