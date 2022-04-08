LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga Walkthrough | Empire Strikes Back Part 2

The Empire Strikes Back is considered by fans to be the pinnacle of Star Wars films, an incomparable masterpiece in the sci-fi / action-adventure genre, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga doesn’t skimp on the adventure. There’s almost too much story to fit into five levels, and we’re tackling the last two — which somehow also fits Luke’s training on Dagobah into the mix. For the majority of the time, we’ll be on Cloud City fighting the Imperial occupation with Leia, Lando, Chewie and friends. When Luke arrives, you’ll have to fight Darth Vader — with all-new Jedi Battle mechanics. Let’s go learn about Luke’s family lineage.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage guides:

A New Hope Walkthrough Part 1 | A New Hope Walkthrough Part 2 | Empire Strikes Back Part 1 | A New Hope All Minikits | Empire Strikes Back All Minikits | A New hope All Level Challenges | Empire Strikes Back All Level Challenges | Free Character & Vehicle Extra Codes | How To Unlock Studs x2 Early | Upgrades To Get Early

Mission: Jedi Master Yoda

Joining Luke and R2-D2, fly toward the swampy planet in the distance for a crash-landing. On the planet surface, use Luke’s grappling hook to pull the LEGO crates and crack them open. Build all the campsite hopping bricks from both crates to make the story mission marker appear.

Yoda hops on your back — to become a Jedi, you’ll have to complete Yoda’s trials. Start by hopping across the swamp. At the tall tree (near Yoda’s Hut) use the force to lift the Rebellion crates and place them on the LEGO platform, stacking up both so you can reach the high tree branch.

From the tree, follow the path up and swing across. Keep going, then drop down for a cutscene. Yoda thinks Luke needs to explore a spooky place called the Dark Side Cave.

Mission: The Cave of Evil

Yoda leaves Luke behind. Follow the waypoint to the bright yellow cave — inside, the screen gets really wobbly and weird. Get far enough in, and Darth Vader will attack! There’s a Jedi Battle sequence against Darth Vader here. It works different from normal battles.

You’ll always target Darth Vader (or your opponent) during a Jedi Battle. Your enemy’s attacks are shown with red lines on the ground. Stay out of those red zones! Do enough damage to Darth, and you’ll reach the next part of the story.

Level: Hibernation Station

Han, Chewie and Leia are off to the flying city of Bespin. Once you land and meet the ever-charming Lando, follow him into the city to find the level marker.

And Darth Vader is waiting! Han Solo gets frozen in carbonite, while the rest of our heroes try to escape from the Empire. Leia, Lando, Chewie and C-3P0 have to fight through the occupied Bespin city hallways — our first goal is to find Boba Fett the Bounty Hunter.

Minikit : Right at the start of the level, there’a locked door directled behind the character. You need to acquire a key. Go to the Protocol Terminal ahead and down the right-hand hallway, across from an Astromech Terminal. Acquire the key and return to the Dining Room terminal to unlock it.

: Right at the start of the level, there’a locked door directled behind the character. You need to acquire a key. Go to the Protocol Terminal ahead and down the right-hand hallway, across from an Astromech Terminal. Acquire the key and return to the Dining Room terminal to unlock it. Minikit : Down the first round corridor, follow the path to the room where Stormtroopers are talking about Boba Fett. Use the Protocol Terminal on the right and take control of the droid in the workshop to unlock the entrance door. Go inside and smash all the LEGO junk on the right to rebuild. The conveyor belt will activate — break the stuff blocking the crate so it falls into the smelter. You’ll earn a minikit.

: Down the first round corridor, follow the path to the room where Stormtroopers are talking about Boba Fett. Use the Protocol Terminal on the right and take control of the droid in the workshop to unlock the entrance door. Go inside and smash all the LEGO junk on the right to rebuild. The conveyor belt will activate — break the stuff blocking the crate so it falls into the smelter. You’ll earn a minikit. Minikit: Past the workshop, you’ll reach a bright yellow hallway window. Opposite this hallway, there’s another windowed corridor with a Rebellion Terminal. Use the terminal, then push the LEGO object all the way down the track.

Fight your way through the trooper-filled hallways until you reach the Millenium Falcon landing pad. An Imperial Officer locks the door and runs away with the keycard — follow him to a big red forcefield! To disable it, use Leia to pull the grapple hook LEGO to the right of the field, then shoot the exposed power core. Or you can use Lando to blast the purple object to free the imprisoned guards. They’ll let you through.

Minikit: In the room with the keycard officer, shoot the orange LEGO lock on the back door, then use a hero character to grapple up to the handhold bar above the door. Do both and the door will unlock, giving you access to this minikit.

The officer is down the hallway. Defeat him and the trooper ambush, then grab the keycard. Backtrack to the keycard door — now we’ve almost escaped the city! Go to the Millenium Falcon and Chewie will begin repairs as swarms of troopers descend toward you.

Level Challenge: Surprise! – Activate the secret defenses on the Landing Pad.

When Leia and company reach the Millenium Falcon Landing Pad, troopers will begin to attack. Mount one of the Gonk Droids and use it on the pluggable spot to activate secret turrets — you’ll find one on the left and one on the right.

Use the secret defenses to blast all the incoming stormtroopers. At about 50% repairs, Boba Fett’s ship will appear and start blasting. Drive him off with the huge laser turret we summoned. You can also blast the blue missiles his ship fires at you. Keep up the defense, and the ramp will lower. Hop onboard the Millenium Falcon to complete this level.

Level: Revelations!

Returning to Luke in Dagobah, the Jedi has a vision of Cloud City. No more training! Its time to swoop in and rescue Leia. Use the force to pull your X-Wing out of the swamp — well, Yoda does it for you — and you can take off for Bespin.

Boss: Darth Vader – Darth Vader has Luke right where he wants him! In the Carbonite Chamber, you’ll have to defeat Darth Vader in a duel. This is another Jedi Battle — remember from Yoda’s training? Dodge, block, and strike Vader when he’s vulnerable. You really can’t lose the fight (this is a LEGO game) but you can do better and earn more studs.

Once you defeat the first phase of Darth Vader, Luke will fall into the Carbonite Chamber. Switching to R2-D2, the little droid has to save his human pal. Use the Astromech Terminal to free Luke. Complete the QTE lightsaber struggler, and Vader will escape deeper into the facility. Let’s chase after him!

Minikit: After defeating Darth Vader for the first time, use the switch in the lower Carbonite Freezing Room. The switch is near a group of Ugnaut workers.

To chase Darth Vader, attack the LEGO objects on the right-hand vent. Further right, use Luke to cute through the LEGO object and press the button. You can also use the Astromech Terminal on the left. On the left vent, use Luke to force-lift the Power Battery into the pluggable slot. On the right side, R2-D2 can open the door. Either way, you’ll end up in the same area.

To open the second door, move R2-D2 onto the red LEGO button and jump onto the orange LEGO handle with Luke. Do both and the vent door will open. Down the slide, you’ll encounter Darth Vader a second time (after walking down the right-hand hallway) — beat back Darth Vader, rushing in for another lightsaber struggle when he stands near the window. When Luke is blown outside, you’ll land on a catwalk.

On the catwalk, Luke can wall-run to cross the long gap and press the switch to lower the bridges for R2-D2. Jump across and use R2’s grapple to pull down the wall ahead. We’re almost at the end now! Enter the dark hallway with rooms on the right and left.

Minikit: Near the end of the level, in the hallway before the big final confrontation with Vader, there are multiple rooms with doors. Enter the first door on the right to find Lando’s room. Break the portrait of Lando to find this minikit.

Find Vader at the end of the hallway, in the second room to the right. Open the door, and press the button prompts as they appear to defend against Darth Vader’s onslaught! Chase Vader to the gate and reach the platform for one final confrontation against the Sith Lord. Defeat him here and the battle is over. We’ll defeat the Emperor once and for all (mostly) in Return of the Jedi.