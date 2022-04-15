There are so many games out there that employ certain genres or themes that would be perfect if they were turned into anime. From turn-based RPGs to visual novels, there are so many games out there that put you into worlds that leave you talking about them with your friends for years to come. While a lot of the games featured on this list went on to later become animes, there are still so many that you should dive into if you love the genre. Here are the 30 best anime games you shouldn’t miss if you love anime!

#30 Doki Doki Literature Club!

Publisher: Team Salvato

Developer: Team Salvato

Platform: PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: September 2017

Doki Doki Literature Club is a game that really keeps you on your toes with twists and turns that you would never expect out of a title of this genre. It plays in the style of a visual novel and follows the story of four girls in a Literature Club at school who need you to join in order to stay afloat. It might be hard to believe, but the dialogue and story really follow a psychological horror tone and there are many different endings for characters that play out in ways that I guarantee you’ve never seen before. You might want to buckle up before playing through Doki Doki as some of the themes and visuals might be a little intense in comparison to how much of the game actually looks on the outside.

#29 VRChat

Publisher: VRChat Inc

Developer: VRChat Inc

Platform: PC, Oculus

Release Date: January 2014

VRChat lets you be the version of yourself you’ve always wanted to be coupled with the freedom of being able to hang out with your friends anywhere that you’d like. It isn’t so much a game more than it is an experience as you are supposed to design your avatar and join your friends or meet new ones in the vast expanse of servers and worlds available for you to explore. There are plenty of people who go out of their way to create custom avatars to really represent themselves as well as those who download models of their favorite characters. There really is an endless sea of things to do with more and more people creating content for the platform and you will genuinely feel as though you are being transported to another world each time.

#28 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: CyberConnect2

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release Date: February 2016

If you are familiar with the Ultimate Ninja Storm franchise, then you know that each one employs a similar gameplay style in which players battle each other in 3D arenas. You’re able to run up walls and keep the battle flowing in different areas within the same fight. The game has the biggest roster with over 106 characters and is also the first game in the series to receive content from the newer Boruto series featuring the journeys taken by Naruto’s son, Boruto. You can witness some of the biggest turning points in the manga all rendered in a high-quality cell shading that implements all of your favorite character’s famous move sets.

#27 Persona 4 Golden

Publisher: Atlus

Developer: Atlus

Platform: PS2, PS Vita, PC

Release Date: July 2008

Golden turns an already incredible Persona story and makes it even better. Though there aren’t many differences from the original game, you will still journey through high school life as a boy who makes friends all with the power to travel to a different dimension. In this dimension, they are able to control monsters known as Personas in order to defeat monsters that are taking over the subconscious of the people living in their town. If that sounds intense, that’s because it really is. There are hundreds of hours of gameplay to go through a besides fighting and adventuring with your friends, there is a more personal side that asks you to befriend different people and earn growth from your conversations and the personable skills you learn.

#26 Helltaker

Publisher: Vanripper

Developer: Vanripper

Platform: PC

Release Date: May 2020

What would this list be without a demon harem of some sort? In Helltaker, you will be playing through several stages and solving puzzles so that you can convince demon girls to join your harem. It isn’t as easy as it may seem, however. Each demon girl that you find will ask you a series of questions that you must answer correctly if you expect her to join. There are different endings that you can experience depending on how you went about playing the game which leaves you with different playthrough experiences each time. If you love the game, there are plenty of comics that take place canonically before the epilogue and add more lore and information to the base game.

#25 Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair

Publisher: Spike Chunsoft

Developer: Spike Chunsoft

Platform: PS Vita, PC, Vita, PS4, Android, Mac

Release Date: July 2012

Although it may seem like a relatively normal visual novel type game, all of the installments in the Danganronpa franchise are sure to surprise you. In Goodbye Despair, you are stuck on an island with several students who each specialize in a different ability, making them the best in the world at that particular thing. In being stuck, they are tasked with having to kill one another for a chance to get off of the island and go safely back to where they came from. There are a lot of betrayals to witness and a lot of mind-boggling investigations that you will be a part of which also adds to the game’s intensity. There are a lot of character deaths and generally difficult scenes which should be taken note of before playing.

#24 Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Publisher: Spike

Developer: Spike

Platform: PS Vita, PC, iOS, Android, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Mac

Release Date:

The first installment in the Danganronpa series, Trigger Happy Havoc leads you through the first rendition of Ultimate students who each have unique abilities. Being stuck in a school that seems to try to be killing them at every turn, a teddy bear known as Monokuma tortures them with the idea that they can only leave if they kill someone. However, the catch is that after every death, a trial will ensue that is meant to either catch the killer or name the wrong person. If the killer goes free, they are allowed to leave while everyone else must remain, making it the only way to be able to escape. There are a lot of intense scenes to go through and relatively heavy dialogue but definitely a must for fans of visual novels.

Publisher: Konami

Developer: Konami

Platform: iOS, Android, PC

Release Date: January 2017

Duel Links is fun because it is a free game that features all of the monsters and characters that are featured throughout the anime and game series. Seto Kaiba has created a virtual reality known as Duel World in order to gather the best duelists in the world to compete against one another. Players first have the option to play as either Yami Yugi or Seto Kaiba but as they continue to win duels, other characters become unlocked. There is tons of fun to be had and plenty of special events and characters to take advantage of. The current roster of playable characters for the game consists of the original series, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5DS, Yu-gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions, Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V!

#22 Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: Soleil Ltd.

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: August 2018

Shinobi Striker was a little bit different from other games in the Naruto fighting game series in that it had you playing in teams of four against one another. You can create your dream team or find out which ones work best with your play styles and then take to the multiplayer to battle it out online or with your friends. You will be able to enjoy a new graphic style that upscales the quality and look of your favorite characters, maps, and ninjustsu. Since the gameplay requires teams of four characters on each side, you’ll be able to experience dynamic and large-scale battles that require all of your attention if you want to remain on top.

#21 Everlasting Summer

Publisher: Soviet Games

Developer: Soviet Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: November 2014

Everlasting Summer isn’t your typical visual romance novel. You play as Semyon who accidentally falls asleep on a bus one winter and wakes up in the middle of summer with his former life completely behind him. Semyon will have to talk and interact with the different people he meets throughout his journey to help him find his way back home as well as solve the mysteries of the camp that he finds himself at. There are seven different routes you could take while playing this game for a total of 13 different endings to enjoy. The game offers an impeccable narrative that really makes you want to go back and experience other storylines.

#20 Tales of Berseria

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: Bandai Namco

Platform: PS3, PS4, PC

Release Date: August 2016

Tales of Berseria is a role-playing video game, where players journey throughout the world through the game’s characters from a third-person perspective. As with previous Tales games, characters can interact through Skits which are animated clips that play outside of cutscenes and battles. During these Skits, characters are represented by head-and-shoulder portraits, and conversations can range from serious to comedic which builds on your character’s relationships with them. As you progress, you will meet different characters that you can take on your journey though since you only have enough room in your party for four people, you can mix and match characters for the best possible teams.

#19 Guilty Gear -Strive-

Publisher: Arc System Works

Developer: Arc System Works

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Arcade

Release Date: June 2021

Guilty Gear Strive brought back one of the biggest fighting game titles of all time and revamped it with new visuals and combos. The story follows the events of its predecessor, Guilty Gear Xrd, and concludes Sol Badguy’s story. There are fifteen playable characters that includes returning characters and two new ones: Nagoriyuki, a Nightless vampire samurai who can drain opponents of their blood to increase his attack power, and Giovanna, a special operations unit officer who is accompanied by her wolf spirit, Rei. The game received such overwhelming popularity when it was released that it immediately began development for arcades to be playable by everyone who didn’t have access to a console or computer. It is even one of the titles that players can compete against one another in EVO (Evolution Championship Series).

#18 Fate/EXTELLA

Publisher: Xseed Games

Developer: Marvelous

Platform: PS4, Vita, Switch, PC

Release Date: January 2017

The ever-popular Fate series returns in the third installment of the Fate/Extra franchise that began on PSP. The player takes control of a master who controls and works with different spirits known as servants. The gameplay is pretty similar to Dynasty Warriors and allows you to play as sixteen different servants divided into eight different classes. As you fight against waves of enemies, you can switch between shallow and heavy attacks or even sweep all of your enemies with special and ultimate attacks. You are also given the opportunity to change your form with grants you different abilities as well as a costume change that greatly increases your attack and damage statistics, allowing you to take down your enemies with ease.

#17 Persona 5 Strikers

Publisher: Sega

Developer: Omega Force

Platform: Switch, PS4, PC

Release Date: February 2021

Persona 5 Strikers is an interesting installment to the series as it plays more like a Dynasty Warriors game rather than like the turn-based RPG that we are used to. Players can form teams of four characters, just like in the base RPG, and explore dungeons to dight more enemies and receive take on stronger Personas. The story is very wholesome as it follows the events of Persona 5 and has the characters joining one another on a camping trip during the summer. The dungeons-crawling gameplay is very similar to Persona 5 and has you resolving minor puzzles in order to reach new areas and find hidden rewards.

#16 Valkyria Chronicles

Publisher: Sega

Developer: Sega

Platform: PS3, PS4, PC, Switch

Release Date: October 2008

Valkyria Chronicles is a tactical role-playing game similar to the Fire Emblem series that has players quite literally in the middle of battle. You take control of different characters, each equipped with different weapons, and place them in different areas on the map for the best advantage over your enemies. There is also different weaponry that you could control like tanks and cannons that can aid you in victory. Each mission has different conditions in which you must complete them which is also something you must take into consideration as you control your field. Each character’s role is unique and valuable which means that you must take special care to ensure that you are doing everything possible to give them the advantage when it is their turn or when enemy characters pass them by.

#15 Scarlet Nexus

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: Bandai Namco

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: June 2021

In Scarlet Nexus, you can take on the role of either Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall who are both members of the Other Suppression Force (OSF) and are tasked with defending their city of New Himuka from outside forces known as the Others. The gameplay is rather intense and has you using different weapons and taking control of psychokinetic powers that allows you to throw objects and debris at enemies. The entire game follows a relatively supernatural plot and gives you access to different skill trees that grow your abilities and evolve you towards bigger and better powers against the Others. Besides the main story, there is also a lot of endgame content in the form if sidequests that you can also take advantage of.

#14 Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Publisher: Atlus

Developer: Arc System Works

Platform: Arcade, PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Switch, PS4

Release Date: September 2014

Unlike other Persona games – and unlike Persona 5 Strikers – the Arena Ultimax games are fighting game titles that each have their own story and include characters popular to their respective game. In Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, the gameplay follows a visual novel flow and splits the story into two campaigns for the casts of both the Persona 3 and Persona 4 titles. Every character has a move set and ultimate ability that is exclusive to their character type and like other fighting games, can be combined for fast-paced and intense fights. There are two new characters that also make their debut in this game with their own personalities and battle sets and returning characters to return as NPCs for you to interact with.

#13 Attack on Titan 2

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Developer: Omega Force

Platform: PC, Switch, PS4, Vita, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: March 2018

The Attack on Titan game series is very interesting as it essentially covers just about everything that the manga adaptation of the series covers in its story. This game in particular covers the plot of the first 50 chapters of the manga which allows the player to create their very own character and interact with different characters. The ending does follow a different ending but there is DLC that covers chapters 51 through 90 of the manga as well. You can enjoy a cel-shaded graphics style and incredible story that is also playable in a co-op that allows a friend to join you with their own unique character. The title was also nominated for best sound design which is obvious to see why as you play through immersive levels each with its own intense soundtrack.

#12 Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: Bandai Namco

Platform: PS4

Release Date: March 2016

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON combines everything you could love about fighting against giant robots in intense 2v2 battles. You can control all 183 suits from throughout all 36 titles in the Gundam family to mix and match and have blatant fun. The gameplay remains identical to its predecessor, but it once again revamps the EX Mode system, merging it with the Overdrive. It also adds a third EX Mode option called Extend alongside the original Shooting and Fighting modes. While it offers no stat bonuses, it allows the user to escape combos without the gauge needing to be full. The ON in the title represents the newly added online functionality that allows players to play together or against each other.

#11 Dragon Ball FighterZ

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: Arc System Works

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release Date: January 2018

Dragon Ball fighting games have not wanted in popularity since their inception and that is no different with Fighterz. You are able to create teams of 3 characters from across the entire Dragon Ball Z lineup and fight in 2D battles. Characters can be switched out and controlled as well as called upon to perform different assist moves. There is a huge roster of playable characters as well as unique moves to take advantage of as well as universal ones that allow you to learn how to play different character types with ease. Players can also have the opportunity to learn a bit about the Dragon Ball Z storyline as it employs a ton of known characters into a unique story that is split up into different arcs.

#10 Persona 5

Publisher: Sega

Developer: P-Studio

Platform: PS3, PS4

Release Date: September 2016

Persona 5 might be the most popular in the series as it involved an intense story that resonates well with the youth of today. You play the role of Joker, a new student at school who was placed there on probation for a legal affair that he was wrongly framed for. As the story progresses, he meets a group of other teenagers who have also experienced wrongdoings by the hands of adults and decide to take it upon themselves to reveal the desires of those adults. They do this by traveling into another dimension where they take control of creatures known as Personas that they use to traverse the minds and memories of these people and force them to have a change of heart, revealing their intentions to the world. There are a lot of incredible gameplay elements such as a personable skill system that rates your relationships with others and skills such as Charm and Knowledge which can be increased by doing activities such as answering a question in class or going to the hot springs on a weekend.

#9 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: CyberConnect2

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, Stadia

Release Date: January 2020

Kakarot is much different from what we normally know of Dragon Ball games as it mostly employs RPG-like gameplay. There are some fighting elements, but you are mostly playing as one of seven playable characters that can battle opponents and do activities like fishing, collecting Z orbs, eating, driving in a hovercar, training, and putting characters in soul emblems. There are different storylines that you can play through that have you journeying through an overworld where you could also find and complete sidequests as well. Similar to the fighting games, you can have up to two supporting characters that can aid you in a battle that features many fan favorites like Majin Vegeta and Super Buu.

#8 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

Publisher: Namco Bandai

Developer: CyberConnect2

Platform: PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release Date: October 2010

Another Ultimate Ninja Storm addition to this list, Ninja Storm 2 keeps much of the loved gameplay from the previous and includes 23 stages. There are nine chapters that allow you loosely follow along with the story of the manga and anime as well as unlock new Jutsus and Ultimate Jutsus for certain characters. You could call in support characters to help you out and perform their own ultimate moves against your enemies. Play against your friends or online as the popularity is still incredibly so for this installment which allowed for it to be re-released on the Switch alongside all of the other Storm titles.

#7 BlazBlue: Central Fiction

Publisher: Arc System Works

Developer: Arc System Works

Platform: PS3, PS4, PC, Switch, Arcade

Release Date: November 2016

Central Fiction is the fourth game in the series and the last game that has the main character as Ragna. Re-live Arc System Works’ trademark beautiful visuals and deep expressive combat, with improved netplay! Now is the perfect time for veterans and new challengers alike to return to the Azure! Choose from 35 unique anime-inspired characters utilizing various new and refined system mechanics. The Wheel of Fate turns again! A high-speed 2D fighting game combined with a breathtaking visual novel, the bookend to this chapter of the series breathes in new life.

#6 Genshin Impact

Publisher: miHoYo

Developer: miHoYo

Platform: Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch

Release Date: September 2020

Genshin Impact is an incredibly unique title as it takes on what everyone loves about gacha games and couples it with intense visuals and JRPG elements. You take on the role of one of four characters that can be interchanged and upgraded as the story progresses. You can earn new characters via story progression or by opening up ‘packs’ that include new items, features, and characters for you to use as well. Every character has their own unique storyline and move sets that can be coupled with other characters for intense teams. You can choose to follow along the story or go exploring on your own and resource hunt or adventure through the expansive world and towns that you could find. Even though the game is free to play, you could still choose to purchase items or in-game currency so as to get better items and characters.

#5 Final Fantasy XIV

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Platform: PS4, PS4, PS5, PC

Release Date: August 2013

Final Fantasy XIV might be one of the best MMORPGs of all time. You are able to create your character and choose from a wide range of classes which you can switch between as you progress through the story. You aren’t limited to a single play style or look and can journey the massive world with your friends in your own homes or in guild buildings. If you aren’t a fan of adventuring or fighting, there are also elements for players who simply want to take advantage of the cosmetic side of things, offering plenty of skins and clothing to play with. There is a little bit of something for everyone and as time progresses, every DLC addition just adds to the great story with no signs of slowing down.

#4 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: DS, PC, 3DS, Switch, Xbox One, PS4

Release Date: October 2001

The Ace Attorney Trilogy puts you in the shows of defense attorney Phoenix Wright and his assistant, Maya Fey who is a spiritual medium. Phoenix is faced with many different cases in which his clients are faced against intense odds and intense prosecutors. Every game follows a similar visual novel style that has you selecting dialogue choices to uncover clues that can be used in court. Much of the game is played in different areas in which you are tasked with looking around and collecting evidence and clues that can be used to your benefit. You can switch between scenes and speak with NPCs to better assist in your allegations while following along with an even greater background story.

#3 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Platform: 3DS, PC, Switch, PS4

Release Date: July 2021

The Great Ace Attorney adventures follow a similar gameplay style to the previous games in the series which switches between investigations and court hearings. The difference is that instead of playing as Phoenix Wright or even taking place in modern times, the plot takes place near the end of the 19th century. You play as Ryunosuke Naruhodo who is a student at Imperial Yumei University and is an ancestor of Phoenix. You’ll be able to enjoy many of the same mechanics such as discovering clues and cross-investigating witnesses while also utilizing new features such as the ability to press different jurors one by one in order to present them with evidence in the chance that it could change their statements.

#2 Dragon Quest XI

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Platform: 3DS, PS4, Switch, PC, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: July 2017

Much like the previous installments of the Dragon Quest series, you play as a hero who adventures through an intense overworld and is then joined by other characters. Each character uses a different fighting or magic style that aids in the battle across a vast world where you will meet with tons of different NPCs for a wide variety of quests and rewards. Many fan-favorite enemies return and you could even play in a classic mode that is similar to older games in the franchise. The art style follows that of Dragon Ball’s Akira Toriyama and the game’s protagonist has been so popular among fans that he was included in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate roster as a character added in the Fighter’s Pass.

#1 Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: Level-5

Platform: PC, PS4, Switch

Release Date: March 2018

The story follows Evan Pettiwhisker Tildrum, a young king who was usurped from his castle and sets out to build a new kingdom. While players can freely navigate Evan throughout the game’s overworld, other characters in the party can be freely controlled in battles. During these battles, players use magical abilities and are assisted by elemental creatures known as Higgledies, which are used to cast spells and grant other combat bonuses. The visuals are very similar to those of Studio Ghibli films and the story also mimics the heart-warming and often a personably liberating genre of those films.

Bonus Games

Bonus: Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Publisher: Namco Bandai

Developer: Namco Tales Studio

Platform: Xbox 360, PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: August 2008

Vesperia is one of the most popular titles among all of the Tales titles. It follows similar gameplay to other Tales and JRPG titles in which you are tasked with adventuring through an open world that has you recruiting new characters and fighting enemies. The fighting style is turn-based which means that fights are set in stagnant battles that have everyone taking turns to fight one another. The battle system is still strange nonetheless as it also replicates fighting games in the sense that you are given almost attack sequences and ultimate moves. There is also a multiplayer system that lets you battle online with friends to fight enemies/

Bonus: Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Intelligent Systems

Platform: Switch

Release Date: July 2019

Three Houses was the first Fire Emblem installment for the Switch and involves a story that is split into three directions. Players can choose between three different factions that each have their own characters and stories followed by their own endings. The gameplay follows a turn-based system and tactical strategy that asks you to perform your moves within a certain amount of steps. You are also able to interact with different characters and form bonds that could later lead to more personal relationships with them.

Bonus: Catherine

Publisher: Atlus

Developer: Atlus

Platform: PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PS4, Vita, Switch

Release Date: February 2011

Catherine is a really interesting title as it can’t really be compared to anything else out there. You play as a man named Vincent who has a girlfriend named Katherine. He then comes across another woman named Catherine who gets so into Vincent’s head that he begins to have strange dreams in which he must climb a tower of crates while the people around him are transformed into sheep. While that might sound convoluted, the story slowly begins to unfold as you progress and come to have to make decisions that revolve around your relationship with both Katherine and Catherine. There are multiple different endings that you could experience which makes it so that you will want to go back and remake certain decisions.