LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Complete All Level Challenges | A New Hope

To 100% a level in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have to do more than just find studs or minikits. There’s a new task in each story level, and they’re called Level Challenges. There are three Level Challenges in each mission, and they’re totally secret until you discover them. Sometimes you’ll need to destroy little enemies lurking around the levels, discover secret rooms, and find alternate methods to solve puzzles and progress. Level Challenges can be almost anything, and if you’re stuck or confused trying to figure the Level Challenges out, we’ve got explanations for each one — starting with Episode 4: A New Hope.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage guides:

A New Hope Walkthrough Part 1 | A New Hope Walkthrough Part 2 | Free Character & Vehicle Extra Codes | How To Unlock Studs x2 Early | Upgrades To Get Early

Level 1: Bording Party

Sometimes I Amaze Myself: Defeat an enemy with an explosive canister.

In the room with the snipers, lure Stormtroopers toward the red LEGO canisters mounted on the walls. Blast the canisters when they’re close! You can also find other explosive LEGO canisters around the level. Lure a trooper near and set it off with a blaster shot.

I Suggest a New Strategy: Defeat a Stormtrooper with their own weapon.

Late in the level, you’ll control C-3P0 and R2-D2. Down the hallway, you’ll reach a control room with a locked door and an Imperial Officer. Use the Protocol Droid terminal near the door and take control of the turret. Blast all the bad guys inside!

Vacuumed Up!: Flush Stormtroopers out into space.

Later in the level, you’ll reach an area with a blocked door on the left and fire on the right. Smash the LEGO objects to find hopping bricks and build the fire extinguisher on the right. Put out the fire, then use the Rebellion Terminal at the end of the hall to flush out the stormtroopers.

Level 2: Hunk of Junk

Absolute Scoundrel: Use the environment to your advantage against the Stormtroopers.

Right at the start of the level, you’ll be under attack by stormtroopers. Swap to Han Solo (or any Scoundrel) and aim up at the scaffolding above you. Use your sharpshooter ability to shoot it down, making it crash on the troopers. You must do this before defeating all the troopers in the area.

Don’t Get Cocky!: Defeat 3 Stormtroopers with hidden turrets.

At the center front of the Falcon, there’s a holographic Gonk Droid. Mount a nearby Gonk and place it on the holographic display to unlock multiple hidden turrets. You’ll earn this one naturally at the final defense sequence.

Chewie, Get Us Out of Here!: Find different ways of blocking the Stormtrooper reinforcements.

Inside the different bays, you can find ways to stop the enemy reinforcements. Build the electricity wall by smashing all the LEGO objects inside one bay.

In another bay, use the grapple to pull down scaffolding on top of the incoming troopers.

Use both Astromech Terminals near the doors. You may also need to summon the hidden turrets by placing the Gonk Droid on the hologram in front of the Falcon.

Save activating these tricks for the final sequence. Getting this level challenge to unlock is a little finicky, and seems to only work in the middle of combat.

One bay also has a yellow LEGO object with tubes. Blast it when troopers are nearby to spread green gas.

Level 3: Best Leia’d Plans

Your Weapon, You Will Not Need It: Get through the first floor without being detected.

Complete the first section of the level while in stormtrooper disguise and without raising an alarm. Don’t shoot at anyone! You can complete this section without fighting.

Slight Weapons Malfunction: Clear out the detention block guards like a true scoundrel.

Use a scoundrel to target the LEGO lights above the block guard post. The easiest way to do this is with Chewie in Story Mode, but you can still earn the challenge if you get caught.

Boring Conversation Anyway: Break the console panel to cut off the Empire Captain.

During the conversation with the Captain over the terminal, attack the consoles or shoot them to immediately end the conversation. This is the conversation that happens after defeating the first group of guards at the Cell Block.

Level 4: This Is Some Rescue

Bullseye: Find a more uncivilzed way to help Luke & Leia.

As Han and Chewie, you’ll reach a section where you need to solve a small puzzle to unlock a door for Luke and Leia. Instead of solving the puzzle, shoot the red LEGO target above the door from the windows.

For Luck: Discover an alternate method across the gap to escape the Stormtroopers.

In Freeplay, before approaching the door to the bridge ambush, swap to an Astromech Droid and use the Astromech Terminal. You’ll skip that part entirely!

Special Edition: Discover the hidden room within the Death Star.

The hidden room is located behind where the keycard officer is hiding, right at the start of the level. Behind the turret, there’s a door with four gold LEGO blocks. Bring a Bounty Hunter in Free Play to melt the gold bricks and get inside.

Level 5: Stay On Target

Hope That’s Insured: Destroy 10 turrets while doing the trench run.

Very simple! Just keep shooting every turret tower you see. Don’t stop blasting and you’re bound to earn this accidentally.

That’s Not Going to Buff Out…: Cause severe damage to Darth Vader’s ship.

In the open arena near the end, look for Darth Vader’s ship. That’s the one with the big health bar. Damage his ship so much he retreats to complete the challenge.

Clever Flying: Use a “loop manoeuver” to break out of Darth Vader’s targeting systems 3 times.

Before destroying Darth Vader, let him target you first. Press both dodge bottoms to perform a loop maneauver while he’s locking onto you. Do this three times to complete the challenge.