Crossplay: Does LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga Have It?

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is packed full of features for players to mess around with and dive head-first into. While it’s certainly able to be enjoyed solo (no pun intended) there’s a lot of fun to be had playing a LEGO game with a friend. After all, there are countless characters to play as in The Skywalker Saga so two people are going to be able to cover a lot more ground than one.

Couch co-op has been around in the LEGO franchise of games since the series’ inception and, despite split-screen cooperative play being something of a dying breed in the current gaming landscape, it’s made a return for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Split-screen co-op isn’t always an option, however, so many fans are wondering how to play co-op online in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and if crossplay is supported.

Does LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Support Crossplay?

The short answer is no, The Skywalker Saga doesn’t support crossplay. It’s equally important to note, however, that the game doesn’t have any sort of online play either, meaning that even those playing on the same platform can’t play co-op together unless they’re in the same room together playing on the same console.

This is disappointing, frankly. Seeing how in-person meetings today are risky thanks to the ongoing global pandemic, online co-op feels like a no-brainer to include in The Skywalker Saga especially seeing how cooperative multiplayer is core to the LEGO game experience. Many fans are hoping that Traveller’s Tales will patch online play into the game at some point, but the feature has been absent from its most recent titles, it seems unlikely to come anytime soon.