LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Who Is Mr. Bones?

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a love letter to the Star Wars series. Between its highly detailed in-game locations and cast that pays tribute to a lot of non-movie Star Wars actors, it’s clear that the studio behind the game, Traveller’s Tales, has a passion for the franchise.

One element that stands out as a Star Wars fan’s dream, however, is the extensive list of characters that are included in the game. Although some big characters in the extended lore like Ezra or Rahm Kota are notably missing from the cast, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga still includes plenty of more obscure characters to the delight of many.

One character that’s been added has been something of a big question mark for many fans due to their limited list of appearances. Mister Bones is available to be unlocked in the game with the code BAC1CKP and has something of a unique story.

Star Wars: Mister Bones Explained

Mister Bones is a battle droid made by Resistance pilot Temmin “Snap” Wexley when he was a boy. Bones was a bodyguard of sorts of Wexley until joining up with the New Republic where the droid served as a bounty hunter tracking down the remnants of the Imperial army following the fall of the Empire.

Mister Bones helped out in a lot of the major events that set the plot of Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens into motion but ultimately was destroyed during the Battle of Jakku.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga marks Mister Bones’ first on-screen appearance since previously they had only appeared in the Star Wars: Aftermath book series and had a quick cameo role in the 13th issue of the comic book Poe Dameron. Mister Bones’ appearance in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga closely resembles how they appeared in the comic book.

Bones’ creator, Temmin Wexley, is also playable in The Skywalker Saga, but isn’t unlocked using a code. He can be unlocked by completing the Rampage Run challenge on Kamino in Episode 2: Attack of the Clones. The challenge is a simple shooting gallery and shouldn’t be too tough to complete.