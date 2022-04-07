LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – What Skills You Need To Unlock First

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga completely reinvents the LEGO game formula and adds new resources you can collect. Kyber Bricks are basically skill points — a special currency you can use to unlock powerful new upgrades. You’ll find upgrades in the holo menu. For a price, you can permanently upgrade different types of characters. Upgrades come in different types; you can get core upgrades that enhance every minifigure, or you can get specific upgrades for Jedi, Sith, heroes, villains, and everything else.

There are many, many upgrades you can get with your Kyber crystals, and some of them are better than others. They’re all worth getting, but you really don’t need any upgrades that enhance your combat abilities. You can’t really lose in LEGO Star Wars, but you can earn studs faster. Studs are your best possible resource, and collectibles are the toughest items to find in the game. These are the upgrades we think you need to get ASAP.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage guides:

A New Hope Walkthrough Part 1 | Free Character & Vehicle Extra Codes | How To Unlock Studs x2 Early

Upgrades You Should Unlock First

Upgrades are permanent enhancements that can be purchased at any time in the “Upgrades” tab in the holo menu. Upgrades are purchased with Kyber Bricks and Studs.

Core Upgrades: Attract Studs – Collect Studs from further away.

Just extremely useful. You’re collecting them all the time anyway, why not make it easier? You need to purchase one of each of the first tier core upgrades (only 1) to unlock the second tier and third tier.

Core Upgrades: Collector Detector – Highlight important collectibles in the current area with an on-screen marker.

Required if you’re going for 100% completion. Useful and you can turn off the prompts if you’re sick of looking at them. Save this for Freeplay!

Scoundrel Upgrades: Business Opportunist – Receive a Stud discount when purchasing Rumors and Hints in the Holoprojector.

You’ll be buying Rumors and Hints all the time!

Bounty Hunter Upgrades: Hidden Bounties – Collect a bounty of Studs from defeated enemies.

A cheap upgrade that exponentially increases how many studs you earn per level. Very, very useful to get early. Makes earning True Jedi much easier before you can afford the Studs 2x cheat.

More LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 guides:

Level 1: No Eson of Mine | Level 2: Avengers World Tour | Level 3: Castle Hassle | Level 4: What’s Klaw’s Is Mined | Level 5: Hydra Hijinks | Level 6: High-Noon Saloon | Level 7: Surtur-n Doom | Level 8: Rune To Maneuver | Level 9: Noir Night-Mayor | Level 10: K’Un Lun Konundrum | Level 11: Symbiote Surprise | Level 12: Kree-Search and Development | Level 13: Inhuman Nature | Level 14: Hala, Is It Kree You’re Looking For? | Level 15: Red King Revelation | Level 16: Torg-nado | Level 17: I Sphinx We Have A Problem! | Level 18: The Road To Knowhere | Level 19: On Board The Sword | Level 20: Out of Time | How To Use Cheats | Cheat Code List