LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – How To Unlock Studs x2 Early | Easy Stud Farming Guide

Studs are your most important resource in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and the Studs x2 cheat instantly doubles all your Stud rewards. Getting this cheat early in your adventure will make it even easier to get the rest of the multipliers. You’ll be swimming in studs if you start early, and we’ve got a few tips to make farming easy. And that includes how to find your first easy Datacard location so you can purchase a cheat code. Let’s get started on our quest to unlock the Studs x2 multiplier.

The Studs x2 cheat gives you instant increased rewards — and begins your journey to unlock x4, x6, x8, and x10 studs. Once you’ve got x2 studs, you’ll quickly be able to earn infinite studs. It’s one of the first things you’ll want to unlock, and the first extra content you’ll want to spend your precious studs on.

You can find the Studs x2 cheat in the Extras tab of the menu. It costs x1 Datacard and 1,000,000 studs. Here’s the simplest way to get both.

Datacard Location : An easy Datacard is located on Tatooine in the Jundland Wastes. You’ll unlock this area after completing Level 1 in Episode 4: A New Hope.

: An easy Datacard is located on Tatooine in the Jundland Wastes. You’ll unlock this area after completing Level 1 in Episode 4: A New Hope. Travel east from the starship landing spot when you enter Jundland Wastes during Freeplay. There’s a canyon ahead. Continue east until you find orange LEGO handholds. Grapple up and jump to the very top, then jump off the grapple spots and onto the rocky ledges yourself. Climb up to the top and go left to reach the collectible.

Any character with a grappling hook can reach this datacard.

1,000,000 Studs: The earliest and easiest mission to farm for studs is “Stay on Target” — the final mission in Episode 4: A New Hope. This easy mission takes less than 5 minutes to complete and running through can easily score you 100,000 studs with barely any effort. Complete it about 10~ times if you have no studs, and you’ll have 1,000,000.

Unlock the Studs x2 cheat and turn it on for the rest of your adventure. You’ll very, very quickly earn 2,000,000. Then you can unlock Studs x4. Multipliers can be stacked, so you’ll be swimming in studs before long.

