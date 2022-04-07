LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga Walkthrough | A New Hope Part 2

Say hello to the Death Star. The next two levels of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are exclusively located on the Empire’s moon-sized space station. We’ll be sneaking through cell blocks in stormtrooper disguises, fighting monsters in trash compactors, and facing off against Darth Vader himself. This is an epic set of missions, and we’re barreling straight into the big finale. Here’s how to complete Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 of A New Hope.

As an added bonus, we’ve also included tips for 100% completion on the final mission. This is a very quick mission, and a great mission for farming studs in the early game.

More Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage guides:

A New Hope Walkthrough Part 1 | Free Character & Vehicle Extra Codes | How To Unlock Studs x2 Early | Upgrades To Get Early

Mission: That’s No Moon

Welcome to the Death Star. Our heroes are disguised as stormtroopers — and this is yet another open-world area we can explore. There are missions to complete and tons of upgrades to find. Whenever you’re ready, we’ll find the Death Star control room and progress.

Reaching The Control Room: Enter the hallway with the waypoint marker and go left. You’ll find a busted door. Continue down the hallway — in your trooper disguise, you can use the Imperial Terminal. Inside, press [Circle / B] to throw a grenade and destroy the metallic LEGO object. Now R2-D2 can access it. Solve the Astromech (R2) terminal puzzle, and press both red buttons to restore power to the door. Take the stairs up to reach the next level.

Level: Best Leia’d Plans

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga_20220405215754

The Death Star is on high alert for rebel intruders. You’re playing as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Chewbacca — they’re disguised, so you’ll have new powers and won’t get into fights everywhere you go. Not yet, anyway.

Down the hallway, enter the construction zone area with the metallic LEGO objects. Look at the red forcefield gate. Swap to Chewie and aim at the Imperial Terminal — he’ll auto-target the generator and blow the terminal.

You can fight all the bad guys here or sneak by! They won’t recognize you in your disguises. If you do fight them, you can turn off the alarms at the big red buttons.

Continue through the hallways until you reach the Imperial Locker Room with the officer. He’ll run away — now we need to stop the lockdown and get the lifts running again. Smash all the LEGO objects in the room (the stormtrooper uniforms on the left, the lockers in the back-left, and the janitor equipment cart) until hopping bricks appear. Build the bricks to create a hilarious decoy of Darth Vader. Move the decoy in front of the camera for a cute scene.

Level Challenge: Your Weapon, You Will Not Need It – Complete the first section of the level without fighting. Don’t attack any troopers, and they won’t attack you back. Easy!

Take the lift up to the Detention Level. We now need to find Princess Leia’s cell — to do that, use one of the Weapon Crates (the big red ones) and collect the Rocket Launcher. Use it to defeat all the bad guys, then blast the metallic LEGO lock on the camera terminal to the right of the red forcefield.

Use the camera terminal while Han Solo distracts the officers. Swap to Camera 1 — Leia has written the door codes in her cell! You can input the code on the terminal to the left of the red forcefield. The code is — Triangle – Circle – Rectangle.

BOSS: Dianoga – After reaching Leia’s cell, you’ll escape into the trash compactor. The walls are closing in! To escape, you’ll need to defeat the Dianoga. Tentacles will appear and grab your minifigures all over the arena. Aim and shoot the eyeball of the Dianoga to defeat it. If a character is captured by a tentacle, swap out and blast the tentacles.

Late in the battle, the eye will appear with a metallic LEGO helmet. Swap to a stormtrooper disguise and throw a grenade to blast it open. Defeat the Dianoga, then construct the hopping bricks — after that, you’ll escape and complete the level.

Mission: Tractor Beam Takedown

Back in the Death Star, you’ll play as Ben Kenobi, R2-D2 and C-3P0. Follow the markers through the hallways and up to the Astromech terminal. Use it and enter the Tractor Beam area. You can mindtrick the guards or use C-3P0 to hack the turrets! Or you can just go in swinging. Clear the hallway and then use Ben Kenobi to disable the shields around the Tractor Beam. Jump over and you’ll find the level marker.

Level: This is Some Rescue

Time to escape! Everyone is fighting their way back to the Millenium Falcon. In this level, we start with Han Solo and Chewbacca. Go to the locked door where the troopers are trying to escape — we need to use Han Solo / Chewie’s sharpshooter ability. When a sharpshooting target is nearby, a purple marker will appear over your character’s head.

Aim and point at the purple marker in the environment — it will only appear after aiming. The purple marker is on the control panel to the right of the door. Aim at it, and Han Solo will autotarget the junction box, blowing open the door. Now we know how to use this smuggler skill!

In the hallway ahead, an officer will activate the alarm. Fight through the troopers and blast the officer’s booth where he’s controlling the turret. Grab the keycard from the officer and return to the door in the previous hallway. Insert the keycard to unlock the door and enter the control room. Luke and friends need someone to open the door downstairs.

Opening The Door For Luke: In the control room, blast the LEGO black terminal that’s flashing white. Build the pieces, then pull the orange handle piece out. A button will turn on to the right — stand on the button to open the glass case, then swap to a different character and double-jump up to the orange LEGO handlebar.

Once the doors open, you’ll swap to Luke and Leia. Another officer runs away in the room ahead — blast all the troopers and chase him down!

Collect a stormtrooper disguise in the battle room before going up the ramps to the control room. The officer is locked behind a forceful in the control room — grab a full disguise (you need a helmet, top and bottom) and interact with the Imperial terminal to unlock the room with the officer. You can just take his keycard off him!

Go back downstairs to the marker and use the card to unlock the path to the bridge. On the bridge access, fight off the stormtroopers that appear until a cutscene shows a trooper blasting the big energy conduit, revealing a hook spot. Grapple swing across the gap with Luke and Leia to escape!

Mission: Delivering The Plans

After escaping the Death Star, you’ll gain control of the Millenium Falcon above Yavin 4 — that’s where the secret rebel base is located. If we stick around and blast some Tie Fighters to help the rebels win the battle, you’ll unlock Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing!

When you’re ready to leave space, spin around to face Yavin 4 and fly toward the big marker. Aim at the Yavin 4 marker until the circle fills — then press the button prompt to instantly travel to the Great Temple.

The Great Temple is a sprawling open-world rebel base. There’s lots to explore, but we’ve got a Death Star to destroy! Follow the waypoint markers up to the control room. The final level marker is upstairs!

Level: Stay on Target

This is the finale! You’re in control of Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing, barreling down the Death Star trench. Blast all the Tie Fighters and turbolaser turrets you see while trying to avoid taking too much damage to your shields. You can perform a spin to dodge with [R1 / RB].

Minikit: At the start of the trench run, look for a ship / protocol droid that’s glowing a bright white. Blast it to automatically collect this kit.

Level Challenge: Hope That’s Insured – Blast 10 turrets. Very simple! Just keep shooting every turret tower you see. Don’t stop blasting and you’re bound to earn this accidentally.

Progress down the trench until Darth Vader appears. In this open area, you’ll need to destroy four towers with Proton Torpedoes. You can fly into the purple missiles at the resupply points and launch them by leaving our targeting cursor over your towers until the circle meter fulls. Once its full, you’re locked-on and can fire!

Minikit: In the open area with four towers you need to destroy, look on the front-left corner of for a glowing panel. Break it and you’ll collect a minikit.

In the open area with four towers you need to destroy, look on the front-left corner of for a glowing panel. Break it and you’ll collect a minikit. Minikit : Another minikit is located in a tower. Destroy all the towers you can in the open arena area!

: Another minikit is located in a tower. Destroy all the towers you can in the open arena area! Minikit : Keep blasting Tie Fighters. Destoy the marked fighters — the ones with red on the reticule.

: Keep blasting Tie Fighters. Destoy the marked fighters — the ones with red on the reticule. Minikit: Finally, destroy all the dishes on the walls of the arena.

Level Challenge: That’s Not Going to Buff Out… – In the open arena near the end, look for Darth Vader’s ship. That’s the one with the big health bar. Destroy his ship to complete the challenge.

Level Challenge: Clever Flying – Before destroying Darth Vader, let him target you first. Press both dodge bottoms to perform a loop maneuver while he’s locking onto you. Do this three times to complete the challenge.

Blast all four exhaust ports and the final trench run will begin. Launch the torpedo at the very end by pressing the prompt that appears, and you’ll have saved the galaxy!

That wraps up A New Hope. Next, we’re moving onto The Empire Strikes Back.

More LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 guides:

Level 1: No Eson of Mine | Level 2: Avengers World Tour | Level 3: Castle Hassle | Level 4: What’s Klaw’s Is Mined | Level 5: Hydra Hijinks | Level 6: High-Noon Saloon | Level 7: Surtur-n Doom | Level 8: Rune To Maneuver | Level 9: Noir Night-Mayor | Level 10: K’Un Lun Konundrum | Level 11: Symbiote Surprise | Level 12: Kree-Search and Development | Level 13: Inhuman Nature | Level 14: Hala, Is It Kree You’re Looking For? | Level 15: Red King Revelation | Level 16: Torg-nado | Level 17: I Sphinx We Have A Problem! | Level 18: The Road To Knowhere | Level 19: On Board The Sword | Level 20: Out of Time | How To Use Cheats | Cheat Code List