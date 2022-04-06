LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Scavenger Abilities and List

Despite boasting over 300 unique playable characters, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga boils all of its characters into discrete classes that have universal abilities. This is nothing new for the LEGO games series, but in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, some classes are much more common than others.

The Scavenger class is able to open up plenty of hidden paths throughout the game’s levels, however, it’s the smallest category by a long shot. Having a Scavenger unlocked early on is huge for diversifying the types of new places players will be able to access when revisiting levels in Freeplay to clean up any missing secrets or collectibles.

Below, you’ll find a list of every Scavenger-type character in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga along with the abilities they all have and a way to unlock the class early into the game.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Scavenger Class Guide

Scavenger Character List

Below is the list of all Scavenger characters in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Chief Chirpa

Jawa

Kuiil

Logray

Paploo

Rey (Episode VII)

Rey (Episode VII – Starkiller Base)

Rey (Scavenger Grey Vest)

Teebo

Teedo

Tusken Raider

Wicket

How to Unlock the Scavenger Class

To unlock characters in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have to spend your time playing through the main campaigns in the game. Luckily, Rey is able to be unlocked right away by choosing Episode VII as your starting point for the game. When booting The Skywalker Saga up for the first time, you’ll be given a choice of where to start, Episode I, Episode IV, or Episode VII, so just choose VII and you’ll unlock the Scavenger class as soon as you take control of Rey in the first hour or so. The rest of the characters are unlocked throughout the rest of the episodes, but many aren’t available until later on.

Scavenger Abilities

Below is the list of all Scavenger abilities along with the upgrades that each can have:

Breaker Blaster – Destroys select walls marked with glowing red cracks.

Glider – Travel across chasms and across other great distances using a glider

Net Launcher – Shoot a net onto select walls marked with X’s making them climbable.

There are plenty of places for Scavenger characters to use their abilities to make sure you’re keeping your eyes peeled for where Scavengers will be of use. If you don’t have a Scavenger in your party when encountering an ability area, make note of where it is and simply return to the area in Freeplay with a Scavenger in your party.

Below is the list of all Scavenger ability upgrades. To upgrade each ability, spend Kyber Bricks which are found in levels and acquired when completing challenges.