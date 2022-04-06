LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga Walkthrough | A New Hope Part 1

Welcome to our full LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga walkthrough. While you’re free to play in any order you want, we’re going through the movies in chronological order. That means we’re starting with A New Hope — the first of the original trilogy, and the story that started it all. Because there are so many levels to cover, we’re splitting each walkthrough into multiple levels. Find the level you want in the dropdown menu above for easy navigation.

Kicking off the story, we’re joining Prince Leia as her ship is attacked by the Empire. She sends robot pals R2-D2 and C-3P0 to the desert planet of Tattooine to find Obi-Wan Kenobi, an old Jedi Master and ally of the rebellion. Teaming up with Luke Skywalker, the heroes hire Han Solo and his big furry monster Chewbacca. We’ll be completing the first two levels — and a whole bunch of missions through the burning deserts of Tattoine. Strap in, because this is a very different LEGO game.

Level 1: Boarding Party

At the start of the game, you’ll join Princess Leia as her transport ship is attacked by the evil Empire! Right away, you’ll want to get acquainted with the new controls. You can freely move the camera and aim your blaster by pressing [L2 / LT].

Follow the holomarkers and you’ll enter your first enemy encounter. Blast all the incoming stormtroopers! Hold down [R2 / RT] to fire faster and build up your score multiplier. In this game, you can aim and use your blaster whenever you want.

When Darth Vader shows up, the Princess will have to retreat! To get through the next door, you’ll need to solve a small puzzle. There are hopping bricks on the left. Construct them to create a grappling hook spot to the right — press [Circle / B] to shoot the grappling hook spot with Princess Leia’s grappling hook. You’ll tug the LEGO device and unlock the door.

In this area, you can do some further exploring, or follow the waypoint marker. There are stormtroopers up ahead — you’ll automatically take cover around corners or at low cover. You can also blast the cover the stormtroopers are hiding behind. Watch out for the grenades they throw!

Keep folowing the holomarkers and the floor will fall out from under the Princess. Down below, you’ll encounter an electrified floor. Use your grappling hook to pull the switch on the upper left — then grapple up onto the bar to lower it, disabling the electricity. Swap to Captain Antillies [L1 / LB] to run across while Leia keeps the electricity switch turned off. This is a common puzzle, so be prepared to work together!

Level Challenge: Vacuumed Up! – In the next room, you’ll see Darth Vader going on a rampage behind the glass! Ignore him for now — there’s nothing you can do. Ahead, a clumsy stormtrooper smashes the door and starts a fire. Use pull on the hook spot (both characters can do it) and pull out hopping bricks. Now you can build one of two devices — a laser turret or a water cannon. Build the water cannon and put out the fire!

Past the (former) wall of fire, use the rebel terminal to open the airlock and suck all the bad guys out! You’ll get pulled too, so be prepared to mash buttons. Once the hallway is clear, use the two orange hook spots (both characters) to open the door. Ignore the big weird bomb with the Imperial marker. You’ll be able to use that later in Freeplay Mode.

Through the door, you’ll have to fight more stormtroopers. Lookout for a new enemy type — snipers! The troopers on the raised ledge can accurately snipe you when you’re out-of-cover. Hide unless you want to get blasted. Clear the room, then build the hopping bricks and push the platform into position by interacting with the orange handhold bricks. You’ll need to push (and twist) the holoprojector to each corner of the room so you can jump up and flip both door switches.

Next, we’ll join R2-D2 in the backrooms of the ship. Approach him, and you’ll start the next section of the level.

As R2-D2, dodge through the hallway of exploding wreckage, fires, and exposed electrical wires. Ahead, you’ll reach a locked door with imperial bad guys on the other side. We have two options, but let’s go with the more fun one.

Level Challenge: I Suggest a New Strategy – Swap to C-3P0 and hack the gold terminal outside the room with the glass window. Take control of the laser turret, then blast all the enemies inside. After that, shoot the two LEGO conduits with power symbols. Break them both and the door will open, giving you a straight path ahead.

Down the hallway, smash the box and rebuild (with C-3P0) to fix the R2 terminal. Use the terminal with R2-D2 and solve the little puzzle to complete the level.

Mission: An Urgent Message

After crash landing on Tattoine, just walk toward the canyon exit to begin the next level. You’ll be playing as Luke now, in Lars Homestead! Our first job is to find R2-D2. Go upstairs and onto the vast Jundland Wastes, you’ll find R2 near a big blue marker. After approaching, he just runs off further! Keep following the little bugger.

This is an open-world area, so you’re free to explore, complete missions, and earn upgrades. There is so much to do in these areas! If you’re feeling up to it, you can spend hours exploring. We’re going to focus on just completing the campaign for now. You can always come back here at any time for more adventuring.

In the canyon, you’ll have to take care of Tusken Raiders until Ben Kenobi shows up. Hey, it’s Obi-Wan! He’ll scare away the Tuskens and lead you to his house.

Mission: New Beginnings

We have a full team of heroes now. The Empire is after Luke, so it’s time to go on a quest to save Prince Leia and become a Jedi Knight. To do that, Luke and the gang needs to get to Mos Eisley. Follow the markers to board your cool speeder. Speeders are the fast-travel system, allowed you to reach other open-world areas on the planet.

Select Mos Eisley, and you’ll have an entirely new open-world area to explore. This one is a little seedier, so watch your back! When you’ve had enough adventuring, go to the Mos Eisley Cantina.

To do that, swap to Old Ben Kenobi and his his Jedi Mind Trick ability on the stormtrooper behind the gate. Once you’re influencing him, use the Imperial Terminal and input the code that appears — put in the correct code and the door will unlock. Now you’re free to reach the cantina.

Inside Chalmun’s Cantina (I had no idea that’s what it is called!) you won’t be able to bring your droids. You will see little “!” marks over different characters. Talk to the blue lady to the right of the entrance and you’ll find Chewbacca. After the quick cutscene, fight the two bad guys (Ben Kenobi is great at melee combat thanks to his lightsaber) and you’ll hire yourself one smuggler.

Mission: The Millenium Falcon

Han Solo and Chewbacca are hired! Time to go ride the Millenium Falcon out of this dump. Leave the cantina and follow the markers to Docking Bay 94. This begins the next level.

Level 2: Hunk of Junk

The level starts out hot with a stormtrooper shootout! Defeat the troopers — you can do it extra fast by aiming at the big red explosive containers. After that, we need to help Chewie get onto the Millenium Falcon to begin repairs.

Helping Chewie: To get Chewie up, go to the marker and pull the floating machinery onto the metal LEGO platform. Use the orange handholds to move it. Once it is on the platform, go around to the front and use the switch. Chewie will automatically go up.

Now we need to find the missing parts for the Milennium Falcon. There are two directions we can go.

Turret: To the right of the Falcon, use Old Ben Kenobi to pull open the doors with his force powers. Follow the markers (hold left / right) and the doors will open. Move the floating container and Chewie will automatically install the turret while you defend against incoming troopers. Once the meter is full, you can search for another part.

Cockpit: The cockpit parts are in a crate to the left of the Millenium Falcon. Use Ben Kenobi to cut into the crate with his lightsaber, then build the hopping bricks to install. More troopers will show up — and come down a lift!

New stormtrooper enemies appear here. You’ll have to deal with guys with heavy weapons! These enemies use rapid-fire repeater blasters. Take cover to avoid getting chewed up.

Deflector Dish: After taking out the troopers, repair the lift with Ben Kenobi (again!) by moving the electricity panel to the broken lift wall. Ride the elevator back up, walk onto the LEGO crane and push the orange handles forward to place the dish and begin the third repair sequence. Naturally, more troopers appear! Defeat the snipers so Chewie can finish his work.

The Millenium Falcon is almost repaired. Chewie just has to fix the ramp. Troopers will attack from all sides now! Keep moving — fighting back troopers and staying on your toes. If you aim, you can perform a quick dodge roll with the jump button. You can also break LEGO objects in the bays and build traps, including a turret that will autofire on enemy troopers.

Defend Chewie until the ramp is fixed, then hop aboard to complete the level. Next time, we’ll be sneaking through the Death Star.