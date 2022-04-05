LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga – Get The Razor’s Crest & More With These Free Codes

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is finally here after many, many delays — but the wait is worth it. This is the most ambitious LEGO game yet, with beautifully rendered levels and expansive open-world areas full of Star Wars activities to complete. In addition to all that, there are exclusive characters you can unlock through the Extras menu. By inputting codes, you can gain deep-cut characters only the biggest Star Wars fans will identify. There aren’t just obscure characters either, you can also unlock some very cool stuff early. If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian, you might want to unlock the Razor’s Crest ship immediately. Here’s how to do it.

As far the exclusive character? Temmin Wexley — a Resistance pilot from The Force Awakens. I had to look him up. Here’s his profile for the curious. This character, like everyone else, has unique animations and abilities. It just goes to show how deeply connected TT Games is to the lore of Star Wars. Now you can be too with these codes for free unlockable characters and ships.

Character & Vehicle Unlock Codes List | Extras Guide

To unlock the character or vehicle, input the code in the Extras menu. All codes are uppercase only — a message will appear if you input an eligible code.

Razor Crest : ARVALA7

: ARVALA7 Snaps Wexley : SKYSAGA

: SKYSAGA Dengar : OKV7TLR

: OKV7TLR Grand Moff Tarkin : 3FCPPVX

: 3FCPPVX Admiral Holdo: XV4WND9

Palpatine : SIDIOUS

: SIDIOUS Nute Gunray : WBFE4GO

: WBFE4GO Poggle The Lesser : Z55T8CQ

: Z55T8CQ Ratts Tyerell : GR2VBXF

: GR2VBXF Resistance Ship: SHUTTLE

C-3PO (Holiday Special) : C3PHOHO

: C3PHOHO Chewbacca (Holiday Special) : WOOKIEE

: WOOKIEE Darth Vader (Holiday Special): WROSHYR

D-O (Holiday Special) : TIPYIPS

: TIPYIPS Gonk Droid (Holiday Special) : LIFEDAY

: LIFEDAY Poe Dameron (Holiday Special): KORDOKU

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for more codes as they’re discovered!]

