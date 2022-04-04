Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Personality Explained

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features a first for the Borderlands series: a fully-fledged character creation engine that allows the player to take their character seriously or meet the game’s goofy tone to create a wacky-looking hero. Previous games in the franchise let the player customize their character, but not to the degree that Tiny Tina allows.

The character creation engine featured in the game is surprisingly deep for a first-person game, but the player will be able to get a good look at their character when exploring the Overworld or through the eyes of their friends in online multiplayer. One very important aspect of character creation, however, is the “Personality” section.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ Personality Sliders

The Personality options given to the player can change a lot about their experience. Obviously, the pronoun slider changes how they’re referred to by NPCs, but the most important when it comes to changing the experience is the “Voice” option.

Settings that allow the player to choose what type of voice the protagonist is going to have for the game aren’t anything new, however, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands‘ voice setting is a little bit deeper than that. When cycling through the different options, the player is given different personality types to choose from which actually correlate to how the player will behave when talking to NPCs.

Instead of just picking if the player will sound gruff or gallant, their entire personality changes with it. If the player doesn’t end up liking the personality they choose when initially making their character, they’re able to adjust it accordingly in the Quick Change station inside Izzy’s tavern.