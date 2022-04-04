Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How To Find All Rare Stones In Isolated Isles: Forgo Dreams

If you want to truly become a Rare Stone Master, you’ll need to find the secret hidden Rare Stones in World 7: Isolated Isles: Forgo Dreams. There are six hidden Rare Stones — one in each level — and they’re very well-hidden. Unlike the other collectibles, Elfilin won’t tell you when you’ve found these. You’ll just have to search every section of these massive level for secrets. They’re already packed with so many secrets, it can be extremely difficult to track these Rare Stones down. We’re going to make this easier for you. Here’s where to find each of the six Rare Stones.

Isolated Isles | Rare Stone Locations

There is one Rare Stone located in each of the six levels in the Isolated Isles. Here’s where to find each Rare Stone.

Forgo Plains : Found during the Cone Mouthful Mode sequence. When crossing the crumbling platforms, reach the area with two rabbit enemies jumping around four platforms. Reach the upper walkway to get it.

: Found during the Cone Mouthful Mode sequence. When crossing the crumbling platforms, reach the area with two rabbit enemies jumping around four platforms. Reach the upper walkway to get it. Forgo Bay : In the area similar to the “Concrete Isles” level, collect the Ranger Copy Ability and watch for targets to appear in the background. Shoot the target with your ability. You’ll see multiple targets as you progress, so hit them all.

: In the area similar to the “Concrete Isles” level, collect the Ranger Copy Ability and watch for targets to appear in the background. Shoot the target with your ability. You’ll see multiple targets as you progress, so hit them all. Forgo Park : Going through the out-of-control parade area with the gunk, reach the circular area at the end with the parade floats circling. Find the Rare Stone floating above the mud. Easy to reach with the Tornado Copy Ability.

: Going through the out-of-control parade area with the gunk, reach the circular area at the end with the parade floats circling. Find the Rare Stone floating above the mud. Easy to reach with the Tornado Copy Ability. Forgo Horns : Complete the “Blizzard Bridge” level section. Clear all the ambushes and reach the exit star. Before using it, go to the right of the tower. Put out the fires in this side-area.

: Complete the “Blizzard Bridge” level section. Clear all the ambushes and reach the exit star. Before using it, go to the right of the tower. Put out the fires in this side-area. Forgo Wastes : Reach the “Moonlight Canyon” exterior area. At the very end, you’ll climb a ladder to a building with a door. Find the small bomb block in the background and break it, to the left (background) of the exit door.

: Reach the “Moonlight Canyon” exterior area. At the very end, you’ll climb a ladder to a building with a door. Find the small bomb block in the background and break it, to the left (background) of the exit door. Forgo Zone: At the “Burning, Churning Power Planet” section, reach the second set of crushers. Stand on top and wait for them to raise up to find it.

