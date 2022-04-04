Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How To Fight (& Beat) The Secret Final Boss

And people say Kirby games are easy. There is one final boss waiting for players looking to see everything in Kirby and the Forgotten Land — a unique new form of Fecto Elfilis with new animations, new apocalyptic attacks, and a sudden spike in extreme difficulty. You’ll really have to know your stuff to take down Chaos Elfilis, which is really two boss battles in one. Reaching him requires unlocking the Ultimate Cup Z in Waddle Dee Village. Once the tournament to the alternate dimension is unleashed, Kirby can finally reunite Elfilin with the lost parts of their spirit. You’ll just have to fight a truly terrifying boss, and one of the coolest secret bosses of 2022.

Chaos Elfilis | Ultimate Cup Z Guide

Chaos Elfilis is a special, powerful alternate version of Fecto Elfilis, the final boss of the main story campaign. Chaos Elfilis changes after defeat, taking its true final form.

To fight Chaos Elfilis , the true (and hardest) form of the final boss, unlock Ultimate Cup Z in the Waddle Dee Village Collisseum .

, the true (and hardest) form of the final boss, unlock in the . To unlock Ultimate Cup Z , complete the main story (defeat Fecto Elfilis ) then access the Isolated Isles in Waddle Dee Village. Climb the tower and talk to the NPC to unlock a star exit to World 7: Isolated Isles .

, complete the main story (defeat ) then access the in Waddle Dee Village. Climb the tower and talk to the NPC to unlock a star exit to . In World 7: Isolated Isles, collect 250 Leo Soul shards to unlock the final battle against Leongar. Complete the Leongar re-fight and defeat Morpho Knight.

Once you unlock Ultimate Cup Z, you can fight Chaos Elfilis. Chaos Elfilis is the final fight in a series of 12. You can retry as many times as you want if you die, but you will have to pay increasingly expensive Star Coin fines. The first retry costs 100 Coins, then 200 Coins, etc.

Once you’re ready, here’s the best way for beginner players to beat Chaos Elfilis. This is an extremely difficult fight. Here’s how to make the fight possible.

How To Beat Chaos Elfilis | Battle Tips

Chaos Elfilis is an all-new form of the final boss. After defeating its first stage, you’ll also have to fight a second, even-more-difficult stage of Chaos Elfilis where it transforms into an orb of pure psychic power. This is the hardest fight in the game and taking it down will not be easy. Before even attempting this fight, I recommend unlocking the following loadout.

True Final Boss Loadout | What You Need To Bring Unlock the Morpho Knight Sword Ability evolution. Upgrade the Morpho Knight Sword Ability to +1. This Copy Ability can only be upgraded once to reach max power. Purchase an Attack Boost -OR- a Maxim Tomato .



To reach Chaos Elfilis, you’ll have to complete 11 rounds in the Ultimate Cup Z challenge. Save your stocked up item for the final boss — and don’t use it right away. You’ll want to practice against Chaos Elfilis before wasting your item. Save it until you’re confident you can win. If you waste your item you’ll have to beat him with no extra aid or restart the coliseum from the beginning. Extremely annoying.

Morpho Knight is the best possible Copy Ability for this fight. Seriously. Don’t even try to win without using Morpho Knight — if you can win without Morpho Knight, you really don’t need this guide. You’re already a Kirby master!

Why Morpho Knight Is Required:

Every attack landed with the Morpho Knight sword heals Kirby.

Morpho Knight’s sword will grow if you use a charge attack. The huge sword deals high damage with each swing.

if you use a charge attack. The huge sword deals high damage with each swing. Morpho Knight has an enhanced dodge ability. Dodge and you’ll disappear, able to change dodge direction mid-flight with a much longer invincibility window.

Morpho Knight Sword is your best bet. With the enhanced dodge, healing, and the ability to deal more damage, you’ll give yourself the best possible chance of winning. To deal the most damage, you can charge your sword attack to Level 3 pre-emptively to prepare for an opening, then unleash powerful regular (and fast) sword combos.

The boss itself has been enhanced with new attack patterns. Take your time and learn its moves. In the first phase, it will cycle through attacks. Remember that you can dodge through any of its attack — even the ground waves.

Stage 1 | Boss Tips

During the first phase, Elfilis gains enhanced powerful attacks that have been remixed. You can dodge through any of its attacks with Morpho Knight — the dodge window is so long you don’t have to be incredibly precise.

gains enhanced powerful attacks that have been remixed. You can dodge through any of its attacks with — the dodge window is so long you don’t have to be incredibly precise. A good time to attack is after it crashes down onto the ground from the sky. Be prepared for the boss to unleash multiple staff swing attacks — all combos will be longer, and all attacks will repeat (and unleash faster) forcing you to master your dodge.

For this first phase, learn to dodge and survive with 100% HP. Don’t use items for this battle. Save everything for Stage 2, which is a much harder fight. It is okay to take damage here. Your Morpho Sword will heal Kirby as you fight.

Stage 2 | Boss Tips

Chaos Elfilis takes his true form. A ball of energy surrounded by more smaller balls. Tt is a fast, deadly opponent that rarely gives you time to attack. Unless you’re confident with your sword skills, I recommend bringing a Maxim Tomato. You’ll be able to survive twice as long.

takes his true form. A ball of energy surrounded by more smaller balls. Tt is a fast, deadly opponent that rarely gives you time to attack. Unless you’re confident with your sword skills, I recommend bringing a Maxim Tomato. You’ll be able to survive twice as long. The orb begins by sucking Kirby towards itself. Don’t try to attack it! Just run away — it is possible to avoid this attack as long as you’re far enough away and keep moving. If you’re right next to it, you will get sucked in and take a huge hit.

Next, the orb will start shooting lasers. Wait for the beams to charge then dodge — using your slow-mo time to strike the orb for a few hits. When it retreats, dodge and attack again.

When the orb flies into the sky and smashes through a building, stay in the center section of the arena. Debris will fall down and create steps up. You need to reach the highest platform or the second-highest platform and float very, very quickly. The boss will fly by again with an extremely powerful attack.

Stay near the center as the debris falls and watch for which block is lowest. If you’re near the center, you can start jumping up immediately. If you’re on the edges of the arena, you won’t have time to run over to the platforms and escape this attack.

The rest of Chaos’s attacks can be dodged. Dodge through the AOE waves — it turns blue and crashes into the ground three times. Dodge away and through the red lightning blasts. When it teleports and summons cutters, dodge away and don’t even try to attack it. Same goes for when it summons lasers that shoot in all directions. During this attack, you can actually attack the small orbs to disable them. If you time your large super-sword just right, you can disable many of the beams and destroy the smaller orbs, leaving Chaos Elfilis extremely vulnerable for a short time.

Remember that Chaos Elfilis will continuously cycle through attacks in a predictable pattern. It is always the same, so you can predict what it will do when — be prepared to dodge and you can slowly bring this fight down. Save your items until you’re well-versed in dodging and be prepared to spend Star Coins to reset the fight without having to exit the coliseum.

