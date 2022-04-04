Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How To Beat The Final Boss | Easy Tips & Tricks

Kirby and the Forgotten Land doesn’t mess around when it comes to the boss fights. These multistage battles share DNA with another big game of 2022 — Elden Ring. Don’t laugh, we’re serious! Every boss in Kirby has two phases, with new attacks you’ll have to learn and even dodge. Conquering bosses actually requires effort this time, and the last boss is the baddest of the bunch. Even experienced Kirby players may struggle to finally bring this guy down.

The final boss is the complete form of Fecto Elfilis, the Great One that caused everyone in the Forgotten Land to disappear. This all-consuming alien invader uses loads of deadly moves that can slowly whittle down the pink puff into nothing. The boss launches some seriously deadly attacks — and it can even heal itself! This thing is tough, so if you’re struggling to win, we’ve got a few tips to make it a whole lot easier. With the right Copy Ability and consumable, you’ll be able to bring down Fecto Elfilis in a few minutes flat.

Final Boss Guide | Fecto Elfilis Tips

Fecto Elfilis is one of the most difficult bosses in any Kirby game and beating him can be a total slog if you aren’t prepared. This is a long, challenging battle that forces you to learn the mechanics — or totally break them by using the best possible combination of abilities. If you want to make Fecto Elfilis a lot easier, this is what I recommend.

Before getting started, you’ll want to select the following items. There are actually three boss fights in the final level, but Fecto Elfilis is easily the most difficult. You’ll get to choose between all the different Copy Abilities before going in, but you’ll still want to go in with this loadout.

Fecto Elfilis Loadout

Unlock the Dragon Fire Copy Ability . This is an Evolution 2. You can find the blueprint in “ Windy, Freezing Seas ” — in the third section, use Fire to melt the ice block holding a Scissor-Lift Mouthful Mode ability. Swallow the light, move right and hop out with the lift raised up to get this extremely powerful blueprint.

. This is an Evolution 2. You can find the blueprint in “ ” — in the third section, use Fire to melt the ice block holding a Scissor-Lift Mouthful Mode ability. Swallow the light, move right and hop out with the lift raised up to get this extremely powerful blueprint. Purchase the Attack Boost consumable from the Waddle Dee Item Shop. Keep this in your item slot and use it at the start of battle. The effect lasts for 200 seconds and causes you to do more damage.

If you have Dragon Fire and an Attack Boost, you can complete this battle in just a few minutes. Even on Wild Difficulty. With Attack Boost, your Dragon Fire will deal incredibly damage — and the damage builds. Like the Ice power, fire builds up as you use it on enemies. They’ll gain more instances of fire, multiplying your damage with multiple extra mini-fires dealing damage-over-time.

There are still a few things you should know about the fight. You’ll especially need to know about two techniques.

Dodging & Slow-Mo : In Forgotten Land, Kirby has the ability to dodge and initiate Witch Time — or a slow-motion counterattack period. The final boss has many dangerous attacks that are impossible to simply run or jump away from. You have to dodge through them. To dodge, hold [ ZL / ZR ] and flick the right-stick . Whatever direction you flick is the direction Kirby will dodge. That doesn’t seem that useful until you realize that Kirby has invincibility while dodging. Attacks won’t hurt him. You can dodge forward through an attack, slow down time, and start spraying fire instantly.

: In Forgotten Land, Kirby has the ability to dodge and initiate — or a slow-motion counterattack period. The final boss has many dangerous attacks that are impossible to simply run or jump away from. You have to dodge through them.

Learning how to use the dodge ability is incredibly important for this fight. When he lunges forward with his spear or swings horizontally, that’s your best time to dodge. Magic attacks? Those you should still run away from. Finally, the final boss will heal itself. If you’re not careful, the boss can heal itself almost completely.

How To Stop Healing: The boss splits into three copies when it heals. Two of the copies are fakes. The only way to tell which one is real is by watching the teal rings and see which one they’re slowly circling around. The closer they get to the intended target, the easier it is to tell.

Unfortunately, Fire Copy Ability is terrible at wiping out the copies in time. You won’t have time to attack them all, so you need to watch the ring of energy and correctly guess which one the ring is targeting — you can tell even very early. The rings are perfectly centered on the real Elfilis. Attack that one with fire! The fire will rapidly drain health and stun the boss if you lower its health below the healing threshold.

