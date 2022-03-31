Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How To Find All Waddle Dees | World 5: Originull Wasteland

The deserts of World 5: Originull Wasteland add more missions that are too hot to handle in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. You’ll be exploring derelict malls, old hotels, spooky mineshafts, and lost canyons in search of even more lost Waddle Dees. The missions are getting pretty strange this time around. Even more reason to check out the full list of mission guides below, breaking down how to 100% every level in this penultimate world.

Level 1: The Wastes Where Life Began

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : Collect all five green shards in the sandy wastes area and the containers will lower juts past the Fleurina miniboss.

: Collect all five green shards in the sandy wastes area and the containers will lower juts past the Fleurina miniboss. Waddle Dee #2 : In the second section, reach the Ring Mouthful, then backtrack into the foreground and find the cracked ground. Use your gust power to blow the sand off the tower to the right of the crack. Now the tower will fall down, breaking through the ground and revealing a chest.

: In the second section, reach the Ring Mouthful, then backtrack into the foreground and find the cracked ground. Use your gust power to blow the sand off the tower to the right of the crack. Now the tower will fall down, breaking through the ground and revealing a chest. Waddle Dee #3: With the Ring Mouthful, continue on the main path forward until you find a second cracked ground. Use gust to blow away the sand holding up the tower to the right, causing it to reveal a minigame room. Rush to the end with the Ring (bring Ring with you!) and use it to clear the sand at the end.

Mission: Shoot 3 flying targets

Target #1 : The first target is in the starting section of the map. Go to the purple muck area with the spinning platforms and star switches. To the left, in the foreground, you can see the target if you stand on the buried cargo container.

: The first target is in the starting section of the map. Go to the purple muck area with the spinning platforms and star switches. To the left, in the foreground, you can see the target if you stand on the buried cargo container. Target #2 : Very close by. Go to the right and stand on the buried cargo container in the foreground (infront of) the purple muck. There’s a flying target in the sky to the right.

: Very close by. Go to the right and stand on the buried cargo container in the foreground (infront of) the purple muck. There’s a flying target in the sky to the right. Target #3: Before the exit star in the first section, there’s a series of wobbling towers that fall when you get close. Find the last target hiding behind the front-lefthand tower. Very easy to miss.

Mission: Defeat the lost Squishy

In the large open sandy area where you need to collect five green shards, go to the left and continue up the hill past the sand piles and the Ring Mouthful ability.

Mission: Defeat Fleurina using Ring Mouth

Before encountering Fleurina on the rusty boat wreck in the first section, go to the sand piles and collect the Ring Mouth. Go to the boat and use the wreckage to the right of the ladder to jump up. Now all you need to do is defeat her. Easy!

Level 2: Searching the Oasis

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : Early in the level, you’ll move around the balcony area with purple gunk. At a snake enemy, you’ll see tall grass through the narrow opening in the wall. Go through the grass to reach a pool with a Waddle Dee.

: Early in the level, you’ll move around the balcony area with purple gunk. At a snake enemy, you’ll see tall grass through the narrow opening in the wall. Go through the grass to reach a pool with a Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #2 : In the second section of the map, reach the giant purple gunk monster. Go to the foreground-right corner to find a ladder leading to three moving platforms.

: In the second section of the map, reach the giant purple gunk monster. Go to the foreground-right corner to find a ladder leading to three moving platforms. Waddle Dee #3 : At the second Waddle Dee, continue to the tower with the orb on top. Defeat the enemies and use Mouthful Mode to pull the orb open. Down below, you’ll find a Pipe Mouthful power — use it to get through the obstacle course and slam into the cracked wall at the end.

: At the second Waddle Dee, continue to the tower with the orb on top. Defeat the enemies and use Mouthful Mode to pull the orb open. Down below, you’ll find a Pipe Mouthful power — use it to get through the obstacle course and slam into the cracked wall at the end. Waddle Dee #4 : In the third area, acquire the Water-Balloon Mouthful Mode then backtrack before the giant purple gunk frog. There’s a gate here — clear off the purple gunk then use Drill to go under the raised section of the gate. In the minigame room, dig and locate all five green shards to unlock the cell containing a Waddle Dee.

: In the third area, acquire the Water-Balloon Mouthful Mode then backtrack before the giant purple gunk frog. There’s a gate here — clear off the purple gunk then use Drill to go under the raised section of the gate. In the minigame room, dig and locate all five green shards to unlock the cell containing a Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #5: In the third area, climb the ladder past the faucet that gives you Water-Balloon Mouthful Mode power. Up top, go left for a secret path with a gate you can go under with the Drill power. Go up the ladder and press the star switch to raise the faucet — now you can use Water-Balloon on the purple gunk monster. Do it to reveal the last Waddle Dee.

Mission: Take a nap by the secret pool

Go to the secret pool where Waddle Dee #1 is located. On one of the benches you’ll find a sleeping enemy. Stand on one of the pool recliners and swallow to gain the Sleep ability. Then use it to nap to unlock this easy-to-miss mission.

Mission: Defeat 2 Poison Croakoms

Croakom #1 : The giant purple gunk monsters are called Poison Croakoms. You can find one in the third area, where you can acquire the Water-Balloon Mouthful mode. Backtrack and spray the purple frog!

: The giant purple gunk monsters are called Poison Croakoms. You can find one in the third area, where you can acquire the Water-Balloon Mouthful mode. Backtrack and spray the purple frog! Croakom #2: In the same area, climb the ladder by the faucet and then look to the left at the top of the ladder for a hidden path. Go under the fence with Drill and press the switch to raise the Water-Balloon faucet, giving you access to the second Poison Croakom.

Mission: Diligent digging in the secret room

In the Waddle Dee #4 minigame room, don’t miss a single buried dig spot. Hit them all on the moving platforms to complete this mission.

Level 3: Alivel Mall (Staff Side)

Mission: Clear the Stage

Mission: Save the Hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : In the second backroom, you’ll find a big cracked circle on the back wall near the spinning platform. Continue outside and break the bomb block to get a Ring Mouthful Mode power. Jump into the hole from the backroom to blast the wall.

: In the second backroom, you’ll find a big cracked circle on the back wall near the spinning platform. Continue outside and break the bomb block to get a Ring Mouthful Mode power. Jump into the hole from the backroom to blast the wall. Waddle Dee #2 : In the hallway past the second backroom, you’ll jump across spikes with a big rectangle hole. Continue forward and use the Sword power to cut the rope in the righthand corner of the hallway. Drop down, get the Vending Machine and backtrack to jump into the rectangle hole.

: In the hallway past the second backroom, you’ll jump across spikes with a big rectangle hole. Continue forward and use the Sword power to cut the rope in the righthand corner of the hallway. Drop down, get the Vending Machine and backtrack to jump into the rectangle hole. Waddle Dee #3 : Found in the third backroom area. Enter the gated room through a small vent on the left wall. The minigame door leads to a Wild Bonkers miniboss fight.

: Found in the third backroom area. Enter the gated room through a small vent on the left wall. The minigame door leads to a Wild Bonkers miniboss fight. Waddle Dee #4 : Continue past the third backroom. To the right, there’s a clock — destroy the cardboard boxes to enter the backroom and use the Hammer Copy Ability on the stump on the wall. This knocks the clock down, allowing you to collect a Ring Mouthful Mode ability.

: Continue past the third backroom. To the right, there’s a clock — destroy the cardboard boxes to enter the backroom and use the Hammer Copy Ability on the stump on the wall. This knocks the clock down, allowing you to collect a Ring Mouthful Mode ability. Waddle Dee #5: With the Ring power, continue right into the room with the spinning platforms. On the right, jump into the hole-shaped crack to find a faucet. Gain Water-Balloon mode and ride the spinning rings back to the previous platform with a massive hole in the floor. Jump in and you’ll blast through, dropping into a hidden room below.

Mission: Taste test 3 kinds of ice cream

Ice Cream #1 : After leaving the first backroom, you’ll find a Cone Mouthful Mode to the left. On the table you’ll find your first ice cream flavor.

: After leaving the first backroom, you’ll find a Cone Mouthful Mode to the left. On the table you’ll find your first ice cream flavor. Ice Cream #2 : Leave the third backroom and continue right until you see a clock and cardboard boxes. Clear out the boxes to reveal a hidden backroom. An ice cream is back here.

: Leave the third backroom and continue right until you see a clock and cardboard boxes. Clear out the boxes to reveal a hidden backroom. An ice cream is back here. Ice Cream #3: Progress until you reach the pair of spinning platforms. On the left side you can gain a Cone Mouthful Mode ability from an ice cream statue. Smash all the crates nearby to find the last ice cream flavor.

Mission: Defeat Wild Bonkers with the Cutter ability

The Wild Bonkers miniboss is located in the minigame room, in the third backroom area. Cross the lower section and enter through the vent on the left. Grab the Cutter Copy Ability from the enemy outside before going in. Even if you take damage, just remember to regain the Cutter before it disappears, and you’ll complete this mission.

Mission: Fit though all the holes using Mouthful Mode

Follow all the steps of this guide and complete the other missions, and you’ll naturally smash through all the cracked holes in the stage. Make sure to do it all in a single run!

Level 4: Moonlight Canyon

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : In the dark section, continue until you reach the cannons. Behind the second cannon, there’s a secret path in the dark leading to a light switch. Use the light to make the platform steps pop out, giving you a path to the Waddle Dee on the high ledge.

: In the dark section, continue until you reach the cannons. Behind the second cannon, there’s a secret path in the dark leading to a light switch. Use the light to make the platform steps pop out, giving you a path to the Waddle Dee on the high ledge. Waddle Dee #2 : Furth in the dark area, you’ll reach a section with falling girders. At the two falling girders, look left for a light lamp switch. Activate it to raise a ramp with this Waddle Dee.

: Furth in the dark area, you’ll reach a section with falling girders. At the two falling girders, look left for a light lamp switch. Activate it to raise a ramp with this Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #3 : In the third section, the outdoor area, reach the cannon over the lower crumbling blocks. In the right-foreground before the ladder you’ll find this Waddle Dee.

: In the third section, the outdoor area, reach the cannon over the lower crumbling blocks. In the right-foreground before the ladder you’ll find this Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #4 : Past the two cannons that shoot from below in the third section, there are crumbling blocks leading up. Use the Scissor-Lift to unlock the gate to the minigame room. Complete the gauntlet of crumbling blocks to reach the Waddle-Dee.

: Past the two cannons that shoot from below in the third section, there are crumbling blocks leading up. Use the Scissor-Lift to unlock the gate to the minigame room. Complete the gauntlet of crumbling blocks to reach the Waddle-Dee. Waddle Dee #5: During the Glider sequence, progress until you find the falling rock mesa. There’s a main hole in the center, and a secondary hole to the right you can fly through. Go through that smaller hole on the right to find this Waddle Dee.

Mission: Remove 3 wanted posters

Wanted Poster #1 : At the top of the first section cliffs, to the left of the cave entrance.

: At the top of the first section cliffs, to the left of the cave entrance. Wanted Poster #2 : In the dark area (second section) near the end of the path, look on the second (left) girder platform before the exit. There’s a hidden path in the dark that leads to this wanted poster. Raise the platform for Waddle Dee #2 to make getting here easier.

: In the dark area (second section) near the end of the path, look on the second (left) girder platform before the exit. There’s a hidden path in the dark that leads to this wanted poster. Raise the platform for Waddle Dee #2 to make getting here easier. Wanted Poster #3: In the third section, cross the crumbling blocks with the cannon and climb the ladder leading to two cannons shooting up vertically. To the left of the ladder you just used, there’s a small ledge with the last poster.

Mission: Clear the secret room without falling

The “secret room” is the minigame room found in the third section of the level with the Scissor-Lift switch. This is where you’ll find Waddle Dee #2. To avoid falling, don’t go for the exta items in the Lift Mouthful Mode section. Up top, just float with Kirby to avoid touching the sleeping power-ups. If you do touch one, just stay where you are and stand on the little platform until Kirby wakes up!

Mission: Find the treasure hiding by the cactus triplets

At the very end of the level, stand on the sand at the three cactus plants. They’re behind and to the left of the level exit. Standing here causes a chest to spawn.

Level 5: Collector in the Sleepless Valley

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Hit 3 of Sillydillo’s handmade Kirbys

In the boss arena, you’ll find pink Kirby dolls hanging from the ceiling by string. Attack three of them to complete the mission.

Mission: Defeat Sillydillo with the Hammer ability

Due to Sillydillo’s moveset, using the Hammer ability is actually pretty tricky. You’ll need to hit him when he’s stunned. Charge your hammer to deal big damage!

Mission: Clear within 2:00

Dragon Fire is a good ability for quickly defeating Sillydillo. You can attack him at range, even when he’s doing his spin attacks. Burn the dolls he throws your way to deal extra damage fast!

Mission: Clear without taking any damage

Use the Dragon Fire Copy Ability to make this much easier. In the second phase, Sillydillo has two hard-to-dodge attacks. First, he rolls right at you three times. To dodge this, guard and tap left / right to perform a dodge roll. Wait for the boss to roll at you — that’s when you’ll want to dodge.

Next, Sillydillo will summon a doll to dance with. After spinning around, he’ll send two dolls to track Kirby. Use the Dragon Fire jump attack to dash away!

