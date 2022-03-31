Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How To Unlock All Blueprints | Copy Ability Upgrades Guide

Copy Abilities get a new twist in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. As you progress, you’ll be able to unlock new evolutions for your Copy Abilities. These new forms make your plain powers stronger than ever before, but you’ll have to find the hidden blueprints to even get the opportunity for an upgrade. Some of the blueprints are ridiculously well hidden — if you aren’t scouring every inch of every level, you can very easily miss some of our favorite powersets. That’s why we’ve put together a list of locations, explaining where to find every single blueprint in the game. If you want all the abilities, check the list below — they’re listed in the order you’ll find them.

Copy Ability Blueprints | All Locations

Blueprints are special collectibles that, when found, unlock Copy Ability evolutions in the Waddle Dee weapon shop. After finding a blueprint, return to the Weapon Shop to purchase evolution upgrades. These cost star coins and rare stones to unlock. Once unlock, they are permanently available, and you can select which template to use.

Needle: Clutter Needle – Found in “Scale the Cement Summit” — up the first three ladders, you’ll enter an area with metal blocks on the ground. Hit the bomb block in the upper right corner to reveal the blueprint.

Bomb: Chain Bomb – Found in “Fast-Flowing Waterworks” — in the section area, climb the ladder and reach the enemy arena. After clearing the arena, the blueprint will appear.

Ranger: Noble Ranger – Found in “The Tropical Terror” level. Defeat the boss Tropic Woods to unlock this blueprint.

Hammer: Toy Hammer – Found in the “Welcome to Wondaria” level. Complete the mission to “Make all the wilted flowers bloom”. Use the Water-Balloon Mouthful power at the end of the level to water eight wilted flowers in planters.

Sword: Gigant Sword – Appears after defeating the Wild Edge mini-boss in the “Speedway Circuit” level.

Crash: Time Crash – Found in the “Invasion at the Haunted House” level. In the third section, go past the two falling paintings, past the falling bomb enemy, and through the large ghost ambush. Around the corner on the narrow walkway, you’ll approach another wide area. To the left, there’s a hole in the wall with a visible star coin. Float down and into the hole to find a secret path to this blueprint. This is right before the third falling painting trap.

Tornado: Fleur Tornado – Found in “The Wondaria Dream Parade” level, reach the section where you can gain a Water-Balloon Mouthful Mode power. At the large cracked wall just past the second pipe (hidden behind blue boxes) push the floats into the wall to reveal a Waddle Dee cage. Break the wall behind that to find this blueprint.

Drill: Pencil Drill – Awarded after defeating Crawroline, the boss of the “Danger under the big top” level.

Sword: Meta Knight Sword – Awarded for completing the Meta Knight Cup at the Arena in the expanded Waddle Dee Village. The village wil expand after completing World 3.

Fire: Dragon Fire – Found in the “Windy, Freezing Seas” level. In the third section of the map, get a Fire Copy Ability and travel until you find a frozen Lift on the left. Grab it with Mouthful Mode and go right, then exit with the lift raised to reach a high treasure chest with this blueprint.

Ice: Frosty Ice – Rewarded at the end of “Battle of the Blizzard Bridge” level. Defeat the fourth miniboss encounter and a chest will appear containing the blueprint.

Bomb: Homing Bomb – Rewarded for defeating King Dedede in the “An Unexpected Beast King” level at the end of World 4.

Needle: Crystal Needle – Found in a chest in “The Wastes Where Life Began” level. In the large sandy area where you can collect green shards, climb onto the derelict ship in the back-right. On the ship, defeat the miniboss and check to the left for a chest.

Cutter: Buzz-Saw Cutter – Found in a chest in “Searching the Oasis” level. Reach the second section of the map. Look for a small ledge to the right of the purple gunk circle. It is hidden in the background. Jump down to it.

Hammer: Wild Hammer – Reward for defeating the Wild Bonkers miniboss in the “Alivel Mall (Staff Side)” level. Reach the miniboss by entering the minigame door in the third backroom area. Enter through the vent on the left. After the fight, collect the Hammer Copy Ability and hit the two star nails to unlock the gate.

Drill: Twin Drill – Hidden blueprint in the “Moonlight Canyon” level. In the first section, go up the cliffs past the barrel on the crumbling rocks. On the left side near the top, there’s another alcove with a barrel and crumbling blocks. Jump and break the barrel.

Ice: Blizzard Ice – Reward for defeating the boss Sillydillo in the “Collector in the Sleepless Valley” level.

Ranger: Space Ranger – Secret blueprint at the end of the “Conquer the Inferno Road” level. Get a Ranger ability in the third section of the level, then reach the level exit. Look for a target floating around a spire to the right. Shoot the target to get this bonus blueprint.

Sleep: Deep Sleep – Secret blueprint located in the “Burning, Churning Power Plant” level. Reach the end of the conveyor belt section with the crushers. At the end, light the Fire Lantern Switch and ride the crucher on the right up to the minigame bonus door. On the left, in the foreground, there’s a hidden passage inside the large crusher. It’s tricky to reach, but you can float over and into the hole to gain this very hidden blueprint.

Tornado: Storm Tornado – Secret blueprint located in the “Gathering of the Beast Council” level. After the Clawroline fight, look to the right of the roller coaster.

Hammer: Masked Hammer – After completing the main story, return to Waddle Dee Village and talk to the Waddle Dee sleeping next to King Dedede. He’ll reward you with this blueprint.

