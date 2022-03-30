Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Slider Overdrive Explained

Making a custom character is something that video games have been doing for quite some time. There’s really nothing like getting really serious about creating a character for an RPG and playing them a specific way because, from the bridge of their nose to the dimples on their cheeks, you made them to be exactly how they are.

Conversely, there’s also something to be gained from creating a wacky character in the creation engine to push it to its limits. Seeing how Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a wacky Borderlands spin-off, the game seems to encourage this sort of over-the-top character creation with the Slider Overdrive setting.

Because it’s not a typical option when creating a character, many fans might skip over it when making their character, however, those looking to make a character that’s truly “out there” with exaggerated features should consider turning it on.

Slider Overdrive Explained

When making a character, the player will choose their class and build before being thrown into Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands‘ character creation engine. From there, they’ll be given some options to dive right in, but before doing so, they’ll see the “Slider Overdrive” setting.

Essentially, the Slider Overdrive removes the limitations that sliders set when making a character. With it turned off, players can far exceed the “intended” options by making facial features much larger or smaller than would be allowed when keeping the limitations on. This can open the door for players to get wacky with their created character in a way that feels true to the spirit of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Slider Overdrive setting is off by default so if you’re looking to get a little more far out there with your character, make sure to turn it on. If you just want to play around in the character creator before making your character in earnest, turning the setting off after exceeding the limits, the sliders will simply max out to their original limitations.