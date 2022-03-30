Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: How to Unlock Multiclass

Because Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands takes a lot of queues from tabletop RPGs, it would make sense that the game would allow the player to merge two classes into one to create a more dynamic game, altered for each player’s specific playstyle. When making a character at the start of the campaign, players are told that they’ll eventually be able to choose a second class, but it won’t be available until later on.

Choosing a secondary class is a pretty big deal seeing how the abilities truly open the player up for a customizable playstyle. Fans of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands might be wondering when exactly the multiclass options are introduced, so take a look below to see when the second skill tree opens up.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Multiclass

The good news about multiclass options in Tiny Tina is that it’s impossible to miss or not engage with if the player keeps making their way through the story. Once completing the “Emotion of the Ocean” main quest where the player has a jam session with Torgue, they’ll be made to choose a secondary class.

This happens right before the second act of the game when the map truly begins to open up for exploration. While it would potentially be nice to choose a second class right off the bat, its position at the end of the first main narrative section of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gives the player enough time to have experimented around with their primary class enough to know what other abilities will suit their needs.

If you’re unsure of what class to choose, there’s really no bad option, however, make sure to read each entry and think about what abilities and perks can benefit your playstyle the most.