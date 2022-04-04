Where does Sons of the Forest Take Place?

Although Endnight Games originally planned to release Sons of the Forest next month in May 2022, very little is currently known about the game. This includes the exact location. However, a lot can be surmised from the three trailers that have been released so far.

2018’s The Forest takes place in a remote heavily forested peninsula. It is here that the game’s protagonist, Eric Leblanc, must fight off cannibalistic monsters while he searches for his son Timmy. The pair have been displaced due to a terrifying plane crash. Nonlinear gameplay takes players on a journey through the game’s open world as gamers attempt to survive in this danger-filled environment. Sons of the Forest seems to follow a similar path to the first game, but are there any new locations for fans to look forward to? Let’s find out!

Will Sons of the Forest take place in a new location?

There have been three trailers released for Sons of the Forest so far, each revealing a bit more. The first announcement trailer in 2019 showed a helicopter crash landing in a remote forest. Subsequent trailers showed off different locations such as a cabin surrounded by snow and a camp set up on a beach. One gruesome scene also showed the lead character catching and eating a sea turtle, lending a few more clues as to where the game takes place.

Developers never specified exactly where the first game, The Forest, took place and it will most likely be a similar case with Sons of the Forest. Despite not knowing if the game’s location is mirrored after a real-life place, it does look like the sequel will offer fans new environments to attempt to survive in. For one thing, a large area of the game looks like it will take place during a heavy snowstorm. This should involve players utilizing different survival skills than in the first game.

Check out Sons of the Forest in October 2022 on PC.