Endnight Games has been pretty vague on the details for their upcoming sequel to The Forest, titled Sons of the Forest. It feels like forever since the original game was released in 2018 and even longer as Sons of the Forest has been delayed more than once, with the most recent delay moving the game from May 2022 to October 2022. The Forest was an unexpected hit and has resulted in fans highly anticipating the launch of the sequel. As developers have revealed so little information on the plot, it’s been difficult to learn information about the new game such as when will the game take place? Is it a sequel or a prequel to The Forest? Luckily, there have been a few shared details and hints answering these questions. So, let’s dig in!

When does Sons of the Forest take place in the series?

Sons of the Forest will similarly feature a haunting remote location filled with cannibalistic creatures in a remote, forested location. Three trailers have been released so far, each revealing a little bit more information. Developers have shared that the upcoming game is a full sequel to the first, continuing where the story left off. Hints in the trailers referenced Sahara Therapeutics, a large company that deals with genetic experimentation and that was introduced in the first game. They are known to either own or have owned the peninsula where the first game took place, home to an extensive underground research laboratory located deep beneath the forest floor.

The location in the Sons of the Forest looks like it could be Sahara Therapeutics’ “site 2,” teased at the end of The Forest. It looks like the sequel will reveal even more about the immoral company and how the menacing cannibals were produced and let free. New tools have also been featured in the game’s trailers including a GPS device, ax, crossbow, and more.

