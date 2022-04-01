With Hogwarts Legacy right around the corner, you probably have an itch to explore other games that also take you to a fantastical world like Hogwarts. There are witches and wizards, wands and potions, and a breathtaking history that spans generations of stories and unforgettable characters. Lots of games take on the idea of fantasy and magic but don’t mix them anywhere near as good as the ones in the list that we created. So, check out the top 20 games like Hogwarts Legacy below:

#20 Wizard of Legend

Publisher: Humble Bundle

Developer: Contingent99

Platform: PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Release Date: May 2018

Wizard of Legend lets players take control of a wizard either by themselves or with friends and fight through a 10-floor procedurally generated dungeon called the Chaos Trials. Completing the Chaos Trials results in your becoming the ultimate Wizard of Legend. You’re able to cast spells to fight your enemies and have the ability to switch out those spells via in-game shops. While the general format in which the enemies will be appearing, the dungeons are completely brand new every time you enter them and provide for a completely new gameplay experience every single time.

#19 Magicka 1 & 2 Series

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Developer: Paradox Interactive

Platform: PC, PS4, Mac, Linux

Release Date: May 2011

After being treated to a brief tutorial the 1-4 players are instructed by Vlad to find the seer Nostrir and set out towards Crystal Bay, where Nostrir resides. On the way, the player passes through a group of humans celebrating a festival called “Interdependence Day”. The festival grounds are attacked by goblins which the player defeats. You can choose to play in a single-player mode but it is more encouraged to play with three friends for four-player co-ops. This wasn’t an immediate hit when it first launched but fans of the game and series will definitely say that the fandom behind it is still proud and strong.

#18 Nobody Saves the World

Publisher: DrinkBox Studios

Developer: DrinkBox Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: January 2022

Nobody Saves the World is developed by the same team that brought us the infamous Guacamelee. This time, inspiration was taken from games like The Legend of Zelda series to make a procedurally generated dungeon crawler. Players can play by themselves or with friends to cast spells to destroy enemies and collect loot and rewards. There are different quests and gameplay objectives for you to accomplish in order to progress through the story as well as to unlock legendary dungeons to face even more vicious enemies. One of the fun parts about this game is that the only respawn point available is located exactly where players would encounter a boss, making things that much more difficult.

#17 Spellcaster University

Publisher: Sneaky Yak Studio

Developer: Sneaky Yak Studio

Platform: PC

Release Date: Jun 2021

Spellcaster University is a little bit different from the other games on this list as it resembles games similar to Fallout Shelter. You are the God-like character in charge of a prestigious school of mages. You are tasked with creating rooms, training students, fighting monsters, and so much more through different in-game objectives. You will have access to different decks of cards that offer you different decks of cards that offer different magical abilities that unlock secret rooms and the true power behind certain artifacts. What sounds more fun that have full control over your own wizarding school and the students that attend it?

#16 Dark Messiah of Might & Magic

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Arkane Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox 360

Release Date: October 2006

This might as well have been a Souls game before the genre really existed. You play as Sareth who is serving under the great Wizard Phenrig. You develop a character that you are able to level up and add skills to according to the earned experience points. You can spend these points on either Combat, Magic, or Miscellaneous and build your character to best fight against some incredibly powerful enemies. There is also a multiplayer mode where players battle against one another and earn points by completing objectives and performing maneuvers across the map. You could also take advantage of a Colosseum mode that lets players fight in one-on-one duels while other players can sit in the audience and look on.

#15 Tales of Arise

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: Bandai Namco

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: September 2021

The Tales of series is beloved among fans of JRPG games. This particular game was meant to be aimed at new and existing fans through intense gameplay alterations and character development. As always, there is a great story involved that will take you across the world of both Rena and Dahna, worlds that are divided by conflict. It won Best RPG at The Game Awards 2021 and it deserves it for all of the efforts clearly put into its development. There is no multiplayer, however, so if you are interested in that then you might want to look elsewhere but as mentioned before, the single-player leaves so much to be explored that you will be too focused on that.

#14 Wizard101

Publisher: KingIsle Entertainment

Developer: KingIsle Entertainment

Platform: PC, Mac

Release Date: September 2008

Wizard101 has been around for a long time and there are still many players now who are native to when it was first released. You are able to fight with other wizards or NPCs and have duels in order to progress through the story and earn more worlds to explore. It is an MMORPG so you can invite your friends to join you to play online and create sets of unique spells and playstyles. There is also a subscription service that you could pay for that allows you to play through all of the available worlds right off the bat. Now, players have the opportunity to raise their character’s level to 150, and considering the niche popularity of the game, there will probably be more updates or patches in the near future.

#13 Legendary Tales

Publisher: Urban Wolf Games Inc

Developer: Urban Wolf Games Inc

Platform: PC

Release Date: September 2021

Legendary Tales is a VR adventure that lets you play with up to four friends in a first-person, medieval fantasy. There are many ever-changing dungeons and enemies that you can fight against with real attacks that will test your reflexes and abilities. There is currently a skill tree in development that will allow your character to focus on specific attributes as well as tons of magic spells and collectibles that you can take advantage of. The multiplayer aspect is exclusively co-op which means that you can experience the story with your friends all in VR together! Just make sure that you keep your wrist straps tightened!

#12 Spellbreak

Publisher: Proletariat

Developer: Proletariat

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release Date: September 2020

Spellbreak is a competitive battle royale game with a focus on magic. Players use gauntlets that help them fire spells at their enemies similar to the way that guns would be used. There are six different elements that spells could fall under which could determine your strengths and weakness against other players. You will have to watch as your Mana depletes and make sure that you distribute all your skills well enough for the best characters. You can enjoy a team deathmatch mode as well with your friends and a 5v5 mode that lets you take control of points.

#11 Mortal Online 2

Publisher: Star Vault AB

Developer: Star Vault AB

Platform: PC

Release Date: Jan 2022

Create your character and forge your journey with your friends in this critically acclaimed sequel to Mortal Online. This is a first-person sandbox MMORPG that allows you to forge your own path in a dangerous world where players can attack you at any time. There is tons of loot to be earned and plenty of objectives to complete. You could also play around with the complex crafting system that offers millions of different combinations as well as the different battle styles that you could master. You’ll be able to explore dungeons as well to put these abilities to the test so watch out for incredible monsters and unforgettable fights.

#10 Harry Potter Movie Adaptations

Publisher: Several

Developer: Several

Platform: PS, PS2, PS3, Xbox, Xbox 360, PC, Mac

Release Date: November 2001

I genuinely thought that some of the games in the Harry Potter main game series were very good. Namely, The Philosopher’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets as they offered gameplay that let you genuinely explore Hogwarts and the areas around it. You will play through the story involved in the game’s respective movie tie-in as well as follow several side objectives to learn things about characters or information that otherwise wouldn’t have been said elsewhere. They all took a third-person perspective and put you in the shoes of the eponymous Harry Potter as he is joined by his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. You’ll come across plenty of other familiar faces and will be surprised to know that many of the actors reprise their roles in some of the games.

#9 Wands

Publisher: Cortopia AB

Developer: Cortopia AB

Platform: PC, Oculus

Release Date: August 2016

Wands is a first-person VR game that quite literally puts you in the shoes of a wand wielder with a plethora of fantastic powers at your disposal. You will be playing against other players online as they too fling magical powers at you in an attempt to defeat you. There are 25 unique spells for you to learn and 15 powerful wands for you to wield. The community is incredibly friendly and inviting which makes for some unforgettable online encounters. The graphics and atmosphere really immerse you in this world and the consistent updates definitely makes Wands a must for those who have a VR headset.

#8 The Wizards

Publisher: Carbon Studio

Developer: Carbon Studio

Platform: PC, PS$, Oculus Quest

Release Date: July 2017

While The Wizards might seem similar to other fantastical VR games, in this game you focus on hand gestures to perform magic against an array of enemies. You will play in an immersive world that introduces you to hostile creatures in desperate need of a beating. There are up to six spells that you can learn in an open world that lets you either roam it freely or explore it via teleportation. There are tons of movement skills to be learned and the game takes plenty of advantage of the VR landscape.

#7 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Publisher: CD Projekt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: May 2015

Another one of my personal favorites on this list, Witcher 3 follows the story of Geralt of Rivia as he travels through different cities in search of his lost adoptive daughter, Ciri. Of course, there is far more to unpack than what I just explained but the depths that this game goes through to really put yourself in the world that CD Projekt Red created is absolutely incredible. You are given quests that contain NPC and dialogue options that have never been displayed in a game while also not shying away from the harsh reality of being alive during the period of time in which the game is portraying. It also helps that there is a lot of content to take from in the form of the original Polish novels but I would highly recommend this to anyone who is a fan of fantasy roleplay.

#6 Blade and Sorcery VR Game

Publisher: WarpFrog

Developer: WarpFrog

Platform: PC

Release Date: December 2018

This game is an immersive and innovative physics-based VR sandbox game that focuses on the simulation of your quite literally being in the world of the game. The developers tried to focus on less ‘gamey’ gameplay mechanics and stayed true to the integrity of gameplay. Every object you pick up or use in combat has genuine weight to it which makes battles more unique and realistic. There is even the opportunity for full-body tracking if you have that ability as well as the agility to really step it up a notch by utilizing physics in climbing edges or hooking objects to get to other places.

#5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform: PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: November 2011

I remember being in high school when this game came out and being so excited that I and most of my friends took that Friday off from school just to play it at our separate homes. You play as the Dragonborn who must train in order to stop the dragon Alduin from unleashing chaos across Tamriel. There are plenty of quests to take advantage of as well as an intense character creation system and a herd of mods you could install on PC for the most elite experience. This game is also among the few in history to be released for just about every platform available since its release so if that isn’t a testament to its greatness, then I don’t know what is. Craft weapons, steal from villagers and shout at dragons in this RPG adventure that has carved a space for itself in the fantasy genre.

#4 LEGO Harry Potter Games

Publisher: Warner Bros

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Platform: PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: October 2016

The Harry Potter rendition of the LEGO games follows the same format in that none of the characters are voiced more than generic sounds and gestures. The stories follow the same as those from the films albeit with more comedic moments that are seamlessly woven into the dialogue. You can play as most if not all of your favorite characters and go through different levels themed after your favorite locations from the books and films. Like other LEGO games, you can collect bricks and solve puzzles by building objects and using characters that have specific abilities. You can also enjoy just about all of them with friends for co-op fun!

#3 Life is Strange

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Dontnod Entertainment

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Release Date: January 2015

Life is Strange changed the gaming landscape in almost all aspects when it first came out. First, it was released as episodes that needed to be followed by the release as they came out as opposed to all together like other games and the writing was impeccable. It followed the story of Max Caulfield who returns to the small fishing town of Arcadia Bay after not having been there in three years. She is faced with her old best friend, Chloe Price, and a history that plagues the town and everyone in it. Max can control time using different facets of photography and feeling so it is up to her to generate choices that determine how the end of the game will play out. There are so many heart-wrenching moments that spawned several sequels and comic book adaptations.

#2 Persona 5

Publisher: Atlus

Developer: P-Studio

Platform: PS3, PS4

Release Date: September 2016

The fifth installment in the Persona series does not disappoint with its turn-based fighting style and flurry of side quests you can complete. You play as a new student at a high school where you meet with several students who each have different stories and failures that can all be attributed to different evil adults in their lives. These teenagers are then transported to another world where they take on the roles of The Phantom Thieves that enter the heart and souls of their enemies to essentially change their perspective on things and help reveal their true intentions. The story is very heavy and follows every day of an entire school year with tests and all so not only will you need to worry about combat, you will also need to plan out your day and everyone that you talk to so that you have enough time to do it all.

#1 Fable

Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios

Developer: Lionhead Studios

Platform: Xbox, PC, Mac, Xbox 360

Release Date: September 2004

Fable was one of my favorite games growing up. You play as a boy whose town is destroyed which then leads you on a path of either good or evil that shapes not only the outcome of the game but your appearance. There is plenty of comedic dialogue to flow through but you will be able to explore an open world with tons of NPCs that will give you different quests. You can learn different magical abilities and wield different weapons as you battle an array of different enemies and beasts all with different gameplay mechanics. There are two more games in the lineup that follow relatively the same format and are all incredible in their own rights as well.

BONUS – Book of Spells & Book of Potions

Publisher: Sony

Developer: London Studio

Platform: PS3

Release Date: November 2013

This was Sony’s attempt to integrate both the magic of JK Rowling’s worlds with the movement capabilities of the PlayStation Move. Players were asked to sit on the floor and follow steps provided in the different ‘Books’ that the game physically provided them with. In the Spells version, you were able to cast different spells in rooms that were provided to you almost as portals that you were able to interact with. The Potions version would have you rotate the controller to create different portions according to the recipes you were provided with. Both of these were short-lived but immersed players into a glimpse of what it could possibly be like to have to complete these tasks as a wizard themselves.