Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Legendary Weapons List

As is in the genre name, collecting loot is a major part of all looter-shooters. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as a spinoff from one of the most popular series in the genre, Borderlands, is no exception as players are constantly combing through their inventories swapping out gear in favor of higher leveled items.

While there are a lot of stats to consider when choosing which items to keep in your loadout, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands follows cues from the rest of the genre and ranks items by rarity. Although it’s not always the case, in general, the rarer the item, the better it has the potential to be.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands breaks things down by color, going from the most common to rarest: grey, green, blue, purple, and orange. Orange, Legendary items tend to be the best in the game, although they do get outdone by other items as the player continues to level up. That said, when they become available, the player should always consider picking them up as they can enhance their abilities in some major ways.

More Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Guides:

How to Fast Travel in the Overworld | Shift Codes List March 2022 | Class Guide | ‘Connection Lost’ Shift Error Fix | Elemental Damage Explained | How to Skip Random Encounters | Raiders of the Lost Shark Quest Guide | How to Emote | Chapter List

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Legendary Items

It’s important to note that there’s a lot to discover in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands so the list below isn’t complete just yet. As fans continue exploring the nooks and crannies of the game, more Legendary gear will be uncovered, however, there’s already been a good portion of items revealed.

Legendary SMGs

Borea’s Breath

Brand: Feriore

Brand: Feriore Blazing Volley

Brand: Hyperius

Brand: Hyperius Fragment Rain

Brand: Feriore

Brand: Feriore Shadowfire

Brand: Feriore

Brand: Feriore White Rider

Brand: Dahlia

Brand: Dahlia Wizard’s Pipe

Brand: Hyperius

Legendary Pistols

Apex

Brand: Dahlia

Brand: Dahlia Boniface’s Soul

Brand: Feriore

Brand: Feriore Liquid Cooling

Brand: Skuldugger

Brand: Skuldugger Masterwork Handbow

Brand: Blackpowder

Brand: Blackpowder Perceiver of the Peak

Brand: Dahlia

Brand: Dahlia Queen’s Cry

Brand: Stoker

Legendary Assault Rifles

Lil K’s Bread Slicer

Brand: Stoker

Brand: Stoker Manual Transmission

Brand: Stoker

Legendary Shotguns

Crossblade of Discipline

Brand: Blackpowder

Brand: Blackpowder Reign of Arrows

Brand: Blackpowder

Brand: Blackpowder Swordsplosion

Brand: Torgue

Legendary Sniper Rifles

Aphotic Antique Greatbow

Brand: Hyperius

Brand: Hyperius Dry’l’s Fury

Brand: Stoker

Brand: Stoker Gloomy Carrouser

Brand: Blackpowder

Brand: Blackpowder Practiced Envy

Brand: Blackpowder

Legendary Melee Weapons

Diamondguard Sword

Brand: Swifft

Brand: Swifft Fatebreaker

Brand: Valora

Brand: Valora Frying Pan

Brand: Bonk

Brand: Bonk Goblin Pickaxe

Brand: Kleave

Brand: Kleave Ragnarok

Brand: Torgue

Brand: Torgue Slammin’ Salmon of Mirth

Brand: Bonk

Brand: Bonk Snake Stick

Brand: Kleave

Brand: Kleave Spellblade

Brand: Swifft

Brand: Swifft Twin Soul

Brand: Swifft

Legendary Rocket Launchers

Cannonballer

Brand: Torgue

Thanks to PCGamesN and Windows Central for help compiling the list.