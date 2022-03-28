Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Legendary Weapons List

As is in the genre name, collecting loot is a major part of all looter-shooters. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as a spinoff from one of the most popular series in the genre, Borderlands, is no exception as players are constantly combing through their inventories swapping out gear in favor of higher leveled items.
While there are a lot of stats to consider when choosing which items to keep in your loadout, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands follows cues from the rest of the genre and ranks items by rarity. Although it’s not always the case, in general, the rarer the item, the better it has the potential to be.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands breaks things down by color, going from the most common to rarest: grey, green, blue, purple, and orange. Orange, Legendary items tend to be the best in the game, although they do get outdone by other items as the player continues to level up. That said, when they become available, the player should always consider picking them up as they can enhance their abilities in some major ways.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Legendary Items
It’s important to note that there’s a lot to discover in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands so the list below isn’t complete just yet. As fans continue exploring the nooks and crannies of the game, more Legendary gear will be uncovered, however, there’s already been a good portion of items revealed.
Legendary SMGs
- Borea’s Breath
Brand: Feriore
- Blazing Volley
Brand: Hyperius
- Fragment Rain
Brand: Feriore
- Shadowfire
Brand: Feriore
- White Rider
Brand: Dahlia
- Wizard’s Pipe
Brand: Hyperius
Legendary Pistols
- Apex
Brand: Dahlia
- Boniface’s Soul
Brand: Feriore
- Liquid Cooling
Brand: Skuldugger
- Masterwork Handbow
Brand: Blackpowder
- Perceiver of the Peak
Brand: Dahlia
- Queen’s Cry
Brand: Stoker
Legendary Assault Rifles
- Lil K’s Bread Slicer
Brand: Stoker
- Manual Transmission
Brand: Stoker
Legendary Shotguns
- Crossblade of Discipline
Brand: Blackpowder
- Reign of Arrows
Brand: Blackpowder
- Swordsplosion
Brand: Torgue
Legendary Sniper Rifles
- Aphotic Antique Greatbow
Brand: Hyperius
- Dry’l’s Fury
Brand: Stoker
- Gloomy Carrouser
Brand: Blackpowder
- Practiced Envy
Brand: Blackpowder
Legendary Melee Weapons
- Diamondguard Sword
Brand: Swifft
- Fatebreaker
Brand: Valora
- Frying Pan
Brand: Bonk
- Goblin Pickaxe
Brand: Kleave
- Ragnarok
Brand: Torgue
- Slammin’ Salmon of Mirth
Brand: Bonk
- Snake Stick
Brand: Kleave
- Spellblade
Brand: Swifft
- Twin Soul
Brand: Swifft
Legendary Rocket Launchers
- Cannonballer
Brand: Torgue
Thanks to PCGamesN and Windows Central for help compiling the list.