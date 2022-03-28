Gameranx

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Legendary Weapons List

As is in the genre name, collecting loot is a major part of all looter-shooters. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as a spinoff from one of the most popular series in the genre, Borderlands, is no exception as players are constantly combing through their inventories swapping out gear in favor of higher leveled items.

While there are a lot of stats to consider when choosing which items to keep in your loadout, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands follows cues from the rest of the genre and ranks items by rarity. Although it’s not always the case, in general, the rarer the item, the better it has the potential to be.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands breaks things down by color, going from the most common to rarest: grey, green, blue, purple, and orange. Orange, Legendary items tend to be the best in the game, although they do get outdone by other items as the player continues to level up. That said, when they become available, the player should always consider picking them up as they can enhance their abilities in some major ways.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Legendary Items

It’s important to note that there’s a lot to discover in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands so the list below isn’t complete just yet. As fans continue exploring the nooks and crannies of the game, more Legendary gear will be uncovered, however, there’s already been a good portion of items revealed.

Legendary SMGs

  • Borea’s Breath
    Brand: Feriore
  • Blazing Volley
    Brand: Hyperius
  • Fragment Rain
    Brand: Feriore
  • Shadowfire
    Brand: Feriore
  • White Rider
    Brand: Dahlia
  • Wizard’s Pipe
    Brand: Hyperius

Legendary Pistols

  • Apex
    Brand: Dahlia
  • Boniface’s Soul
    Brand: Feriore
  • Liquid Cooling
    Brand: Skuldugger
  • Masterwork Handbow
    Brand: Blackpowder
  • Perceiver of the Peak
    Brand: Dahlia
  • Queen’s Cry
    Brand: Stoker

Legendary Assault Rifles

  • Lil K’s Bread Slicer
    Brand: Stoker
  • Manual Transmission
    Brand: Stoker

Legendary Shotguns

  • Crossblade of Discipline
    Brand: Blackpowder
  • Reign of Arrows
    Brand: Blackpowder
  • Swordsplosion
    Brand: Torgue

Legendary Sniper Rifles

  • Aphotic Antique Greatbow
    Brand: Hyperius
  • Dry’l’s Fury
    Brand: Stoker
  • Gloomy Carrouser
    Brand: Blackpowder
  • Practiced Envy
    Brand: Blackpowder

Legendary Melee Weapons

  • Diamondguard Sword
    Brand: Swifft
  • Fatebreaker
    Brand: Valora
  • Frying Pan
    Brand: Bonk
  • Goblin Pickaxe
    Brand: Kleave
  • Ragnarok
    Brand: Torgue
  • Slammin’ Salmon of Mirth
    Brand: Bonk
  • Snake Stick
    Brand: Kleave
  • Spellblade
    Brand: Swifft
  • Twin Soul
    Brand: Swifft

Legendary Rocket Launchers

  • Cannonballer
    Brand: Torgue

