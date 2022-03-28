Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How To Get Rare Stones | Copy Ability Upgrades

Kirby and the Forgotten Land adds a new twist to Copy Abilities. Like in all previous games, Kirby can suck up enemies to steal their powers — eat up a fire enemy and Kirby can start shooting flames. In the Forgotten World, each Copy Ability has multiple templates you can unlock at the Waddle Dee Weapon Shop, a location you’ll build after completing the first world. At the Weapon Shop, you can spend your regular currency and “Rare Stones” to upgrade Copy Abilities, turning fire into lava, or giving your Ranger Copy Ability double guns for even faster shooting.

There are tons of new Copy Ability variants, but you’ll need more than just money to buy them. You’ll need Blueprints and Rare Stones. Rare Stones are a valuable currency you can only get from one source, and you can earn extra by carefully searching the World Map for any suspicious areas. We’ll explain how to earn Rare Stones fully in the guide below.

How To Get Rare Stones | Waddle Dee Weapon Shop Upgrading

Rare Stones are special collectibles required to unlock upgrades for Kirby’s Copy Abilities. After unlocking a Copy Ability by collecting it for the first time, it will appear in the Waddle Dee store in the village. You can swap between different upgrades by interacting — or just by sucking up the mannequin right in the shop.

As you collect Waddle Dees, Treasure Road portals will appear in the world map. Enter the portal and complete them — you don’t need to finish under the par time. Completing the stage under the total time limit is all you need to earn one Rare Stone.

Most Copy Ability Upgrades cost 2 Rare Stones, and you’ll unlock plenty of Treasure Roads for completing levels. You can also find Hidden Treasure Roads. Hidden Treasure Roads are always located at notable geometry locations in the World Map. If you see a lake, or a little city, or anything else that doesn’t have a level, that spot might have a Hidden Treasure Road.

To unlock upgrades, you’ll also need to find Blueprints. Blueprints are sometimes rewarded automatically for completing challenges in levels, and sometimes you’ll have to find them in hidden areas. If you’ve reached a level with a blueprint that you missed, you can talk to the Wise Waddle Dee in the Waddle Dee Village. He’s the one with a professor cap to the right of the star exit. This Waddle Dee will tell you if there are any Blueprints available, and will give you a clue which level to find them in.

Combine Blueprints and Rare Stones, and you’ll be able to upgrade your Copy Abilities for a small fee at the Waddle Dee Weapon Shop. Upgrades can significantly improve how much damage your Copy Abilities do — super useful against big bosses. Especially when trying to 100% those big bosses.

