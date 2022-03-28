Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How To Find All Waddle Dees | World 2: Everbay Coast

The Waddle Dees get trickier to find in Everbay Coast — the second set of levels of Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The missions are more obscure, forcing you to replay all five levels multiple times to get them all. If you’re ever lost or confused on your Forgotten Land adventure and need more of these missing Waddle Dees to unlock the Level 5 boss door, here’s a full list of locations for World 2.

Everybay Coast is a unique location in the world of Kirby. What starts out as an idyllic coast, you’ll quickly begin exploring abandoned refineries and industrial zones filled with dangerous machinery. The levels are even more expansively detailed here. Kirby must swim and float to find secret areas filled with treasure — or more Waddle Dees if you’re lucky. The mission descriptions won’t always help here. Even if you replay the same level four times, you can very easily miss some of these secrets. Here’s how to 100% Everbay Coast, and that includes tips for earning all the Waddle Dees against the big boss at the end.

Level 1: Abandoned Beach

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : Reach the second stage of the level. After Wild Bonkers, take the Hammer Copy Ability then continue until you see a yellow ladder in the background. Climb up and hit the wood stump with the Hammer to lower the wall.

: Reach the second stage of the level. After Wild Bonkers, take the Hammer Copy Ability then continue until you see a yellow ladder in the background. Climb up and hit the wood stump with the Hammer to lower the wall. Waddle Dee #2 : In the third stage with the whirlpools, continue until you find a rock wall on the right. Climb up the platforms and smack the wood plug with a Hammer Copy Ability to reveal a mini-game area. You need to sprint to the end of the block path before the blocks break!

: In the third stage with the whirlpools, continue until you find a rock wall on the right. Climb up the platforms and smack the wood plug with a Hammer Copy Ability to reveal a mini-game area. You need to sprint to the end of the block path before the blocks break! Waddle Dee #3: At the Windblast Mouthful Mode area, reach the second yellow spinner switches. Cross the bridge to the left side and go down, activate the yellow spinner with gusts of wind and ride the boat. Ride up to the left-upper corner of the water area and smash through the cracked rock.

Mission: Crack open 3 Knock-Knock Nuts

Nut #1 : At the start of the level, reach the beach across the water with the orange crates and neon pointer sign. Under the palm tree, you’ll find the first nut. Nudge it a few times to break it open.

: At the start of the level, reach the beach across the water with the orange crates and neon pointer sign. Under the palm tree, you’ll find the first nut. Nudge it a few times to break it open. Nut #2 : Reach the first star. To the left you’ll find the nut under the palm tree.

: Reach the first star. To the left you’ll find the nut under the palm tree. Nut #3: At the end of the level, gain the little boat with the Windblast Mouthful Mode ability and go to the right-upper corner. That’s where the last hidden nut is located!

Mission: Destroy the animal sand sculpture

At the end of the second section of the map. Continue past the star door and you’ll find a sand Awoofy. Smash it!

Mission: Complete the sign on the rooftop

After collecting the Windblast Mouthful Mode ability, run back to the neon sign. Stand in the empty space to complete the sign and unlock this easy-to-miss mission

Level 2: Concrete Isles

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : In the first area, find all 5 green pieces to raise the crane platform with this Waddle Dee.

: In the first area, find all 5 green pieces to raise the crane platform with this Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #2 : Later, after the digger enemies, acquire the Drill Copy Ability and dig all the glowing buried spots. Collect all five orange pieces to raise the crane platform with a Waddle Dee chest. The last piece is at the end of the motorized lift Mouthful Mode path, in the small alcove.

: Later, after the digger enemies, acquire the Drill Copy Ability and dig all the glowing buried spots. Collect all five orange pieces to raise the crane platform with a Waddle Dee chest. The last piece is at the end of the motorized lift Mouthful Mode path, in the small alcove. Waddle Dee #3 : Near the yellow star exit to the first section of the level, swim in the water to the right. There’s a fallen section of fence you can swim over. Follow the path to the island in the distance. There’s a Waddle Dee in the chest.

: Near the yellow star exit to the first section of the level, swim in the water to the right. There’s a fallen section of fence you can swim over. Follow the path to the island in the distance. There’s a Waddle Dee in the chest. Waddle Dee #4: In the second area, find all five green pieces. Dig up all the glowing buried spots and find the orange star. Suck up the Pipe Mouthful Mode power and crash into the concrete pillar to gain the last green piece.

Mission: Greet 3 sea birds

Sea Bird #1 : At the start of the level, you’ll see a white bird sitting in the water next to a small concrete platform. Get close so it flies away to begin the mission.

: At the start of the level, you’ll see a white bird sitting in the water next to a small concrete platform. Get close so it flies away to begin the mission. Sea Bird #2 : Past the spinning spikes after the driller enemies on the round platform, you’ll find this bird in the water.

: Past the spinning spikes after the driller enemies on the round platform, you’ll find this bird in the water. Sea Bird #3: Get close to the white sea bird next to the floating star at the end of the first section.

Mission: Make landfall on the isle of treasure

Near the yellow star exit to the first section of the level, swim in the water to the right. There’s a fallen section of fence you can swim over. Follow the path to the island in the distance. You’ll find a chest and unlock this mission.

Mission: Dig up a Maxim Tomato

At the last catwalk before the exit star, dig the glowing buried spot with the Drill Copy Ability.

Level 3: Scale the Cement Summit

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : Go up the first three ladders, them jump to the pool to the left instead of continuing up. Check the left-foreground for a ladder leading down. Go down and use Mouthful Mode to clear the cabinet and reveal this hidden Waddle Dee.

: Go up the first three ladders, them jump to the pool to the left instead of continuing up. Check the left-foreground for a ladder leading down. Go down and use Mouthful Mode to clear the cabinet and reveal this hidden Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #2 : After the Fleurina fight, climb the concrete structure until you reach a star switch. Hit it and a timer will appear. Rush up (using the Tornado Copy Ability to move faster) to get the Waddle Dee.

: After the Fleurina fight, climb the concrete structure until you reach a star switch. Hit it and a timer will appear. Rush up (using the Tornado Copy Ability to move faster) to get the Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #3 : A secret room is located at the top of the second section of the level — after the Fleurina mini-boss. At the top, go to the Kirby Wanted Poster on the left and run into the foreground to find the door. You’ll earn a Waddle Dee for completing the challenge.

: A secret room is located at the top of the second section of the level — after the Fleurina mini-boss. At the top, go to the Kirby Wanted Poster on the left and run into the foreground to find the door. You’ll earn a Waddle Dee for completing the challenge. Waddle Dee #4: During the Arch Mouthful sequence, you’ll fly through an industrial area. Just as you leave, look on the right side. There’s a cracked wall — smash through it to reveal a hidden path.

Mission: Remove 3 wanted posters

Wanted Poster #1 : Climb the first ladder in the level and look right to find this poster. Knock it down to begin the mission.

: Climb the first ladder in the level and look right to find this poster. Knock it down to begin the mission. Wanted Poster #2 : At the top of the section past Fleurina, reach the area where the second Waddle Dee appears when you hit the star switch. To the left, there’s a wanted poster above the pool of water.

: At the top of the section past Fleurina, reach the area where the second Waddle Dee appears when you hit the star switch. To the left, there’s a wanted poster above the pool of water. Wanted Poster #3: After the Arch Mouthful section, you’ll land at the end of the level. Look behind the trees on the right for a sneaky hidden wanted poster.

Mission: Avoid the spikes in the secret room

The secret room is located at the top of the second section of the level — after the Fleurina mini-boss. At the top, go to the Kirby Wanted Poster on the left and run into the foreground to find the door. You’ll earn a Waddle Dee for completing the challenge.

Complete the challenge without touching the spikes to complete this mission.

Mission: Freeze Fleurina with an Ice ability

You can grab an Ice Ability from Waddle Dee Village or collect one at the very end of the level. Keep the Ice Ability from the start and use it on the Fleurina miniboss to freeze her. That’s it!

You can freeze her while she’s spinning in place. You’ll see ice cubes forming on her! Keep using ice and she’ll freeze solid.

Level 4: Fast-Flowing Waterworks

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : At the water-slide section in the first part of the level, one Waddle Dee cage is in the metal arches at the end of the slide.

: At the water-slide section in the first part of the level, one Waddle Dee cage is in the metal arches at the end of the slide. Waddle Dee #2 : Reach the second section of the map, then to the second star door. Set off the Bomb Block and drop down into the hole to the left. In this obstacle course, you need to reach the end before the time limit. Follow this route: right, left, center.

: Reach the second section of the map, then to the second star door. Set off the Bomb Block and drop down into the hole to the left. In this obstacle course, you need to reach the end before the time limit. Follow this route: right, left, center. Waddle Dee #3 : In the third section, you’ll need to move the second Stairs Mouthful Mode across the metal bridge and onto a star switch. This raises one of the yellow fences above — make note of these fences!

: In the third section, you’ll need to move the second Stairs Mouthful Mode across the metal bridge and onto a star switch. This raises one of the yellow fences above — make note of these fences! Waddle Dee #4 : In the same spot as the previous Waddle Dee, there’s another in the far back. Use the Stairs Mouthful across the bridge with burning blocks and drop it onto the star switches to the right of the yellow gate. This will lower the other two yellow gates, giving you access to the Waddle Dee.

: In the same spot as the previous Waddle Dee, there’s another in the far back. Use the Stairs Mouthful across the bridge with burning blocks and drop it onto the star switches to the right of the yellow gate. This will lower the other two yellow gates, giving you access to the Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #5: At the second whirlpool, hit the star switch on the right to create a platform bridge leading to the floating Waddle Dee.

Mission: Eat 3 tins of fish

Fish #1 : At the first star door (down the water slide) stand in the back-right corner to find a glowing spot. Stand here to make the fish tin appear on the left.

: At the first star door (down the water slide) stand in the back-right corner to find a glowing spot. Stand here to make the fish tin appear on the left. Fish #2 : In the third section of the map, raise the metal bridge for the Stairs Mouthful ability and use them to reach the burning blocks. Use Ice Copy

Ability to put out the fires and find this tuna can.

: In the third section of the map, raise the metal bridge for the Stairs Mouthful ability and use them to reach the burning blocks. Use Ice Copy Ability to put out the fires and find this tuna can. Fish #3: Later in the level, you’ll encounter a big swirling whirlpool. The tin of fish is spinning around the outer edge of the whirlpool.

Mission: Win the battle without falling into the water

In the second section of the level, you’ll get locked into an arena with spawning enemies — defeat the enemies without falling into the water to complete the mission.

Mission: Find the golden fish

The Golden Fish is located in the third section of the map, in the foreground at the second Stairs Mouthful Mode. Jump into the water

Level 5: The Tropical Terror

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Destroy Tropic Woods’s roots

In the second phase, the boss spawns roots that chase you. They form walls in the arena — attack them to destroy the roots. Any section will complete this mission.

Mission: Clear without using a Copy Ability

Dump your Copy Abilities and only use stars! Suck up stars and launch them to deal big damage to Tropic Woods. You can always find a star when the tree launches a windy gust attack. Stars also appear from the roots or when the tree summons a wall.

Mission: Clear within 2:00

Beat the boss in two minutes or less. Go all-out with your upgraded Copy Abilities! Fire is a good one for dealing fast damage — but it makes winning without taking hits challenging.

Mission: Clear without taking any damage

Using the upgraded Fire Copy Ability, you can drain his health bar very quickly. Float when he’s about to launch a gust of wind to avoid it and run away when coconuts start to fall. Take your time — if you’re very close to the boss, its root attack has a much harder time hitting you.

