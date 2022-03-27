Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Raiders of the Lost Shark Side Quest Guide

There are a lot of side quests packed into Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for players to complete while on the hunt for powerful weapons and skill points to upgrade their character. Truly paying homage to the tabletop RPGs that inspired it, many of the game’s quests are simple fetch quests that have the player run to a dungeon, defeat some waves of enemies, and come back with some sort of knick-knack.

Some of the deeper questlines in the game, however, ask a little bit more of the player. Usually, those are the ones found within the many areas that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands sends the player to and not simply scattered about the Overworld. “Raiders of the Lost Shark” is one such quest that sees the player helping a skeleton looking to reclaim some valuables.

Raiders of the Lost Shark Quest Guide

Photo via WoW Quests

To start the “Raiders of the Lost Shark” side quest, the player will need to talk to Joyful Roy in the Wargtooth Shallows. He’s located to the north of the central vending machines and should be standing near some decaying ruins. He’ll tell the player that he wants them to retrieve some lost pearls from the wreckage of his ship.

Follow the waypoint to the north and open the quest item treasure chest revealing the first pearl. After that, the area opens up a little bit allowing for the player to find each pearl in similar treasure chests. Watch out for the hostile dogfish in the area and jump down into the wreck.

Jump to the first bit of wooden wreckage and open the two chests on it. One should contain the regular assortment of ammo and healing items and the other chest holds the second pearl. Take what you need from the ammo chest and grab the pearl.

Head to the northwest and begin climbing up the sand ledges on the northern side of the area circling around the hanging anchor and climbing up the wreck of the ship. Keep pushing upwards by jumping on the ship and the natural formations around it aiming for the western objective marked area.

The next pearl is hidden underneath a larger section of the broken boat. The chest it’s in is pretty easy to see once you enter the objective area, so grab it and whatever ammo you might need from the nearby ammo chest.

From there, head north and climb up and into the rest of the broken ship. Head up the stairs once inside and you’ll find the final pearl on the south edge of the deck. Grab it and then start heading back towards Joyful Roy.

When you get back to him, you’ll be presented with a choice: give him the pearls or return them to their rightful owner Chumberlee. There’s not much of a difference no matter who you give them to, but giving them to Roy will result in more money and a small fight with Chumberlee. Giving them to Chumberlee won’t net as much money, but you won’t have to fight.