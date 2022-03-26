Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: ‘Connection Lost’ Shift Error Fix

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, like all games in the Borderlands series, features a lot of online elements. While it’s entirely possible to play through the game completely offline, many players have grabbed a group of friends to get together to explore the nooks and crannies of the tabletop RPG that Tina has created.

Unfortunately, there have been some network issues preventing players from joining each other’s games. This isn’t completely unfounded as most games with online elements will have a hiccup here and there in the first few days following launch, but with the cooperative nature of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, some players are looking for immediate fixes to the “Connection Lost” pop-ups or the “Shift Error” notifications.

What to Do About ‘Connection Lost’ Notifications

To be blunt, there’s not a whole lot that can be done about “Connection Lost” and “Shift Error” notifications. The one thing that players experiencing the issue can do is check to make sure that their consoles or PCs are properly connected to the internet. If they are, then the unfortunate thing is that the issues are on the developer’s end and players will just need to wait until the problems are solved.

Luckily, GearBox set up a dedicated Twitter account for Shift that gives players updates on servers and connection. It’s been frequently providing updates since Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launched, and, currently, all seems to be well.

If players start experiencing issues and they’re properly connected to the internet, make sure to check back with the account as it should stay well updated. As stated above, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is able to be played solo, so if a player is experiencing issues, it’s not a total waste of time.