Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Which Class Should You Choose?

Although Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands takes a lot of queues from the rest of the Borderlands series with its fast-paced first-person shooting, one aspect where the two greatly differ is their character customization. Apart from the obvious difference: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features a full-blown character creator while Borderlands doesn’t, Tiny Tina also leans much more heavily into the RPG elements that the series has danced around since its first entry.

In Borderlands, the player chose from a small handful of select classes that they would pour experience points into throughout the game, but the differences between classes weren’t completely mind-blowing resulting in experiences that were generally the same across playthroughs. Tiny Tina, on the other hand, has the player choose a class similar to one in Dungeons and Dragons which can have a great impact on playstyle and build.

Before starting the game in full, it’s not a bad idea to get a feeling for each type of character class so that the player understands what exactly they can do.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Character Classes Explained

Stabbomancer

Class Feat: Dirty Fighting

Action Skills: Ghost Blade and From the Shadows

The Stabbomancer is best for players looking to deal critical hit damage on unaware enemies. Its class feat, Dirty Fighting, increases its critical hit rate which, if paired with the proper character specs, can turn the player into something of a critical hitting powerhouse.

Ghost Blade does big AoE damage, but it changes depending on what weapon the player has equipped. From the Shadows allows players to turn invisible for a short period of time which makes all of their attacks deal critical damage.

Players looking to dip in and out of combat should consider the Stabbomancer, however, it’s worth pointing out that much of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands doesn’t allow players playing solo to do that, so it’s a good pick for those playing in a group. That way, other players can divert attention while the Stabbomancer fades into the background.

Clawbringer

Class Feat: Wyvern Companion

Action Skills: Cleansing Flames and Storm Dragon’s Judgement

The Clawbringer is a good all-around class for those looking to play solo. Players choosing the Clawbringer will likely be comfortable in the thick of combat (as TTW frequently forces them to be) due to the Wyvern Companion which is an AI-led flying dragon companion that helps in firefights.

Cleansing Flames does big flame AoE damage in the form of dropping a giant hammer down in the field causing a major explosion. Storm Dragon’s Judgement has the player throw their hammer and have it warp to them dealing devastating damage to any enemy caught in its crosshairs.

Those playing solo should consider the Clawbringer for its Wyvern Companion. While its action skills are certainly useful, having another friendly on the field can help take some of the pressure off of you when fights start getting more packed with enemies in the mid to late parts of the game.

Spellshot

Class Feat: Spellweaving

Action Skills: Polymorph and Ambi-hextrous

The Spellshot is, as its name suggests, a class for those looking to make the most of the magic abilities in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The Spellweaving class feat raises the damage of spells done after casting or reloading a weapon, greatly increasing the player’s overall damage output.

Polymorph turns all enemies into harmless sheep for a few seconds opening them up to be completely wailed on while they’re vulnerable. Ambi-hextrous is probably one of the best skills in the game as it grants the player the ability to equip a second magic spell. That can open the door for a ridiculous amount of damage that players can output in just a few seconds.

Spellshot is also not a bad class for those playing solo as its unique class abilities can deal heavy amounts of damage in just a few seconds if played correctly.

Graveborn

Class Feat: Demi-Lich Companion

Action Skills: Dire Sacrifice and Reaper of Bones

The Graveborn specializes in dark magic which has the unique property that it heals the user when doing damage. The Demi-Lich companion is similar to the Wyvern listed above, but instead of dealing fire damage, it deals dark magic damage making it a little more sturdy than the Wyvern on account of dark magic’s healing properties.

Dire Sacrifice deals damage to the player, but does AoE dark magic damage meaning that, if they hit enough enemies, they can get all their health back and more. It does leave the player vulnerable for a few seconds, however, so it should be used with caution. Reaper of Bones heals the player fully and increases the damage and healing done by dark magic for a limited time. While the skill is active, the player’s health ticks down, but should it reach zero, the player will get a few seconds of invincibility so that they can find healing items.

Graveborn as a class is one that’s difficult to master as it puts the player in a vulnerable position frequently. If the player can get the hang of it, Graveborns can be extremely malleable to whatever situation comes up as their healing abilities can make them tough to take down.

Brr-Zerker

Class Feat: Rage of the Ancients

Action Skills: Dreadwind and Feral Surge

The Brr-Zerker has a focus on ice damage as Rage of the Ancients buffs all damage done by adding frost damage on top when an action skill is used. This is helpful to increase damage output across all areas when starting combat encounters.

Dreadwind has the player locked into a spinning frost axe attack that mows down just about anything that they touch. It’s a good move to be reserved for crowd control if the player starts getting overwhelmed. Feral Surge closes the distance between the player and an enemy quickly by having them jump towards their target dealing frost AoE damage.

The Brr-Zerker class is best for those looking to be constantly pushing forwards meeting enemies behind their cover in close range. If paired with the proper frost weapons, the Brr-Zerker can be a very hard hitter.

Spore Warden

Class Feat: Mushroom Companion

Action Skills: Barrage and Blizzard

The Spore Warden has its hands in a few different baskets when it comes to its magical damage output and skills. Luckily, its poisonous Mushroom Companion can take a little bit of heat off the player in the early hours of the game while they find out what works best for them and which skills to lean into.

Barrage is a skill that summons an Ethereal Bow which fires seven ricocheting arrows across the battlefield. Blizzard casts three frost cyclones that seek out hiding enemies dealing AoE frost damage.

The Spore Warden is perhaps best utilized behind cover at mid to long-range thanks to its abilities. The Mushroom companion can serve as something of a bodyguard while the player is busy looking down their sights.