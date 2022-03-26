Kirby And The Forgotten Land: How To Find The HAL Easter Egg Room | Secret Guide

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a very different experience — 2D side-scrolling is gone in favor of wider 3D levels you can explore more than ever before. The game might be changing up the formula, but there’s one constant we can’t escape from, and that’s secret developer rooms. Every Kirby just has to have a developer room hidden somewhere, and this one is unlockable in the first world. You’ll just have to look very, very carefully at the BG. We’ll explain fully below.

How To Find The HAL Laboratory Easter Egg Room | Developer Secret Guide

To find the secret HAL Laboratory developer room, follow these steps.

Start Level 3: Rocky Rollin’ Road with the Ranger Copy Ability .

with the . Reach the very end of the level . At the exit goal, look in the far background.

. At the exit goal, look in the far background. Shoot the target floating on the distant building. Only the Ranger Copy Ability can reach the target.

Stand on the green tree in the back-right for the best possible shot. One target generates the bridge, and the other unlocks the door to the mini-game shooting challenge. Walk on your new bridge to reach the HAL room — inside you can find lots of new Copy Abilities you’ll only find in much later levels. If you grab this Easter egg early, you can start using these Copy Abilities right away and reclaim them at the Waddle Dee store.

This isn’t the first developer room in the series, and it won’t be the last. All of them are full of copy abilities and have the word HAL spelled out in blocks. You can check out another recent developer room in the links right below. Seriously, they’re in every game!

