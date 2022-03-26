Kirby And The Forgotten Land: How To Find All Waddle Dees | World 1: Natural Plains

Your adventures in the Forgotten Lands begin in the Natural Plains. Kirby’s first fully 3D adventure throws new twists at you — like the hidden Waddle Dee collectibles. Like the Power Moons in Super Mario Odyssey, you’ll need to collect captured Waddle Dees to unlock the boss level of each world. The first world has four levels and a boss level. Each one is packed with special hidden missions — and if you’re ever lost, we’ve got answers for how to solve each and every one.

Levels give you rewards just for completion, but if you want to unlock all the houses in the Waddle Dee Village, you’ll need to get as many of these little guys as possible. The mission objectives can be literally anything — sometimes you’ll need to complete section of the map without falling down, or light four candles around the map. You might need to eat a specific type of healing item on a specific type of surface. These mission objectives can be especially tricky. Even in these early levels, finding all the secrets isn’t easy. Here’s where to find all of Kirby’s little friends.

Level 1: Downtown Grasslands

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : On the main path, you’ll encounter a miniboss named Wild Edge. Defeat him to get your first hidden Waddle Dee.

: On the main path, you’ll encounter a miniboss named Wild Edge. Defeat him to get your first hidden Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #2 : After the Wild Edge mini-boss, ride the star to the next open area. To the right, there’s a ladder leading to a rooftop. Use Mouthful Mode on the big orb and break it open to reveal a hidden Waddle Dee.

: After the Wild Edge mini-boss, ride the star to the next open area. To the right, there’s a ladder leading to a rooftop. Use Mouthful Mode on the big orb and break it open to reveal a hidden Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #3: To the left, climb the ladder to the top of the building roof and collect a Sword Copy Ability (or Cutter). Use it to cut the vine with the Traffic Cone, then use the Traffic Cone to break through the concrete turtle enemy.

Mission: Make 5 tulips bloom

Tulip #1 : The first red tulip is on the tree trunk, right at the start of the level.

: The first red tulip is on the tree trunk, right at the start of the level. Tulip #2 : Ahead, find the gate to the right of the two ledges you need to jump on to reach the road. Open the switch to lower the gate, then enter the secret path to the left.

: Ahead, find the gate to the right of the two ledges you need to jump on to reach the road. Open the switch to lower the gate, then enter the secret path to the left. Tulip #3 : After getting the Traffic Cone Mouthful Mode, continue through the grasslands until you reach two cannons and a cracked ground. In the corner there’s a porch with a tulip on a round barrel.

: After getting the Traffic Cone Mouthful Mode, continue through the grasslands until you reach two cannons and a cracked ground. In the corner there’s a porch with a tulip on a round barrel. Tulip #4 : Following the Wild Edge mini-boss, enter the next area. To the right of the concrete turtle, you’ll find this tulip next to the tree.

: Following the Wild Edge mini-boss, enter the next area. To the right of the concrete turtle, you’ll find this tulip next to the tree. Tulip #5: While climbing up the tower, look in the alcove where the big bull enemy charges out. Right before the Traffic Cone.

Mission: Break the building’s shutter

Reach the road by hopping up the ledges and you’ll find a Vending Machine. Use it to go to the right and break through the big blue garage door shutter.

Mission: Ride the spewing water to the balcony

Collect the Traffic Cone Mouthful Mode power and then break through the cracked ground at the two cannons. Enter the underground, and ahead you’ll reach a building. Behind the tree, there’s a blue pipe. Break it open with the Traffic Cone and ride the water to the top.

Level 2: Through the Tunnel

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : Found inside the chest in the “secret room” mission. Check the mission below to get both.

: Found inside the chest in the “secret room” mission. Check the mission below to get both. Waddle Dee #2 : Activate the last Lantern Switch (Fire Copy Ability) in the dark tunnel before the star door. Follow the coins up to a secret path and activate the bomb block to reveal the hidden Waddle Dee.

: Activate the last Lantern Switch (Fire Copy Ability) in the dark tunnel before the star door. Follow the coins up to a secret path and activate the bomb block to reveal the hidden Waddle Dee. Waddle Dee #3 : Through the star door, clear out the enemies until you find a cannon pointing up. Use Fire Copy Ability at the start of the fuse, then sprint and hop into the cannon before it fires.

: Through the star door, clear out the enemies until you find a cannon pointing up. Use Fire Copy Ability at the start of the fuse, then sprint and hop into the cannon before it fires. Waddle Dee #4: At the end of the Scaffolding Mouthful Mode section, you’ll find a cannon and a fuse. Place the scaffolding to the right of the fuse so it doesn’t block the rope, then light it with Fire Copy Ability. Ride up to get your last Waddle Dee!

Mission: Find the secret room

Enter the pipe up the ladder and progress through the dark tunnel. On the left side you’ll find an orb. Use Mouthful Mode to open it and press the star switch inside. Go through the door that opens on the left to complete the mission.

A hidden Waddle Dee is located in the chest here!

Mission: Light 4 Lantern Switches

Lantern Switch #1 : The first lantern is in the first dark tunnel of the stage. Enter the tunnel and find it on the right side. You’ll need a Fire Copy Ability to light the lanterns.

: The first lantern is in the first dark tunnel of the stage. Enter the tunnel and find it on the right side. You’ll need a Fire Copy Ability to light the lanterns. Lantern Switch #2 : After exiting the bright tunnel area with the narrow walkway, you’ll enter a tunnel with moving platforms. The lantern switch is at the start on the left.

: After exiting the bright tunnel area with the narrow walkway, you’ll enter a tunnel with moving platforms. The lantern switch is at the start on the left. Lantern Switch #3 : In the same tunnel, continue until you reach the yellow gate. The lantern is on the right side.

: In the same tunnel, continue until you reach the yellow gate. The lantern is on the right side. Lantern Switch #4: At the end of the same tunnel, you’ll find one more lantern on a concrete pedestal surrounded by three spinning spikes on a moving platform.

Mission: Remove the wanted poster

Later in the level, you’ll gain a Scaffolding Mouthful Mode power-up. Continue through the underground until you reach a cannon and rope fuse. Before that, look on the wall to the left. There’s a “Kirby Wanted Poster” with the pink puff crossed off in red. Exit the scaffolding and destroy the poster to complete the mission.

Level 3: Rocky Rollin’ Road

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : At the ledge where three boulders are falling, use the Ranger Copy Ability on the flying target by the ladder. This will clear the blocks on the cliff wall.

: At the ledge where three boulders are falling, use the Ranger Copy Ability on the flying target by the ladder. This will clear the blocks on the cliff wall. Waddle Dee #2 : Past the ramp with three lanes of rolling boulders, reach the metal bridge. Shoot the target and enter the door — at the target range, shoot the floating targets at the bottom first before the float too low. Break all the targets to make a chest appear.

: Past the ramp with three lanes of rolling boulders, reach the metal bridge. Shoot the target and enter the door — at the target range, shoot the floating targets at the bottom first before the float too low. Break all the targets to make a chest appear. Waddle Dee #3 : At the hill where you run away from the giant boulder, sprint down and hit the star switch before the boulder breaks through the cracked floor. It will destroy the switch, so act fast!

: At the hill where you run away from the giant boulder, sprint down and hit the star switch before the boulder breaks through the cracked floor. It will destroy the switch, so act fast! Waddle Dee #4: Reach the Car Mouthful Mode ability and drive until you reach the raised roads with the ramps. Follow the raised road and smash through the side of the windowed building.

Mission: Find the side road while going uphill

On the ramp with the three lanes of rolling boulders, reach the alcove near the top on the right side. There are two flowers in the corner — walk into this invisible crawlspace to find a path leading to a ladder.

Mission: Eat snacks off 3 tree stumps

Snack #1 : On the first path, past the first Ranger enemy, you’ll find a tree stump with a bread snack. Grab it to begin the mission!

: On the first path, past the first Ranger enemy, you’ll find a tree stump with a bread snack. Grab it to begin the mission! Snack #2 : Up the ladder past the next two Rangers, you’ll find the tree stump on your left. This is before the rolling boulders!

: Up the ladder past the next two Rangers, you’ll find the tree stump on your left. This is before the rolling boulders! Snack #3: Past the rolling boulder hill, cross the metal bridge and find a large empty tree stump. Step on the grassy rock to the right of the stump to make a snack appear. Eat it to complete the mission!

Mission: Drive without falling off the ledge

After grabbing the Car Mouthful Mode power, don’t accidentally fall off the ledge even once! If you do, you’ll have to restart and try again.

Level 4: A Trip to Alivel Mall

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Save the hidden Waddle Dees

Waddle Dee #1 : In the hallway with all the enemies throwing bombs down at Kirby, find the Bomb Block on the left before the exit door. Break it and climb up, then check the right-foreground balcony.

: In the hallway with all the enemies throwing bombs down at Kirby, find the Bomb Block on the left before the exit door. Break it and climb up, then check the right-foreground balcony. Waddle Dee #2 : Past the bomb hallway, use Mouthful Mode on the locker and reveal a hidden mural. Enter the hallway with the picture of a hamburger and open the chest inside.

: Past the bomb hallway, use Mouthful Mode on the locker and reveal a hidden mural. Enter the hallway with the picture of a hamburger and open the chest inside. Waddle Dee #3 : Continue until you reach the area with four conveyor belts around a spike pit. Use Ice Copy Ability to put out the fires in the back-left corner and hit the switch up the ladder.

: Continue until you reach the area with four conveyor belts around a spike pit. Use Ice Copy Ability to put out the fires in the back-left corner and hit the switch up the ladder. Waddle Dee #4: In the second hallway full of signs, until the path marked with a cake sign — this is the path in the far back-left corner. Enter the second cake sign, not the first! Inside you’ll find lots of rewards and a chest with the final Waddle Dee.

Mission: Eat 4 Doughtnuts

Doughnut #1 : Continue into the level until you reach a small jump with two escalators in the background. Clear the boxes on the upper level and collect the doughnut on the dining table to begin this mission.

: Continue into the level until you reach a small jump with two escalators in the background. Clear the boxes on the upper level and collect the doughnut on the dining table to begin this mission. Doughnut #2 : In the room with the four conveyor belts and the spikes in the center, find a glowing spot in the lower-right conveyor corner. This makes a tricky donut appear.

: In the room with the four conveyor belts and the spikes in the center, find a glowing spot in the lower-right conveyor corner. This makes a tricky donut appear. Doughnut #3 : In the second hallway full of signs, enter the back-left door with a cake. Inside, stand on the table to the left of the stage with three chests. This reveals a donut on the table further left.

: In the second hallway full of signs, enter the back-left door with a cake. Inside, stand on the table to the left of the stage with three chests. This reveals a donut on the table further left. Doughnut #4: At the level exit, climb the ladder to the right. At the top deck, find the donut on the left table.

Mission: Eat an Invincible Candy

Past the first doughnut, you’ll find the Invincible Candy in the right corner, before reaching the hallway that goes into the background.

Mission: Navigate the mall without getting lost

To complete this mission, you need to only enter the correct paths in the two signage hallways.

1st Hallway : Hamburger Sign

: Hamburger Sign 2nd Hallway: Cake Sign [Back-Left] — Across from the Ice Cream Sign.

Level 5: The Brawl at the Mall

Mission: Clear the stage

Mission: Slip through Gorimondo’s legs

At the start of the battle, just run underneath Gorimondo’s legs between his big attacks. It doesn’t look like you have enough room, but you do!

Mission: Defeat Gorimondo with the Sword ability

Grab the Sword Copy Ability in the level before starting the boss fight and keep it for the entire fight. You can lose it, just remember to get it back before it disappears. This is the hardest way to fight the boss, so you can temporarily lower the difficulty if you’re having a hard time.

Mission: Clear within 2:00

Beat him fast! To deal extra damage to him, ditch the Copy Ability and just suck up stars to shoot back at him.

Mission: Clear without taking any damage

Take your time. The Bomb Copy Ability is safest for hitting him at range. You can do all of these separately to make the boss stage easier.

