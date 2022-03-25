Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Shift Codes List March 2022

GearBox Software has supported its titles for years following their releases through Shift codes, redeemable codes that give players in-game items and bonuses. They’re pretty handy seeing as high-tier loot is a hot commodity in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and the rest of the Borderlands series.

Even though it just came out, there’s already at least one Shift code making the rounds for players to redeem in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that gets the player some great usable rewards. In the early hours of the game especially, finding a powerful weapon or a high-capacity ward is crucial for survival, and Shift codes basically ensure that the player will be well-stocked after their redemption.

More Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Guides:

How to Fast Travel in the Overworld | Banshee Boss Fight Guide

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shift Codes March 2022

Currently, there’s only one shift code available for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It’s redeemable right now, but players will need to hurry to claim its rewards as the code expires on March 31. If you happen to miss that deadline, don’t worry, more codes will be released in the coming weeks.

Shift code: JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH

Redeems: 1 Skeleton Key

How to Redeem Shift Codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

With the code in hand, you can redeem it in two ways. You can either head to the in-game “Shift” tab in the “Social” pause menu and type the code in there or you can redeem it through GearBox’s website (linked right here.)

Once redeemed, the rewards will be available for the player in the “Mail” tab in the “Social” pause menu.