Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Banshee Boss Fight Guide

Most of the boss fights in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are pretty straightforward: shoot at the big enemy in the room until their health bar reaches zero. However, a handful of them requires a little more thought as they can employ different tactics that can prove to be tricky.

In the early hours of the game, the player will end up having to face the Banshee, a formidable foe that most of the cast remarks is a tough enemy. While the rest of the encounters in the Weepwild Dankness shouldn’t be too much for the player to handle, if they aren’t properly prepared for the Banshee fight, it can be costly due to each death’s in-game price.

Before even considering taking on the banshee at the end of the “Thy Bard With a Vengeance” questline, make sure you’re properly leveled and equipped with some decent weapons and spells. Once you’re ready to go, drop down into the encounter and begin the fight.

There are two elements that the player needs to keep track of during the fight: the Banshee’s attacks and the poison that spreads around the arena. Both can knock the player down quickly if they aren’t being careful potentially resulting in a costly death that resets the Banshee’s health.

When moving around the arena, the player can either be in the center area or the more secluded side areas that surround it. Because the Banshee opens with an attack, players will likely run to take cover. From there, the purple poison will start to spread in the side areas. To avoid it, run to the center where the Banshee will be waiting.

The center area will be free from poison for a little while and then after the poison dissipates in the wings, it will start to fill the center area. Essentially, the player will need to keep track of where the poison is spreading and high tail it into the clear area while avoiding the Banshee’s attacks and dealing some damage.

When in the side area, the Banshee will pelt the player with a barrage of magical attacks that, if hit by each one, will take them down fast. All the player needs to do to avoid them is put some cover between themself and the Banshee. Once the boss is done attacking, pop out of cover and pepper it with bullets.

Once the poison pushes them into the center, the Banshee will switch up its tactics. Its attacks at that point will be sweeping magic blades that the player will need to either jump over if it’s a low attack or duck under if it’s a high one. This is a prime time do deal damage to the Banshee as it stays in one place and the attacks are simple to dodge once the player gets the hang of things.

If your health starts to get low and you’re afraid of dying, there are a handful of easily killable enemies that you should stick near. They tend to wander around the area, so just make sure that if you get down you’re near one of them. Kill one and you should be back on your feet in no time to finish off the boss.