Ghostwire: Tokyo – How To Find All Landmark Locations | Trophy Guide

Ghostwire: Tokyo takes place in a surprisingly realistic recreation of Shibuya — a bustling shopping district that’s been depopulated and filled with terrifying demonic creatures. As you explore, you’ll find recreations of real-life locations in painstakingly detailed polygons. There are 31 of these named locations, and if you want to truly experience everything Shibuya has to offer, you’ll want to find them all. Not all of them have real-life analogues, and some of them are actually pretty tricky to find if you don’t know where to look. We aren’t Shibuya natives ourselves, so we’ve put together a series of maps to help you find all these landmarks.

For finding all 31 landmarks, you’ll unlock the “Shibuya Is My Back Yard” trophy / achievement — just one of several for finding everything on the map. This is the only “collectible” you can find that you won’t be able to locate with scanning, making it one of the trickier counters to fully complete. We’ve taken all the guesswork out of the equation. Just open your map and remove everything but the landmark markers on your map. Compare with our maps below and you’ll easily be able to find whatever is missing.

More Ghostwire: Tokyo guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Best Skills | Relic Locations | Zashiki-warashi Side-quest Guide | Vault Suit Fallout 4 Easter Egg | Chapter 3: Byotara Boss Guide | Chapter 3: Phone Card Location | Chapter 5 & 6: Final Bosses Guide

All 31 Landmarks Locations | Shibuya Is My Back Yard Trophy Guide

Discover all 31 landmarks to unlock the “Shibuya Is My Back Yard” trophy. Check out the full maps below for all 31 locations. You’ll need to reach Chapter 4 to unlock all Torii Gates and gain access to the entire map. This can be done before or after completing the final mission.

You’ll also need to unlock the [Glide – Duration Boost] skill to reach the Sky Garden area. Climb the giant Kuo Shrine skyscraper and glide to the building with four ponds on the rooftop. You can only reach this area with the glide duration boost skill unlocked. That’s the only tricky landmark, the rest can be found by walking to the spot marked on the map.

More Ghostwire: Tokyo guides:

Does Ghostwire Have Multiplayer? | Is Ghostwire On Gamepass? | Can You Play Ghostwire Offline? | Is Ghostwire Coming To PC? | Is Ghostwire Open-World?