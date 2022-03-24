Elden Ring: How To Boost Item Discovery 200+ | More Loot Guide

Earning lots of loot with one of the most well-hidden talismans of Elden Ring.

Finding items is half the fun of Elden Ring. In a game that’s so packed with unique weapons, armor sets and spells, you’ll still find super-rare items just by fighting enemies. Bad guys constantly drop their weirdest loot, and some of these drops are ridiculously rare. To increase your chances of finding cool items like the Envoy Longhorn — one of our favorites, a big hammer that also launches musical note projectiles — you’ll need to boost your Discovery chances.

Discovery is a stat that increases how likely you are to get an item drop from a defeated enemy. Some enemies have particularly rare drops, and even if they don’t have rare drops, you can get those items faster. If you’re farming for a particular weapon, boosting Item Discovery is even more useful. To boost it to the max, I recommend three items — and we’ll talk about those items in the full guide below.

Boosting Item Discovery With This Gear

There are three items you’ll want to get to boost your Discovery as much as possible. Before even getting these items, you can increase your Arcane stat through respec. Arcane increases Item Discovery. Only necessary if you’re really desperate. Otherwise, try these options.

Silver Scarab Talisman : Talisman that increases Discovery by +75.

: Talisman that increases Discovery by +75. Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot : Consumable that increases Discovery by +50 for 3 minutes.

: Consumable that increases Discovery by +50 for 3 minutes. Silver Tear Mask: Greatly increases Arcane stat.

All of these “silver” items increase Discovery, and you can craft Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot yourself for a limitless supply.

How To Get All Three Items

Two of these items are relatively easy to get — the Silver Tear Mask and the Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot. Here’s how.

Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot : Get the crafting recipe from the Smoldering Church in Caelid . This is the first church ruin you’ll find when entering Caelid from Limgrave. Travel east from Summonwater Village along the road to find the Smoldering Church. The cookbook is located on one of the dead bodies.

: Get the crafting recipe from the in . This is the first church ruin you’ll find when entering Caelid from Limgrave. Travel east from along the road to find the Smoldering Church. The cookbook is located on one of the dead bodies. Silver Tear Mask: Dropped by the Silver Tear boss. This boss is found in Nokron, Eternal City. To reach Nokron, defeat Starscourge Radahn at Redmane Castle, Caelid. After he is defeated, a meteor will create a giant hole in the field south of Mistwood. Enter the crater to access Nokron.

The best item of the bunch is the Silver Scarab talisman. This might be one of the most hidden items in the game. Buckle up, because getting it is absolutely ridiculous.

Silver Scarab Talisman : Located in the Hidden Path to the Haligtree — the area you arrive in after taking the secret secondary lift location at the Grand Lift of Rold . In the main room, look for a broken section of railing.

: Located in the — the area you arrive in after taking the secret secondary lift location at the . In the main room, look for a broken section of railing. From the broken railing, drop down to land on an invisible platform. The invisible road leads to a room. Attack the walls to reveal an illusory wall. The chest containing this talisman is ahead.

Don’t ask me how anyone found this absurdly hidden talisman, but it is one of the best in the game if you’re hunting down treasures. The Silver Scarab talisman boosts your Discovery by +75. That’s a nice solid boost. Combine the consumables and gear, and you’re ready to farm for any treasure in the game. Well, except for the Great Horn — with all these buffs, it still took me 3~ hours to get it.

