Ghostwire: Tokyo – How To Find The Lost Phone Card | “Blindness” Main Quest Guide

You’ll be wandering around in the dark for far too long in “Blindness” — the main story quest that takes you toward the northern reaches of the map in Chapter 3 of Ghostwire: Tokyo. Reaching a new, more quaint shopping district doesn’t suddenly make your life easier. You’ll need to find a lost phone card. There are multiple places to find one, but we’ve got one easy location you can visit without the hassle. You could visit a police station, or talk to spirits for clues and follow a confused dog to a dead-end… or you could just get the phone card in the location below.

Blindness Main Quest Walkthrough | How To Find The Phone Card

Once you lower the barrier in the Utagawa Shopping District area, you’ll need to find two important things — a phonebooth marked in orange paint and a phone card.

The payphone is located to the northeast of the Shopping District landmark. From the shrine, travel east — take the second turn left (north) to find a nether tree. Clear it out to find the payphone.

To find the phone card, start from the shrine. Go down the road west and take a turn right (north) to find a spirit and a dog. Continue past the dog / spirit combo and upward. At the intersection, there’s a laundromat. In the back-left corner of the laundromat you’ll find the phone card.

Finding the phone card is one of the trickier tasks in Ghostwire. There may be multiple ways to find phone card — including a mischievous dog that just finished eating a card. The laundromat card is the easiest and most convenient location I’ve found. Ignore chasing the dog!

