Ghostwire: Tokyo – How To Beat Erika / Byotara | Chapter 3 Boss Guide

Ghostwire: Tokyo isn’t only about fighting demons. After Chapter 2, enemies will gain special abilities, separating the player character with the ghost inhabiting them. Without some spectral help, you can’t perform your combat magic. You’re stuck with a bow and a seriously limited moveset. Your best bet is sticking to the shadows and scoring sneak attacks.

The boss of Chapter 3 pulls this same trick. At the start of the fight, she rips out your powers and forces you to hide. To defeat the demon Byotara, you need to sneak up on her three times. That makes this fight completely different than anything else you’ll encounter in the game. Most of the time, you’ll be slinging powerful magic while dodging and guarding to perfection. Now you’ll need a separate skillset. Here’s how to make a tricky boss a lot less frustrating.

Chapter 3 Boss Guide | Byotara Tips

The boss of Chapter 3 is Erika as possessed by Byotara — a demon that immediately rips KK away from you. Without KK, you can’t use any of your weaving powers. You’re stuck with just your bow and sneaking to defeat the demonic creature. The arena is split into two arenas with tunnels inbetween.

You can’t fight the demon (called Byotara) in a stand-up fight. You have to sneak and use Quick Cleansing on the tails. The three tails are the source of its power — so you need to pull the tails three times to end the battle.

Byotara Boss Tips

If you haven’t already, unlock [ Faster Sneaking ] skill in the Abilities tab. That extra speed really helps in this fight.

] skill in the Abilities tab. That extra speed really helps in this fight. There are two ways you can pull the tails. You can either sneak up behind it without noticing — very difficult unless you have [ Faster Sneaking 2 ] — or you can use the explosives around the arena.

] — or you can use the explosives around the arena. Look for red explosives scattered around the arena. When Byotara gets close, fire an arrow to set off an explosion . While she’s stunned, sprint to the tail and use Quick Cleansing to rip one off.

. While she’s stunned, sprint to the tail and use to rip one off. Use the tunnels in the center of the map to hide if you’re caught . You’ll also find healing items and extra arrow quivers inside the tunnels. There are tunnel entrances at both arenas and in the two passages connecting the arenas.

. You’ll also find healing items and extra arrow quivers inside the tunnels. There are tunnel entrances at both arenas and in the two passages connecting the arenas. You can also wait inside the tunnel and ambush Byotara. When she walks by, quickly sneak out and Quick Cleanse her tails.

Stay out of sight and sprint away when she sees you. Always stay low, and only use your arrows to shoot the explosives. The explosive charges will respawn after time has passed, so if you miss you can still win the fight.

