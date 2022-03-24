Genshin Impact: How to Use the Parametric Transformer | Gadgets Guide

Learn everything you need to know about the best way to use the Parametric Transformer in Genshin Impact.

The Parametric Transformer is a device in Genshin Impact that allows Travelers to convert excess materials into ascension and talent materials, and Mora. Travelers receive it as a reward for completing the Tianqiu Treasure Trail quest. Once acquired, the Parametric Transformer can save a weary Traveler some time from continuously grinding the Talent domains.

Though the Parametric Transformer operates randomly, there are a handful of best practices. Here are the basics of how to use the Parametric Transformer.

How The Parametric Transformer Works

You can use the device once per week (every seven days, down to the minute), and can convert a maximum of 150 items at a time. However, dumping 150 Mints into the Parametric Transformer isn’t the best use of this tool – unless you’re trying to get rid of all the Mints you picked up from Dragonspine.

The Parametric Transformer does not operate on the Law of Equivalent Exchange. Travelers don’t necessarily receive a one-for-one item ratio. The trade-off comes from the types of items the Parametric Transformer generates. Results include Ascension Jades, Talent Guides, and Weapon Ascension materials. Typically, you receive bundles of six to eight items, though you have the slim chance of getting up to ten.

Quality Over Quantity

The number of items a player can convert depends on the quality of the item. This is measured by how many stars an item has. The higher the rating, the higher the quality.

This means that a Traveler cannot convert 150 three star items. For the most part, the Parametric Transformer randomly generates materials and Mora. However, some Travelers have found that the device gives better items if the original items have a higher rating.

Stars to Quality

Four Star Items Three Star Items Two Star Items One Star Items Any Material / Food Quality 4 Quality 4 Quality 2 Quality 1 Quality 1

The best way to test the results is by using common three star materials, such as any drops from Hilichurls, Mitachurls, and Lawachurls. Combining these with more bountiful materials, such as Apples and Mints, can yield good results.

How to Use the Parametric Transformer

First, the Traveler must place the Parametric Transformer. You cannot be in combat, gliding, swimming, or in another inaccessible area. Place the device on open ground. Access the device from the Gadgets tab, and select Place.

Once you place the device, select the pop-up Parametric Transformer button. This will open your bag again. The Weapons, Artifacts, Gadgets, and Quest Items tabs will not appear.

Select your Items. On the lower left corner of the screen, you can choose how many of each item to contribute to the conversion. The Quality count will go up and will hard stop once the 150 requirement is met. Select Done.

The game will take you outside of the bag again. You should see a 0% and a progress bar above the Parametric Transformer. To activate conversion, use Elemental Bursts and Skills to charge the device. Each hit charges the Parametric Transformer by 5-6%. The fastest way to fully charge the device is by using Bow Charge Attacks or any Catalyst Normal or Charge Attacks. The type of element you use does not affect the results.

Once the progress bar reaches 100%, the game will automatically reward your efforts. Wait a week, then repeat!