Grand Theft Auto Online: How to Name Your Organization

Joining online communities is a huge part of the appeal of Grand Theft Auto Online. From dedicated roleplay servers to just hanging out with friends, the community aspects of the game are just one of the many major reasons why fans still flock to it all these years after its initial release.

Now that Grand Theft Auto Online has made its way to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, fans are hopping in once more to get up to some mayhem and meet back up with online friends who might have moved on to other games that are back to see what’s new. Some might be starting new characters while making new friends entirely and are looking to start their own in-game organizations.

Organizations are essentially GTA Online‘s clan system that allows players to meet up in-game and do activities together. Luckily, naming your organization is relatively straightforward as long as you’ve got some members ready to go and some cash to purchase a base of operations.

Naming Your Organization

Load into a GTA Online server. Pull up your phone. Open the in-game web browser. Search for the Dynasty8 website. Purchase a building for your organization. Choose a name for your organization when prompted.

Changing Your Organization’s Name