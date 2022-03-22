George R.R. Martin Reveals Plans and Discusses Rumors

George R.R. Martin has been doing some writing recently, and no it isn’t a new Game of Thrones book. Martin has been adding to his regular blog post, and this recent post, which is titled, ‘This, That, and t’Other Things’ reveals a lot about his upcoming plans for GoT related stuff, as well as some new information about a little game you may or may not have heard of called Elden Ring.

Martin announced a new book being released in October called, ‘The Rise of the Dragon’ which is an illustrated history of the Targaryen dynasty; from Aegon the Conquerer to the regency of the boy king Aegon III, and as luck would have it, the covers of the books have already been leaked by some eager as ever fans. Regarding the book, George R.R. Martin wanted to reiterate that this is not an encyclopedia about the world’s history, but more of an illustrated and condensed version of Fire and Blood, created with his partners on The World of Ice and Fire. Martin said that “It is a history covering the same years and events as Fire and Blood… but not written “in-world” by Archmaester Gyldayn and much more condensed than the maester’s original text.”

This is an art book more than anything, and a gorgeous one says Martin, with the book including 180 brand new illustrations from some of the finest fantasy artists in the world, and several of them being full-page artworks. So, if you’re a fan of fantasy art (which a lot of you will be) then you might want to pre-order yourself a copy now.

Now, onto Elden Ring, because Martin wanted to clear up the rumor that has been circling around that he had hidden his initials in the game somewhere. Fans have noticed that some of the characters appear to begin with R, or G, or M, which really isn’t much to go off but hey, rumors do just appear out of nowhere. Martin had this to say on the strange story, “I have been writing and publishing stories since 1971, and I suspect that I have been giving the characters names beginning with these letters since the very beginning. These letters of course will show up, and… the 23 other letters in the alphabet as well.” This is a rumor that is being made out to be something it is not, but now there is an answer, so people can feel a little bit at ease now, can’t they? And anyway, as George R.R. Martin says, his name is on the game as a creator, and Elden Ring is exciting enough as it is, there’s no need for stuff like this. You tell them, George

