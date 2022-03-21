Elden Ring: 11 Weirdest Weapons You Need To Find

We’ve talked about the best weapons, now we’re talking about the weirdest. The world of Elden Ring is an extremely strange place. It might look like your standard fantasy land at first, but the deeper we delve, the more bizarre it gets — and there are some truly bizarre weapons to discover. From twisted fingers to galactic maces, to swords made of human skin, there are some extremely strange weapons in Elden Ring. We’re going to details all of our favorites. We’ve already talked about the best weapons you need to get. These weapons? You might just want to see out of morbid curiosity.

Weapons are your bread and butter in Elden Ring, and these weapons really won’t make your life easier. These weapons are specifically for freaking out your Elden Ring newbie friends or causing havoc while invading. One of the most hilarious weapons you can use is the horn — swarming invaders with a barrage of dooting musical notes? That’s the strangeness that makes Elden Ring a one-of-a-kind experience.

Ringed Finger

This has to be the most disgusting weapon in the game. There’s only one other contender — which we’ll talk about later — but the Ringed Finger is a giant severed finger wielded by the bone. The enormous finger looks to be taken from one of those horrible 15-fingered spiders you’ll encounter throughout the game. Hilariously, the weapon skill is one big finger flick that launches enemies.

To get it, delve into Gelmir Hero’s Grave on Mt. Gelmir. The massive hero’s tomb is in the valley south of the Corpse-Stench Shack, on the west side. Once you’re in, you need to bypass the first chariot trap and enter the treasure room at the very bottom of the ramp. At the bottom, the track will stop, and you’ll find only lava below. Walk through the lava, healing as you go, and turn left to reach the treasure room.

Ghiza’s Wheel

Essentially a returning fan-favorite, the Ghiza’s Wheel is basically a Whirligig Saw from Bloodborne. Giza’s Wheel doesn’t transform, but it does give you the power of a spinning chainsaw blade you can walk around like a lawnmower.

The Ghiza’s Wheel weapon drops from the Inquisitor Ghiza red phantom in Volcano Manor. He appears in the large dining hall — you’ll need to follow the Lady Tanith quest until you can reveal the illusory wall in Volcano Manor. Following the path, you’ll eventually be able to reach the upper dining hall.

Nox Flowing Sword

The strangest sword in the game. This weird, curved sword is made of the same stuff as the Mimic Tear and can shapeshift –the curved sword becomes a whip, stretching and snapping with a life of its own. This weapon’s lore state is it wielded by soldiers of the Eternal City, but you won’t find it underground.

The Nox Flowing Sword is dropped by the Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest minibosses in Sellia, Town of Sorcery. The bosses are located in the northwest section of the town. Light the brazier in the tower to unlock the seal blocking their boss chamber.

Cipher Pata

A bizarre fist weapon that appears to be a string of holy text — and that’s it! The description states this weapon is made of pure light, the language spoken by the fingers, and deals pure Holy damage. This weapon is for anyone that wants to punch stuff with the power of faith.

While exploring Leyndell, you’ll discover the true Roundtable Hold. In the upper area, Mad Tongue Alberich will invade you — go up the main stairs and jump down from the balcony and enter the door to your left. Continue through to the last room with a burnt corpse on the bed, in the bedroom on your right.

St. Trina’s Torch

We all know about St. Trina’s Sword, but how about a torch that also puts enemies to sleep? This is an off-hand weapon, meaning you can wield it like a shield and stab innocent monsters with blue flames. The torch also lights up dark areas, so you’re getting double the utility. Don’t ask me how burning monsters to death with fire also puts them to sleep.

The torch is found in a treasure caravan in the southeast of the Consecrated Snowfields. Defeat all the enemies in the caravan and loot the chest to gain your prize. There are actually two caravans in the area, so if you find a Flowing Curved Sword, just keep looking for the other caravan.

Envoy’s Horn / Envoy’s Greathorn / Envoy’s Long Horn

We couldn’t just mention one of these weird weapons. The Envoy’s Horn (and Greathorn, and Long Horn) are weapons wielded by the strange humanoid enemies of Leyndell, Royal Capitol. They’re horns that shoot magic musical notes. You can literally doot people to death.

All three of these horns have a small chance to drop from the Oracle Envoy enemies. Long Horns drop from Large Oracle Envoys, and Greathorns drop from Giant Oracle Envoys. They all appear in Leyndell, Royal Capitol — and you’ll find lots of them at the East Capitol Rampart site of grace.

Blasphemous Blade

The other contender for most disgusting weapon. The Blasphemous Blade is a sword covered in red wriggling appendages that constantly move. These are the “remains of countless heroes” — now you can use their power and heal yourself for each enemy defeat.

The Blasphemous Blade is a boss weapon created from Rykard’s Remembrance. Rykard, the Lord of Blasphemy is located at the end of the Volcano Manor dungeon, which becomes available after starting Lady Tanith’s quest and discovering the hidden illusory wall. Just talk to everyone and complete two steps — invasion hunts — and you’ll unlock the path to Rykard.

Marika’s Hammer

The legendary hammer that shattered the Elden Ring. This partially destroyed hammer is covered with rune fragments, and you need to see it in action to understand just how weird it is. A true weapon deserving of the goddess.

This is one of the final weapons of the game. Marika’s Hammer is one of two weapons you can acquire from the Elden Remembrance — the other is the Sacred Relic Sword, which is also extremely weird. The Sacred Relic Sword is made from the living flesh of a god, a sword with the texture of human skin twisted into a perfect shape.

Bastard’s Stars

Another boss weapon that’s too weird to leave off this list. The Bastard’s Stars is a flail made from the planets and stars of the solar system. The flail slings magically connected orbs of energy.

Naturally, this weapon is made from Astel’s Remembrance. Astel, Naturalborn of the Void is an optional boss located at the bottom of the Lake of Rot, which is only accessible by completing Ranni’s quest. You can find Ranni in Ranni’s Rise, Caria Manor.

Magma Whip Candlestick

A special candlestick that shoots out solid strings of lava. When held, it looks just like a normal candlestick. When you start attacking, the magma whip comes to live and burns everything it touches.

You’ll find the Magma Whip Candlestick in the Volcano Manor. Join Lady Tanith and talk to Patches — he’ll send you to kill Great Horned Tragoth. Beat him and return, and Patches will reward you with this very weird whip.

Harp Bow

Play a little song while slinging arrows with the Harp Bow. This bow made from a harp still plays sonorous sounds — just like a harp! The harp is a reward for completing the Champion’s Song Painting puzzle in The Shaded Castle in the northeast of Altus Plateau. The painting itself is located inside one of the wooden shacks on the eastern wall.

To solve the painting, travel slightly southwest from the Rampartside Path site of grace. This site of grace is on the path to the plateau with the church and hero’s tomb. Find the ghost on the high ridge overlooking this area.

And that covers 11 very unusual weapons in Elden Ring. There are more we left out — like a flail made of human skulls. There’s so much to find in the dense world of the Lands Between, so let us know which weird weapons were your favorites!

